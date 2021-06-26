Patient play helps Sharp at KPMG PGA Any golfer would be excited to be near the lead in a major championship and for Alena Sharp, that excitement was not necessarily a positive. TSN's Bob Weeks has more.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Any golfer would be excited to be near the lead in a major championship and for Alena Sharp, that excitement was not necessarily a positive.

After an opening-round 69, Sharp had to wait until a late afternoon tee time to see if she could continue her strong play and by the time she hit her opening shot, the eagerness to get going was bubbling over.

“Definitely was amped up to start,” admitted the Hamilton, Ont., golfer. “Just not being in this position in a long time and not seeing off until 2:00, that didn't help.”

Sharp handled the extra energy and posted a four-under 68, good enough for a tie for third, four shots back of the lead held by Nelly Korda. It’s her best 36-hole position since she held the halfway lead at the 2019 Volunteers of America Classic in October 2019.

This year has not gone that well for the 40-year-old, who has a best finish of a tie for 31st. She is 121st in the CME ranking, outside the number needed to retain her playing privileges. She’s been working hard to try and keep thoughts of that off her mind while she plays and to keep focusing on the next shot. Her wife and caddie Sarah Bowman has been instrumental in that, including in the first few holes on Friday.

“Just talked a lot to Sarah out there,” Sharp said. “I made a birdie early, and that kind of calmed me down a little bit, so that was helpful.”

Starting on the back nine at the Atlanta Athletic Club, she made a birdie on the 13th hole but gave that back with a bogey on 14, her only blemish of the day.

She birdied the 18th hole to make the turn in one-under and than ran off a string of three birdies on the fourth, fifth and sixth holes to finish at four-under par.

“I just was just trying to be present on that first nine just to get through because I was really amped up,” admitted Sharp.

Her late tee time also meant she saw the low scores shooting up the leaderboard. However she resisted changing her game plan.

“I think I was on six green and I saw Nelly shot 9-under, and I was like, wow, that's great playing,” Sharp said. “I just did my own thing because I just have to stay on my own path. I didn't really let it affect me too much.”

The veteran golfer who is playing her 16th season on the LPGA Tour has spent a great deal of time working on her game in the last month, especially putting. Her coach, Scott Saunders, came down from Vancouver to Sharp’s Arizona home and the two spent the better part of two weeks together, most of it on the putting green.

“All the hard work I've been doing is paying off,” said Sharp, whose best finish in a major is a tie for 17th, “so I'm looking forward to it.”

Sharp won’t have to wait as long to tee off on Saturday. Tee times were moved up to accommodate television. She’ll start at 10:35 am ET in the second-to-last group with Cydney Clanton and Madelene Sagstrom.

“I think this is where everybody wants to be,” reflected Sharp, “so just take it in stride and stay present and enjoy it.”

The other Canadian in the field, Brooke Henderson, sits tied for 43rd after rounds of 74 and 70.