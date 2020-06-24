PGA commissioner staying positive amid COVID-19 cases Jay Monahan announces changes to the tour’s protocols after positive tests from two caddies and a flurry of withdrawals, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

New positive COVID-19 tests from two caddies and a flurry of withdrawals shocked the PGA Tour on Wednesday, prompting commissioner Jay Monahan to announce some changes to the tour’s protocols, while at the same time reassuring fans of the continuation of the circuit.

The positive tests came from Ken Comboy, the caddie of Graeme McDowell, and Ricky Elliott, who carries for Brooks Koepka. As a result, McDowell and Koepka withdrew from the event.

In addition, Chase Koepka, Brooks’ brother, also withdrew after playing a practice round with McDowell on Tuesday, and Webb Simpson pulled out after learning that a family member had tested positive.

On Monday, Cameron Champ tested positive and pulled out of the tournament.

“While we've been thorough in building and implementing a program that mitigates as much risk as possible, we knew it would be impossible to eliminate all risk, as evidenced by the three positive tests this week,” said Monahan.

The commissioner said that the tour has administered 2,757 total tests on both the PGA and Korn Ferry tours, with a total of seven positives.

Comboy was tested Sunday morning in Hilton Head, S.C. His positive result came back on Tuesday. As a result, McDowell withdrew from the tournament out of what was described as an abundance of caution. McDowell was administered another test, which came back negative on Wednesday morning.

According to Golfweek, Comboy flew home from the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, on a commercial flight two weeks ago, which he said was full. He and McDowell also attended the funeral of a friend on Monday, June 15, and then drove from Orlando to Hilton Head, S.C., for the RBC Heritage, a six-hour journey.

They drove back to Orlando on Friday after missing the cut, but Comboy reported a sore throat and a doctor urged him to get tested. On Saturday evening he returned to Hilton Head and had a test Sunday morning at the PGA Tour’s mobile facility.

Elliott tested positive on Wednesday after he and Brooks Koepka underwent an additional scan following a Tuesday practice round with McDowell. It was reported that Elliott was also at the same funeral as Comboy.

Chase Koepka, who got through Monday qualifying to get into the Travelers Championship, also withdrew. He played in the same group on Tuesday with McDowell and his brother. Although he tested negative, the younger Koepka pulled out to be cautious.

“My team and I have all tested negative for COVID-19,” he stated in a PGA Tour release. “However, I was in close contact with someone who tested positive. I feel as if this is the best decision to keep all other players, caddies and volunteers safe.”

The new positive tests triggered alarm bells throughout the PGA Tour, and Monahan announced some alterations to the protocols already in place, including testing of all player instructors and the return of the fitness trailer, which it is hoped will reduce the number of players who went to off-site locations to work out.

There was also a stark reminder sent to players to adhere to the regulations set in place including social distancing.

“All of us have an extraordinary responsibility to follow those protocols,” said Monahan. “For any individual that does not, there will be serious repercussions, and I'm not going to get into the specifics of it.”

The commissioner didn’t reveal if there was a specific number of positive tests or withdrawals that would trigger a tournament to be cancelled, preferring to focus on the strength of the plan he has put in place.

He did state that over the first few weeks, there have been instances where those inside the bubble – players, caddies and tournament staff – have been lax in following the procedures put in place. He even included himself in that group.

“I think when you get into the environment of the tournament with no spectators here, with very few people here, with people that are around you having tested negative, I think over the first couple weeks we've seen some instances where, let's say we've gotten a little bit lax or away from protocol,” he said.

“Full disclosure: I've done it myself, and I think that's the kind of tightening that we need to do in order to make sure we continue to be in a good position to move forward.”