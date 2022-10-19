RBC Canadian Open not elevated for 2023 PGA Tour season National championship not among the final four elevated tournaments for 2023, but there’s a good chance it could be in future years, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

When the PGA Tour announced the final four elevated tournaments for 2023, the RBC Canadian Open wasn’t among them. But there’s a good chance it could be in future years.

The tour sent a letter to all players on Wednesday informing them that the WM Phoenix Open, the RBC Heritage, the Wells Fargo Championship and the Travelers Championship will join another nine previously announced tournaments that will offer $20 million purses and have all the circuit’s top players in the field.

The initial nine – the Players, the three FedEx Cup playoff events, the Genesis, the Arnold Palmer, the Memorial the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play and the Sentry Tournament of Champions – will maintain elevated status every year, while the other four will rotate each season.

The idea for the slate of elevated stops came from a cadre of high-profile players led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, who gathered the group during the week of the BMW Championship to find a reply to the lucrative LIV Golf series. The plan was handed over to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan who announced the changes not long after.

RBC, along with Golf Canada, plans to put a full-court press on the PGA Tour to ensure the national championship gets a spot as one of these premier events in coming years.

“We have been very clear with the PGA Tour that the RBC Canadian Open deserves elevated status,” said Mary DePaoli, RBC’s executive vice-president and chief marketing officer. “We have a body of evidence from the 2019 and 2022 Opens that would support the excellence of this tournament.”

The PGA Tour would agree with this based on a number of factors such as crowd and corporate support. The major reason why the Canadian stop was left off the elevated list is likely due to logistics and scheduling rather than any slight.

The 2023 calendar has been set and if the RBC Canadian Open was designated as an elevated tournament, it would have meant five significant stops over a six-week period with the PGA Championship (May 18-21); The Memorial (June 1-4); the RBC Canadian Open (June 8-11); the U.S. Open (June 15-18); the Travelers Championship (June 22-25).

Sources connected to the PGA Tour have not ruled out some minor tournament date shifts in the future to ensure the elevated events are not jammed together on the calendar.

There is also the matter of these elevated tournaments having a proposed limited field. That won’t happen next year but if it does in future years, it would be awkward for a national open to be played with just 60 players, as has been the suggested size.

While the 2023 RBC Canadian Open won’t be among the elevated stops, DePaoli was confident it would still draw an elite field that will include defending champion McIlroy. He will attempt to become the first player in 112 years to win the tournament three times consecutively when it’s held at Oakdale G&CC in Toronto.

“We’re very confident we’re going to attract world-class golfers,” she stated. “We have the greatest fans, we have Rory, a great host club and we’ll have some new members of Team RBC.”

With the departure of Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Harold Varner III to LIV, as well as some expiring contracts, RBC is expected to add some new faces to its roster of shield-wearing players. They will tee it up at the two RBC-sponsored tournaments and appear in marketing for the financial institution and the championships.