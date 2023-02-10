Raptors weighed options at deadline but were never likely to be active sellers By the time the NBA trade deadline buzzer sounded at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, some people were surprised by what the Toronto Raptors did and, most importantly, didn’t do. But as Josh Lewenberg writes, the Raptors aren’t always the easiest organization to decipher and team president Masai Ujiri isn’t a fan of the trade deadline and he’s made little secret of that.

TORONTO – For the better part of the last month, NBA teams and the people who cover them tried to read the tea leaves and figure out what the Toronto Raptors were planning to do at the trade deadline.

Would they look to buy? Would they consider selling, and if so, to what degree? How much have the disappointing results of this season impacted their feelings on their talented but underperforming core or altered their trajectory as a franchise, if at all?

Being that they aren’t always the easiest organization to decipher, that uncertainty caused a stir around the league, but if you looked hard enough and had a working knowledge of this front office’s track record, the clues were there all along.

By the time the trade buzzer sounded at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday afternoon, some people were surprised by what they did and, most importantly, didn’t do. The Raptors, a 10th-place team, kept their entire rotation intact and gave up a lightly protected first-round pick to add a piece to it, re-acquiring centre Jakob Poeltl.

In the end, they fielded calls – more than they ever have before – and listened to offers. They evaluated various scenarios and weighed their options. But that big momentum shifting, franchise-altering deal that everybody was waiting for? It was never in the cards. Not in their minds, anyway.

There were several reasons for that. For one, Masai Ujiri isn’t a fan of the trade deadline. He’s made little secret of that. It’s not a bad time to make complementary, situational additions under the right circumstance. He’s done that before, most notably bringing in Marc Gasol ahead of the team’s championship run. But he believes that major changes to the roster are best left to the off-season.

“The way I look at the deadline [is] it’s really not a great place to make long-term decisions,” the Raptors president and vice chairman said afterwards. “That’s one of the ways we looked at it in terms of some of the [offers] we were getting.”

“At the end of the day, in the summer there are 29 losers and one winner. There are 29 teams looking to do more.”

But this year’s deadline presented them – or any other team with the means and motive to sell – with a chance to cash in on a market full of motivated buyers. It was a possible leverage point that many feel like they missed out on, and they may have. There were offers out there. Good offers. In some cases, great offers. Just not the type of offers they were looking for.

It was the type of market with the type of offers that a team transitioning into a rebuild may have been able to feast on. But the Raptors were not in that position. The belief is that they never seriously considered the nuclear option – blowing it up and trading their best players for picks and prospects. And that’s what this market was rich with: draft capital. The teams they spent the most time talking to were the ones trying to keep up in a Western Conference that got even more competitive with Dallas’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant heading to the Suns. As is the case with most aspiring contenders, they were all looking to add without subtracting from their rotations.

Several teams offered multiple first-round picks and salary filler for O.G. Anunoby, league sources confirmed to TSN. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that at least one of those clubs, the Memphis Grizzlies, was willing to part with three first-rounders (and presumably the expiring contract of Danny Green, who was ultimately dealt to Houston).

That’s not a bad offer. But even if you consider it to be fair value for Anunoby, that doesn’t mean it makes sense for a team that wants to move forward, rather than backwards. As long as Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet – who both turn 29 before the end of the season – are around, the goal will be to maximize their prime years. The best way to do that would be to keep Anunoby or trade him for a player or players that can help in the near term, as opposed to picks.

The Raptors seemed willing to at least entertain the possibility of moving the 25-year-old forward, who was in high demand, but only for packages that included draft capital as well as an impact player (or two). Those deals were not available, and are more likely to be out there before the draft in June or after free agency opens in July. Given his contractual status (signed through next season) there was little urgency to trade him for anything less.

Word is that discussions involving Siakam were brief and didn’t get very far, to little surprise. For the Raptors to even consider moving the all-star forward, and they really didn’t want to, it would’ve required a godfather offer on par with the one Brooklyn got for Durant, or Utah got from Minnesota for Rudy Gobert last summer, which always seemed unlikely.

They weren’t close to moving VanVleet either. The biggest obstacle there was the significant gap between the point guard’s value to Toronto, which remains high, and his current trade value around the league. Teams had interest, but most of them were reluctant to give up anything close to fair value for a pending free agent. They encountered something similar with Kyle Lowry at the 2021 trade deadline and ultimately decided to stand pat rather than moving him for pennies on the dollar.

Indications are that both player and team remain motivated to work out a new deal in the off-season. Failing that, though, the Raptors are confident the same offers that were out there on Thursday will be available via sign and trade over the summer. Note that most of the teams who would have interest in signing VanVleet – and vice versa – won’t have the cap space to do it outright and would need Toronto’s cooperation.

“We are always focused on trying to retain our players,” Ujiri said on Thursday. “We’ll be focused on that with these guys and see how we perform the rest of the season and make that assessment.”

Poeltl, like VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., will also be an unrestricted free agent this summer and in line for a big raise. As the 27-year-old big man correctly pointed out at his re-introductory press conference on Friday, the Raptors wouldn’t have traded for him if they didn’t intend to re-sign him, and it sounded like the feeling was mutual.

“For me, it’s definitely something I think I can see for the long term as well,” said Poeltl, who is expected to be available against Utah on Friday and play his first game for the Raptors since they traded him to San Antonio following his second NBA season. “That’s summer stuff that I’m going to worry about then. Now, I’m trying to focus on getting some wins, getting back to a playoff spot.”

As Siakam put it, the deal Toronto did make was “a long time coming.” They tried to trade for Poeltl at last year’s deadline but San Antonio wasn’t interested in moving him at the time. The Raptors inquired into his availability again this past summer, when the asking price was said to be a couple of first-round picks.

Given that the 2024 first-round pick they sent to the Spurs on Thursday was only protected 1-6 (and they also had to give up two second-round picks, in part to get out from the final year of Khem Birch’s contract), the cost wasn’t insignificant. It’s a price they feel like they need to pay, though.

If they were going to keep this core group together, even if it’s just for the remainder of this season, they believed that they needed to see it with the long overdue addition of a true big man before deciding on its future.

“Maybe I need to look at myself and say, Ok, what the hell are you doing? Is there something I am doing wrong?,” Ujiri said. “I know we have to look at fit sometimes, but I think generally if I am looking at fit with this team, I have to give it until the end of the season to look at that.”

How you feel about what the Raptors did, or didn’t do, this week depends on how much faith you still have in the core of this team. If you don't believe in that foundation, there's certainly an argument to be made that this was the right time to rebuild.

That can be a long and painful process, but if it's done tactically and opportunistically, it's a plausible path to the top. The team Toronto will host on Friday is good example. By striking at the right time, the Jazz turned a middling team led by Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell into a young all-star in Lauri Markkanen, Gobert's successor in rookie centre Walker Kessler and a massive haul of draft picks. Some feel like this was the Raptors' best chance to clear the deck and build around Scottie Barnes.

A big part of the calculus for Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster was trying to determine whether an underwhelming two-thirds of the season should be enough to change their long-term plan.

“As a team, it’s been up and down,” said Ujiri. “We had a really rough stretch, but I believe in these guys. We believe in them. We think growth takes a while.”

The plan going into the campaign was to continue developing and, ideally, compete at a high level while essentially biding their time and waiting for the right opportunity to push their chips in and trade for a superstar. While that development hasn’t been linear and they haven’t competed as they hoped or expected, the vision remains the same, at least for now. They still believe that some combination of Barnes, Siakam, VanVleet, Anunoby, Trent, Precious Achiuwa and now Poeltl can be the nucleus of a contender, provided they play their cards right and use their assets opportunistically to eventually add the missing piece.

It’s worked for them before, but the nature in which they acquired Kawhi Leonard – how and why he became available and the price they got him at – was so unique and situational that it’s hard to bank on something like that happening again.

Even in the NBA, where disgruntled superstars routinely hit the trade market, they don’t know when one of the guys they like will become available, if at all. If and when they decide to move Anunoby (or even Siakam), they’re betting that the offers will be as good as they were this past week, which isn’t a guarantee.

They’ve put themselves in a position where they need to re-sign all three pending free agents or get something for them because losing any for nothing would be catastrophic from an asset management standpoint. They were fortunate to get Achiuwa back for Lowry, but extracting that kind of value in sign and trades is rare.

There’s value in remaining patient and prioritizing flexibility, as the Raptors have, but the longer they wait the more risks accumulate.