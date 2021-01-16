Reilly to replace Wolanin on defence for Sens against Leafs Head Coach DJ Smith said Mike Reilly would replace Christian Wolanin on the blue line tonight for the second game of the back-to-backs with Toronto, but he said any other lineup decisions would be made after warmup.

Brent Wallace TSN Ottawa Bureau Reporter Follow|Archive

Colin White may make his season debut after being a healthy scratch in Game 1.

“He’s got to skate. He's got to track, he's got to do all the things, forecheck, block shots, play solid in his own zone, and let the offence take care of itself. He's been fine. It's just a situation where we had some older players and some guys have played really well and it's not, he didn't play good. If he gets in here tonight, he'll get an opportunity and I know the guys really cheer him on and we'll be excited to have him.”

Smith won’t announce his starting goalie.

The Battle of Ontario had just 34 minutes in penalties on Friday night with 2 roughing minors. There hasn’t been a fight between the two clubs since Mark Borowiecki and Matt Martin went at it on Oct.12’16 – 16 games ago.

Expected Sens lineup vs Toronto – Jan.16

Tkachuk – Norris – Batherson

Stützle – Stepan – Dadonov

Paul – Tierney – Brown

Paquette – Anisimov/White – Watson

Chabot – Gudbranson

Reilly –Zaitsev

Coburn – Brown

Murray

Hogberg