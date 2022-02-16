Red-hot Marner preps for challenge against gold standard Crosby Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner had hoped to play alongside Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby at this year's Beijing Olympics. Instead, they’ll face off in Toronto on Thursday night. As Mark Masters writes, no two players have produced more points than Marner and Crosby in the last month.

TSN Toronto Reporter Mark Masters reports on the Maple Leafs, who held a practice at the Ford Performance Centre on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mitch Marner was at home with his parents back in 2010 when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal at the Vancouver Olympics.

"Watching on the couch like everyone else," Marner recalled. "Went nuts when that went in. Just a lot of joy."

Marner had hoped to play alongside Crosby in Beijing at this year's Winter Games. Instead, he and Crosby will face off on Thursday night when the Penguins visit Toronto.

In the last month (since Jan. 15), no two players have produced more points than Marner and Crosby. Marner has racked up 11 goals and 11 assists in 11 games. Crosby has recorded nine goals and 13 assists in 14 games.

On Tuesday night, the Penguins captain scored his 500th career goal in the NHL. Asked about Crosby's incredible run, Marner isn't sure where to start.

"There's a lot to think of," the Leafs winger said. "It's a crazy career."

More than any one accomplishment, it's Crosby's ability to maintain his greatness that stands out to Toronto's young stars.

"Even as time goes by he just produces every single night and on both sides of the puck," observed Auston Matthews. "He's been the face of the league, a generational player for so long."

When the Penguins and Leafs last played in November in Toronto, Matthews and Marner got matched up against Crosby. Pittsburgh's top line outscored Toronto's top trio 1-0 in what ended up as a 2-0 win for the visitors. Per NaturalStatTrick.com, shots favoured the Penguins 5-0 when Crosby shared the ice with Matthews and Marner in five-on-five play (nearly eight minutes).

"There's a lot of skill he brings to the game, a lot of plays he brings," Marner said. "You can't really take a shift off. You just got to try and make him work for his offence."

"His IQ stands out a lot, just how smart he is," added Matthews. "He's probably at the top of the list at being able to shield guys off and use his edges and create space for himself to make plays. He's been doing that since he came in the league and it hasn't gone away or slowed down at all."

Crosby has put up some gaudy numbers against the Leafs in his career with 28 goals and 35 assists in 46 games. The production has slowed a bit in the Matthews-Marner era as Crosby has six goals and five assists in 12 games against Toronto since the 2016-17 season opened.

---

John Tavares has played 915 regular season games since breaking into the NHL in 2009, including 51 against the Penguins. For him, Crosby is the gold standard.

"He's definitely been the best player I've played against in my career," Tavares said. "As well-prepared and as focused and determined as any player out there."

Tavares is impressed with how Crosby, who will turn 35 in August, manages to stay ahead of the hockey curve.

"The game's changed and he continues to find ways to be productive and successful," said Tavares, who played with Crosby at the 2014 Olympics and 2016 World Cup.

This season, Tavares appreciates how Crosby overcame a tough start to get rolling again.

"He had an injury he had to deal with and then dealt with the [COVID] virus and being out and just having to get back into rhythm and find his game and it's not always easy to do," Tavares said. "It was his wrist, which obviously affects a player of his skill-set significantly, and he just continues to find ways to get better."

Crosby had two points in his first seven games. He is now up to 46 points in 38 games this season.

"You have to be at your best to play against him," Tavares concluded.

---

After a slow start to the season, Marner seems to be at his best right now. The latest example came on Monday night as he made an incredible drop pass to set up a David Kampf tap-in goal against the Seattle Kraken.

"He's got eyes in the back of his head," Tavares said. "It's a hell of a play especially in that situation being shorthanded."

"It is special," agreed coach Sheldon Keefe. "That is really all you can say about that. To sense or know that he is there but then to still, under that level of pressure, execute a play of that level, that's special."

Marner pulled off the same move during his junior career with the London Knights in the Ontario Hockey League. When did he know he'd be going back into his bag of tricks against Seattle?

"Probably by the blue line when I touched it and realized it was a semi breakaway," Marner said. "As soon as I felt the defender on my hip I knew I could pull it to my backhand and still get it back to Dave in time. By the top of the circles, I tried to look back and see if he was still coming with me and realized he was and from that point on tried to bring the d-man and the goalie with me and leave it there for Dave."

The move didn't come as a surprise for Marner's teammates.

"I think most of us on the bench saw it coming just knowing the player he is," said Matthews. "It was a really nice play to draw in the defender."

Asked if he's coached players smarter than Marner, Keefe said "probably not."

"Sometimes you coach really smart players, but they don't have the abilities to really act on that intelligence," Keefe said, "so there's a gap there. You have a player who has both and you end up with Mitch Marner."

---

Matthews and Marner boast incredible vision and skill, but more and more have incorporated grit into their games. With the Leafs leading 4-1 on Monday night, Matthews didn't hesitate to get in front of a Vince Dunn shot.

"It means a lot," said Marner of the play. "We take a lot of pride in our D-zone. We really do. That's something everyone is seeing a lot more of now."

"That's kind of been a key for us lately," said Matthews, who's riding an eight-game point streak. "We've been a lot better defensively and I think it's helped us create more offensively and just have the puck a little bit more."

Matthews leads all Leafs forwards in blocked shots this season. The 6-foot-3 Arizona native is adept at getting his body in the way when needed.

"You never really want to soak a shot like that, but sometimes you have to," Matthews said.

"He kind of takes it on the side a little bit and you don't love to see that," said Keefe. "Usually he fronts it pretty good and takes them right into the meat of the shin pad. That's something I've come to expect from him as a centre down there ... I don't question Auston's willingness to get in front of shots and block shots. It speaks to the mindset of our team."

The Matthews block led to a light-hearted moment after the game with linemate Michael Bunting, who is known for his hard-nosed approach.

"The great thing about that whole sequence is after the game we were just making fun of Bunts for not wanting to go in the lane and making Matts eat it," Marner said with a grin. "So, some good comedy there."

---

In the third period of Monday's game, the Leafs split up Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl. The team's No. 2 defence pair has been on the ice together for five goals against, including two on the penalty kill, in the three games since Muzzin returned from a concussion.

"You look at some of the things that go bad, I think it's more [about] compounding the situation," Keefe said. "It's not just one mistake. It's usually one mistake, which leads to a second and a third and then a great deal of fatigue and then there's a breakdown and the puck goes in. That's what I've seen and it's not just on those guys. It's on our team with how we manage a mistake when it happens and to not let it compound when we get that next touch on the puck."

Late in the game in Seattle, Muzzin played with Timothy Liljegren while Holl shifted to the right side of Rasmus Sandin. But the pairs were back to normal at Wednesday's practice.

"We think Muzzin and Holl are guys who are going to take on big minutes and be a big part of things for us," Keefe said. "At the same time, we have moved things around throughout the season and we probably will continue to do so down the stretch."

Jack Campbell will start for the Leafs on Thursday, Keefe said.

---

Lines at Wednesday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Kerfoot - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kampf - Kase

Engvall - Spezza - Simmonds

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Sandin - Liljegren

Dermott

Campbell

Mrazek