Perfect fit for Pageau, Islanders so far Ottawa native and former Senator Jean-Gabriel Pageau has delivered as advertised with reliable two-way play and five points in seven playoff games with the New York Islanders, Mark Masters writes.

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the NHL playoffs. The New York Islanders held a Zoom session with reporters after a full practice on Monday. The Washington Capitals held a Zoom session with reporters after an optional skate.

A reporter suggested to Jean-Gabriel Pageau that his fit with the New York Islanders seems like "the perfect marriage" so far. The 27-year-old centre agreed.

"Oh yeah," Pageau said. "I mean, playing against the Islanders was always a hard game and they were a tough team to play against and I was fortunate to join the team. I love to play that style of game. We have a solid group of guys who go to war every game and I'm glad to be a part of it."

Acquired from the Ottawa Senators at the trade deadline in exchange for a first-round pick, second-round pick and a conditional third-round pick in 2022, Pageau had been on the radar of Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello for quite some time. And after the trade was consummated, the team immediately inked Pageau to a six-year extension worth $30-million.

"We identified Pager early on in the process," Islanders coach Barry Trotz said, "and had many discussions with Lou and our scouting staff and when it came down to the trade deadline Lou said, 'This is the kind of player we want in our organization and we have an opportunity to get him.' And he went out and got him, which has been a really good fit for us and gives us that strength that down the middle for the next few years."

Pageau gives New York great depth at centre as he backs up Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson.

The Ottawa native has delivered as advertised so far with reliable two-way play and five points in seven playoff games. Pageau has always been a dependable player in the playoffs with 21 points in 42 career games. Trotz was quick to highlight Pageau's role in Ottawa's run to the Eastern Conference final in 2017 when he scored eight goals in 19 games.

"You look at his playoff stats and he's had pretty good playoff stats and he's scored important goals at timely times," the coach said. "I don't think we really had to look at that. We knew what we were getting. You saw the year that he had [42 points in 67 games] and the way he plays and it was an easy decision to identify the player. It was probably a harder decision to go out and get that payer."

New York’s style is dependent on rolling four lines and grinding the opposition down and Pageau's unit with wingers Derick Brassard​ and Leo Komarov is one Trotz can trust in all situations.

"They do complement each other in terms of style," Trotz observed. "They can chip in and they can defend and they got an element of sandpaper, element of skill, element of speed in there and just seem to work. They're a veteran group, the three of them, so they are very useful."

"We're all on the same page," said Pageau. "We try and keep things simple and try to win all our battles. Brass and Leo are two really competitive players, really smart with and without the puck so it's obviously fun to play with them."

"That line just kind of brings the energy," said defenceman Ryan Pulock. "They kind of create a little bit of a buzz with their work ethic."

---

The Capitals scored the second-most goals per game (3.42) in the NHL during the regular season, but have just five tallies in three games against the Islanders. Perhaps Trotz, who coached Washington for four seasons including their Stanley Cup run in 2018, is using the information gleaned from his time behind the Capitals bench to his advantage now?

"I don't think so," said Capitals centre Lars Eller. "I mean, if anything that goes both ways. We know how he coaches and what systems they like and how he likes his team to play, so I don't see that being an advantage for him. Obviously, you don't want to lose to familiar faces whether it be old coaches or teammates or whatever, it adds something extra so that should be motivation for us. But, I think it's the players who play the game and it's a matter of how they execute."

Trotz wanted nothing to do with the revenge storyline when it came up in his Zoom session.

"They've made some changes in some of the things they do just as we've done with the Islanders," Trotz said. "This whole process, from the day we got back, we've been focusing on Islander style of play, Islander identity and all that and we haven't talked about the other stuff that you assume that we are."

---

The Capitals did not hold a practice today, but Nicklas Backstrom (concussion protocol) skated with the extras. What's his status for Game 4?

"I have to see how he did today and we'll take it day-by-day," said coach Todd Reirden.

The absence of the centre is certainly one reason why the goals have dried up for the Capitals, but even before the injury they were struggling to score. Through six games in the bubble Washington has just 10 goals with no more than two in any one game.

While the stars take heat when the puck doesn't go in, Eller was quick to point out that Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie both have two goals in the Islanders series while Evgeny Kuznetsov supplied the team's only tally on Sunday afternoon.

"We need contribution from everybody down in the lineup and that's where I feel like we have more to give," the 31-year-old Dane said.

---

Eller missed the first game of the series after leaving the bubble to spend time with his family following the birth of his son. He spent two and a half days back in Washington and then needed to quarantine for four days upon his return to Toronto. As a result, Eller didn't have the ideal preparation for a playoff series.

"I felt better yesterday," he said. "Game 2, my first game, I felt pretty good until I started getting cramps in the third period and could only play shifts of 10, 15, 20 seconds and then my body sort of quit on me at that point. But last game certainly felt better, I was able to push all the way through and I expect to be the same for next game. Generally, I feel good."

Eller played 21 minutes and 29 seconds in Game 2 and 18 minutes and 34 seconds in Game 3.

The Capitals have had good moments in the series, but have struggled to play their game consistently. Why is that an issue?

"I don't know," Eller said with a sigh. "That's a good question. I could come up with several excuses, you know, some players are playing hurt and we missed players for certain games and stuff like that. Even so, we have a group that's strong enough to overcome those challenges and we have in the past and I just know how good our team is from seeing it earlier in the season and how good we can play and we haven’t seen that quality of play."