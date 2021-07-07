RBC becomes partner with Ryder Cup RBC, Canada’s largest financial institution, widened its footprint in golf on Wednesday, announcing a one-year partnership with the 2021 Ryder Cup. TSN's Bob Weeks has more.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

RBC, Canada’s largest financial institution, widened its footprint in golf on Wednesday, announcing a one-year partnership with the 2021 Ryder Cup. The event between teams from the United States and Europe takes place September 21-26, 2021, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisc.

“The golf calendar was impacted by COVID and with back-to-back cancellations of the RBC Canadian Open we had an opportunity,” said Mary DePaoli, executive vice-president and chief marketing officer, RBC. “The assets, the opportunities and the timing of the Ryder Cup lined up very well. We remain very committed to golf.”

The deal between RBC, the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe, will see the company receive on-course branding, media integration and onsite hospitality for RBC clients including special viewing areas. There will also be television and digital components to the arrangement.

DePaoli said the timing of the event was also key, coming shortly after the Olympics, where RBC will also have a large presence. It backs numerous Olympic and Paralympic athletes in a variety of sports. All four of the golfers representing Canada at the Tokyo Games – Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp -- are aligned with RBC.

The deal with the Ryder Cup increases RBC’s already significant presence in golf. It is the title sponsor of two PGA Tour events, the RBC Canadian Open and the RBC Heritage, and also has deals with 14 prominent golfers including Dustin Johnson, Brooke Henderson and Webb Simpson. Two members of RBC’s team, Jim Furyk and Graeme McDowell, will serve as vice-captains for the U.S. and European teams respectively.

“We’re very pleased to welcome RBC to the Ryder Cup family in 2021, for what is shaping up to be one of sport’s most anticipated international events in recent memory,” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh in a release. “RBC has long established itself as a financial leader with a sterling reputation that knows no borders, which aligns perfectly with the Ryder Cup’s global reach.”

“RBC has been a long-term supporter of golf and we are delighted they will now join our commercial family for the Ryder Cup, becoming the latest global brand to be part of our Worldwide Partner program,” said Guy Kinnings, European Ryder Cup director in the same release. “We look forward to working together at Whistling Straits and we hope everyone associated with RBC enjoys the experience of one of sport’s most iconic events.”

TSN will have coverage of the Ryder Cup beginning with the first day of play on Sept. 24.