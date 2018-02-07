Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Canadian golf fans can count on having Dustin Johnson around at the RBC Canadian Open for the next few years after the bank announced Wednesday he is joining RBC as the newest brand ambassador.

Johnson, the No.-1 ranked player in the world, joins a group of golfers sponsored by the bank, including Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Brandt Snedeker and Canadians Adam Hadwin and Brooke Henderson.

Under the arrangement, Johnson will play in the RBC Canadian Open, a tournament he’s teed it up in the last few years. He’ll also play the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C. A South Carolina native, Johnson last played the event in his home state in 2009.

“He’s been on our radar for some time now,” said Mary DePaoli, RBC’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “Over the last few years we undertook to get to know him and found that his values aligned with our own.”

DePaoli also pointed to Johnson’s close relationship with one of Canada’s great sporting icons, Wayne Gretzky. Johnson is married to the Great One’s daughter Paulina, with whom he has two sons, River and Tatum.

Wayne Gretzky and Johnson are partnering this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Johnson issued the following statement in a press release: “My goal is to be the best in the game and win as many championships as possible, and I’m grateful for RBC’s support and belief in me. I have enjoyed getting to know them better over the past few years through playing in the RBC Canadian Open. Now that my relationship with RBC has expanded to brand ambassador, I can’t wait to achieve more milestones together.”

RBC will also use the long hitter in advertising as well as client interaction as it has with its other golfers.

DePaoli pointed out that tapping into Johnson’s own social media with innovative content is also a goal under the agreement.

Johnson, who hasn’t always had the best of reputations during his career, has turned his image around in recent years, some of which was under the guidance of Gretzky.

His personality can still be quiet but he has become more open about his life on and off the course. A stable relationship with Paulina and fatherhood seem to have put him in a good place in his life.

Johnson has had an incredible career to-date, with 17 tournament wins on the PGA Tour including the U.S. Open. He is also just the third player in tour history to win a title in all of his 11 seasons since his debut.

The RBC brand ambassador program has been a success for RBC since it was established in 2009, DePaoli said.

“It’s helped us with our brand in the United States,” she stated. “It really has been an efficient way to build brand awareness.”

She stated that the program has both a macro and micro aspect, with the former being players entering tournaments and carrying the company logo. The latter is more personal with the golfers being in direct contact with RBC’s wealth management clients at private outings and events.

“You can’t measure that kind of personal experience,” DePaoli said.