Mahomes continues to build legacy as Chiefs beat Eagles for second Super Bowl title in four years Throughout this NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles had their road to victory well-rehearsed, but Patrick Mahomes was always going to present a different kind of challenge. TSN's Dave Naylor has more from Glendale.

Throughout this NFL season, the Philadelphia Eagles had their road to victory well-rehearsed.

Week after week, they jumped all over teams before halftime, usually exploding in the second quarter, and then cruising to victory in the second half.

So when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown on the first play of the second quarter, it almost felt as though the game was following a well-worn Philadelphia script, especially after adding ten more second-quarter points to take a 24-14 lead to halftime.

But the Eagles had one of the softest schedules in the NFL this season and two playoff opponents who rolled-over by halftime. And they rarely at any point faced any of the game’s best quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes was always going to present a different kind of challenge. Not only was he the NFL’s Most Valuable Player this season but his ability to escape pressure is beyond that of any quarterback in the game.

And he almost seems to thrive in games where his team falls behind and needs some of his magic to turn the tide.

Any sense that the Eagles would walk away with the Vince Lombardi Trophy disappeared when Mahomes took the Chiefs down the field on the first possession of the second half, a run-heavy drive that ended with one-yard touchdown run by Isiah Pacheco to make it 24-21.

They took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter when Mahomes took advantage of an Eagles defence focused on Travis Kelsey to hit a wide-open Kadarius Toney. After stopping the Eagles on downs, Mahomes delivered another touchdown drive, capping it with a similar play to Sky Moore.

Mahomes had aggravated his high ankle sprain on a run play near the end of the first half but he didn’t seem restricted during the second half, as Kansas City took some of the heat off him by committing more to the run.

It wasn’t a classic Mahomes Magic performance. Although his 22-yard scamper that moved the Chiefs deep into field goal range for the game winning kick that broke a 35-35 tie belongs on his Hall of Fame reel.

The Eagles had based their success on winning what they considered the two most important statistical categories in football – turnovers and explosive plays.

But the Eagles committed the only turnover of the Super Bowl and it was a critical one, an unforced Hurts fumble that was picked-up and run back for a touchdown by the Chiefs Nick Bolton. And while the Eagles had a pair of explosive plays in the game -- the Brown touchdown and another big throw to Devonte Smith who stepped out of bounds at the two-yard line – they surrendered two as well. Those were the Bolton fumble recover and a Super Bowl record 65-yard punt return by Toney that set up the Chiefs third touchdown of the second half, setting Mahomes and the offence up at the Eagles five-yard line.

Philadelphia also took a pair of critical penalties, one for illegal procedure on the offensive line that turned third-and-one into third-and-six right before the Mahomes fumble. And one on cornerback James Bradbury who was called for holding inside the final two minutes that allowed the Chiefs to kill all but seconds on the clock and win the game with a Harrison Butker field goal.

“It was holding,” Bradbury said after the game. “I tugged (JuJu Smith-Schuster)’s jersey. I was hoping they would let it slide.”

The victory spoiled a fine performance by Hurts who demonstrated his efficiency as a runner, setting Super Bowl records for rushing yards (70) and rushing touchdowns (three) in the game, while passing for 304 yards on 27 completions.

At 24, he’s got a long road ahead of him, although he’s eligible for a contract extension this season that will make Hurts no longer the greatest bargain in football, after earning $1.7 million this season on his rookie contract.

Mahomes, meanwhile, continues to build his legacy, in a season where the Chiefs had to part with much of their talent for salary cap reasons and were in a season-long dogfight for top spot in the AFC with Buffalo and Cincinnati, both of whom beat them during the regular season.

Mahomes threw for three touchdowns on just 182 yards passing but most importantly rarely felt the heat from a Philadelphia pass rush that had finished the season two shy of the league’s sack record during the regular season.

Perhaps the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen at escaping pressure, never succumbing to the Eagles pressure even on those occasions they blitzed, playing mistake-free football throughout.

He’s started three of the past four Super Bowls, winning two game MVP’s and two league MVP’s in a remarkable first five years of his career.

About all this Super Bowl lacked was a dramatic ending, with Butker’s kick essentially the equivalent of an extra point to win a Super Bowl. But a 38-35 fourth quarter comeback win between what were unquestionably the NFL’s two best teams is a brilliant way to end a season.