PGA Tour heads to Riviera; Choi gets sponsor exemption TSN's Bob Weeks takes a look at where you can find Canada's professional golfers this week.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

PGA Tour

Last week: Adam Hadwin led the Canadian contingent at the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a tie for 26th.

He was in position for a top 10 but a final-round 74 led to a drop of 19 spots on the leaderboard. Still, Hadwin is showing signs that his game is improving. He’s made the cut in eight of his past nine starts and he’s ended up inside the top 26 in three those events.

Corey Conners was the only other Canadian to make the cut, finishing tied for 38th. That marked his first four-round appearance after consecutive missed cuts in his previous two starts.

This Week: Genesis Invitational, Los Angeles Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Canadians in the field:

Corey Conners, best finish - MC

Adam Hadwin, best finish - T26

Mackenzie Hughes, best finish - T32

Roger Sloan, best finish - MC

Taylor Pendrith, first appearance

Best Canadian Finish: Mike Weir, win, 2003, 2004

Korn Ferry Tour

LECOM Suncoast Classic

Canadians in the field: Albin Choi (Sponsor exemption), Stuart Macdonald

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic

Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course) in Naples, Fla.

Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir

Challenge Tour

Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open

Canadian in the field: Aaron Cockerill

LPGA Tour

Off