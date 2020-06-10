Restart as normal as possible for Canada’s Hughes Mackenzie Hughes is one of three Canadians in the field this week at Colonial as the PGA Tour restarts its season amid a new routine of COVID-19 testing, Bob Weeks writes.

So, Mackenzie Hughes, what’s it like to have a long swab pushed into your nasal passage much farther than you ever thought possible?

“Not great,” he said, “but not as bad as I thought.”

That description summed up the first step for the Canadian golfer on the return to golf. As the PGA Tour gets set to restart on Thursday morning in Fort Worth, Texas, one of the keys to success will be preventing any cases of COVID-19 from appearing. That means testing and so the first stop for tour players this week has been the mobile testing facility.

With that done, however, it’s back to golf, back to a routine, albeit a new one, and back to work.

Hughes is one of three Canadians in the field this week along with Corey Conners and Adam Hadwin who will tee off in the Charles Schwab Challenge. The nasal invasion aside, Hughes said things at Colonial Country Club appear as normal as possible and the players are ready to go.

“Honestly, the tour has done an incredible job,” he stated. “I’ve felt safe the entire time and it’s not too much different than a regular week.”

As with most of the field, Hughes is anxious to see where his game measures up against a deep field littered with top players. His last complete tournament was a tie for second, his best finish in just under a year. It came after five missed cuts and Hughes was hoping to ride the momentum from that performance into the ensuing weeks. Instead, it was home to Charlotte, N.C., to wait out the pause.

“I’ve probably played more golf at home than I ever had,” he reported. “Most of the ranges were closed at the start so I’d just play. I did that for a while and then I added in some practice recently.”

One thing Hughes did not do is work with his coaches, Scott Cowx and Derrick Ingram, both of whom reside in Canada. The border issues prevented any travel and Hughes decided not to work over the Internet, preferring to just keep playing and staying sharp on his own. He’s had success at Colonial before, including a tie for eighth in last year’s edition.

This year’s tournament will be played without fans and Hughes admits that while there could be bizarre scenarios of a player making a great shot at a pivotal time in dead silence, it won’t be as strange as some predict.

“It really doesn’t feel as weird as I thought it would,” he said. “I’m sure in particular moments it will be different but, really, nothing feels that out of the ordinary.”

Hughes hopes it will stay that way. He knows this tournament will be watched with a keen eye by those in the sports world and beyond to see if it can come off without incident.

There have already been reports of players and caddies refusing to abide by the tour’s rules to limit movement outside the golf course and hotel. On Wednesday morning, the PGA Tour sent out a reminder to the field to encourage them to follow the rules.

“The success of this operation relies heavily on us all doing our part,” said Hughes. “I’m sure the guys will follow the rules. The more we can keep the bubble small, the better it will be for everyone.”

Hughes gets back in action at 8:51 CDT, playing with Danny Lee and Brian Gay.