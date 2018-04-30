Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – It’s been a season of firsts for the Toronto Raptors and the latest – while a bit abstract – could turn out to be an important one.

For the first time in the franchise’s 23-year history, they had the luxury of sitting back and waiting on their next playoff opponent.

After closing out their opening-round series in Washington on Friday, they took Saturday off, and then scheduled an evening practice for Sunday. That allowed the players to watch Cleveland and Indiana play for their postseason lives before getting back to work.

Some players watched together at BioSteel Centre – the team’s practice facility – while others watched from home, but you can bet they were all paying close attention as the Cavaliers held on to win and advance.

It was a role reversal for the guys that had faced, and lost to, the Cavs in each of the last two postseasons. In 2016, Cleveland had eight days off before seeing Toronto in the Conference Finals. Coming off of two long and tiring seven-game series, the Raps had just one day to prepare. Last year, the Cavs had a week between series.

Perhaps too much rest would actually work against them, the Raptors had hoped. Some Cavs players even used the extra down time to vacation in Miami. Maybe they would be rusty after the long layoff? They weren’t. They won the two series openers by a combined 42 points.

Naturally, the Raptors believe things will be different this time around.

Now the Cavs are the ones coming off a hard-fought series that went the distance. They’ll only have one full day to turn the page before Tuesday’s Game 1. LeBron James had designs on playing the entirety of Game 7 before succumbing to leg cramps – something he’s dealt with before, generally a result of dehydration and overuse. He’s never had to expend so much energy to make it out of the first round.

“I hope he’s tired,” said Raptors guard Fred VanVleet. “I hope they’re all tired, but you can’t depend on that.”

Truth is, there are plenty of reasons to talk yourself into the Raptors. On top of the rest advantage, they’re a deeper team than Cleveland, are far better defensively, and – unlike the last two years – they’ll start at home where they’ve been almost unbeatable this season.

There’s probably only one reason to talk yourself into Cleveland, but it might be the only one you need. James is the great equalizer.

The Cavs were second-to-last in defensive efficiency during the regular season. For a variety of reasons, none of their four trade-deadline acquisitions have had the impact they hoped. Only one non-James player averaged double figures in scoring during the first round and it was Kevin Love at just 11.4 points (on 33 per cent shooting). They were outscored by 13.4 points per 100 possessions with their bench on the floor – the worst mark of any playoff team.

Then there’s James. He averaged 34.4 points, 10.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists on 55 per cent shooting against the Pacers and a ridiculous 41.8 points on 62 per cent shooting in the four wins.

As a team, the Cavs simply aren’t very good. LeBron is great, one of the greatest to ever play, arguably the greatest, and this might be his stiffest challenge yet. How far can he carry a bad team on his 33-year-old shoulders?

No NBA player logged more minutes than James during the regular season, or in the first round. Maybe this is the series he finally starts to look his age, but we should know better than to bet against him.

The path to the Finals has gone through LeBron and his teams for seven consecutive seasons, and counting. The Eastern Conference is littered with the corpses of teams that have taken their shot at him and missed. The Derrick Rose-led Chicago Bulls, Paul George’s Indiana Pacers, the 60-win Atlanta Hawks – they’ve all been completely dismantled after unsuccessful attempts to dethrone The King.

However, timing is everything, which is why Masai Ujiri has kept these Raptors together as long or longer than any of those other teams.

The Raptors have never had a better shot at James and the East than they do right now. There isn’t a team in the league with a brighter future than the rapidly maturing Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics will get Kyrie Irving back next season and figure to add Gordon Hayward to a club that won 55 games without him. There’s no telling where James will end up in free agency this summer, East or West, but his decision could shift the balance of power in the league once more.

This could be the Raptors’ best opportunity, and just about everything they’ve done over the last 12 months has been about preparing for it. They drafted a defensive-minded forward in OG Anunoby, who will see plenty of time on James in this series. They used Cleveland’s style of play – the way they move the ball and shoot the three – as an archetype when they remodelled their offence and defence.

All the firsts – winning 59 games, finishing atop the East and setting a multitude of franchise records along the way – have given them confidence they didn’t have before, the belief that this is their time.

“No question,” DeMar DeRozan said. “No question And I feel it. We all have that confidence in ourselves. And the way we play now is [because of] the mistakes that we had from the [previous] series. You know? Going down in them. That's what made us better. That's what [led] us to this point where we at now, of being top of our conference, having the confidence that we have, and the style of play that we go out and play with.”

Of course, it’s one thing to talk about it, it’s entirely different to actually go out there and exorcize their demons.

Physically speaking, LeBron is an intimidating figure. At 6-foot-8 and 250 pounds, his combination of quickness and power is simply unfair. There’s nothing he can’t do on the court. But the idea of LeBron, what he represents, may be even more daunting. He’s the immoveable object. He doesn’t just beat teams, he breaks them.

A year ago he spun the ball before drilling a three in Serge Ibaka’s face. He pretended to take a swig from a fan’s beer in the middle of a game. He was in their head and probably still is.

LeBron respects the Raptors enough to do what he didn’t through at least half the regular season and some of that Pacers series: he’ll try. But he’s not afraid of them. He’s not afraid of anybody. To have a real chance at winning this series the Raptors will have to extend him the same courtesy.

“Obviously, he's been one of the best players in the league for a long time,” VanVleet said. “Obviously, I respect the guy a lot, the type of player he is. But for me, the most respect I can give him is to not give him any respect in terms of going out there and just trying to challenge him and take him down. That's our job and that's what we need to do.”

“You’ve gotta go through the best to get to that trophy,” said DeRozan. “Every step of the way we're going to come across somebody, so why not the guy that's been in the finals the last X amount of years? Why wouldn’t we want to be the team that knock that team off? That's what it's all about. As a competitor you want to be in those moments and you want to thrive in the moments. We have the opportunity again to be able to do that.”