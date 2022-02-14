32m ago
PGA Tour heads to Riviera; Choi gets sponsor exemption
TSN's Bob Weeks takes a look at where you can find Canada's professional golfers this week.
By Bob Weeks
PGA: WM Phoenix Open - Rd. 4
PGA Tour
Last week: Adam Hadwin led the Canadian contingent at the Waste Management Phoenix Open with a tie for 26th.
He was in position for a top 10 but a final-round 74 led to a drop of 19 spots on the leaderboard. Still, Hadwin is showing signs that his game is improving. He’s made the cut in eight of his past nine starts and he’s ended up inside the top 26 in three those events.
Corey Conners was the only other Canadian to make the cut, finishing tied for 38th. That marked his first four-round appearance after consecutive missed cuts in his previous two starts.
This Week: Genesis Invitational, Los Angeles Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Canadians in the field:
Corey Conners, best finish - MC
Adam Hadwin, best finish - T26
Mackenzie Hughes, best finish - T32
Roger Sloan, best finish - MC
Taylor Pendrith, first appearance
Best Canadian Finish: Mike Weir, win, 2003, 2004
Korn Ferry Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
Canadians in the field: Albin Choi (Sponsor exemption), Stuart Macdonald
PGA Tour Champions
Chubb Classic
Tiburon Golf Club (Black Course) in Naples, Fla.
Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames, Mike Weir
Challenge Tour
Bain’s Whisky Cape Town Open
Canadian in the field: Aaron Cockerill
LPGA Tour
Off