Chabot to miss game vs. Oilers, Zub will make NHL debut Thomas Chabot is out for tonight’s game due to an undisclosed injury. Chabot left Thursday’s game in Vancouver after colliding with the goal post. Artem Zub will make his NHL debut on the blueline and will partner with Josh Brown on the third pairing.

Chabot left Thursday’s game in Vancouver after colliding with the goal post. He did skate for about 10 minutes this morning once the main skate had concluded.

Chabot is listed as day-to-day.

Artem Zub will make his NHL debut on the blueline and will partner with Josh Brown on the third pairing.

Last season with SKA St. Petersburg, Zub recorded 13 goals and nine assists over 57 games, all career highs. He was tied for the KHL lead with a plus-35.

Zub played for Russia at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships.

Won gold as a member of the Olympic Athletes from Russia team at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

“He knows how to play the game and he's coming from the KHL where he's played at a high level. So, it's certainly a different transition here tonight but we expect him to be good,” said head coach D.J Smith.

Zub will become the 11th different player to make his Sens debut tonight.

Cedric Paquette is playing with a heavy heart tonight. His agent and friend, Christian Daigle passed away on Friday at the age of 42.

“It's tough. Yesterday it was a tough day,” said a sombre Paquette. “You know, I won the Cup in this building and I got the call [about Daigle’s death] in this building too so it was a tough moment. I was a really close friend. We grew up close when I joined the firm when I was 18 years old and he was one of my best friends so when, I had to call him, it was just a friend to friend talk and I’m definitely going to miss him.”

The Sens will try and find a way to contain Edmonton’s two-headed monster. One of the challenges for the Sens is to not give them too much respect and back off.

“I don't think anybody wants to end up on the highlight reel but at the same time I think that happens in our game, mistakes are going to get made,” said Senators defenceman Josh Brown. “I think definitely sometimes maybe you can try and be playing off them a little too much and maybe you give them too much space accidentally, at the end of the day, I think it's still hockey and you still got to try and play people hard and have good sticks all over the ice, but yeah, I definitely think that can get in your head sometimes for sure.”

“If you're not above them, in you're not aware of them [McDavid and Draisaitl] at all times, it's tough for the defenceman," said Smith. “Jake Muzzin is standing still when he's [McDavid] coming 100 miles an hour and it's not like he's the first guy he's done it to. He does it every night to somebody, so our forwards have to be aware of that, that you’ve got to help these guys out and if you allow him to go full speed at one of our guys, you know, he's continued to prove he can do it anyone in the league.”

Projected Lines vs. Oilers

Forwards

Tkachuk - Norris - C. Brown

Stützle - Tierney - Batherson

Paul - White - Dadonov

Paquette - Stepan - Watson

Defence

Reilly - Zaitsev

Coburn - Gudbranson

J. Brown - Zub

Murray

Hogberg