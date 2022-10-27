Return of Boucher gives Raptors’ bench the lift it needed After missing the first three games of the 2022-23 NBA season with a hamstring strain, Raptors forward Chris Boucher is back in the lineup leading Toronto’s second unit. As Josh Lewenberg writes, the 29-year-old has found his niche and embraced his role as a high-energy reserve.

Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow| Archive

TORONTO – Chris Boucher has his own way of letting you know that he’s ready for the fight.

When he’s getting set to check into a game, usually six or seven minutes into the first quarter, the Raptors’ big man jumps off the bench as if his chair just caught fire and sprints to the scorer’s table like he’s been shot out of a cannon.

His entrance was inspired by Israel Adesanya, the Nigerian-New Zealander mixed martial artist. Fittingly, it was born last season, around the same time he found his niche and embraced his role as a high-energy reserve – a turning point in the 29-year-old’s NBA career.

“I just felt like when I was walking into the game, sometimes, it didn’t get me ready,” Boucher said. “My legs were not ready, my mind was not ready but when I run there, I just feel like it’s game time. By the time I get there I know I’m about to be ready, I get to feel my legs a little bit and see how I’m going to be playing. It’s important for me to bring energy and I think that’s a way to show that I’m ready to the coach and also to myself.”

With all of the action on the court, Boucher’s sideline ritual can be easy to miss, but his teammates know it’s coming. So, when he was unable to play in the first three games of the season, they missed it. And they missed him.

“You should ask him how much I bugged him to speed up his recovery process,” his second-unit running mate Precious Achiuwa said after Boucher made his return from a hamstring strain in Monday’s win over the Miami Heat.

“I’m just glad he’s back on the court [because] he was getting on my damn nerves, just running around with all that energy [not being] able to play,” Fred VanVleet joked.

That Boucher’s absence coincided with the bench’s early-season struggles wasn’t accidental timing. Without him in the lineup, that group couldn’t seem to find its rhythm and wasn’t impacting games. Even Achiuwa, who shares sixth-man duties with Boucher, didn’t quite look like himself.

Over these past couple games – a pair of impressive victories over Miami and Philadelphia – you could feel the difference with Boucher on the court. His mere presence adds another dimension to Nick Nurse’s rotation, and the effort and energy he brings has given the team’s bench a much-needed lift.

“I think it was super noticeable,” Nurse said. “Just that speed up the floor, I think it’s contagious. When a guy whizzes by you, I think it drags other guys up the floor faster too. It really is a special skill of his. He’s really fast and he needs to air it out and do that because even if it isn’t creating something for him, it’s probably creating some forward movement for the rest of our guys.”

Generally, it doesn’t take long for Boucher to make his presence felt, for better or worse. He may have been a bit too overzealous when he made his season debut in Miami on Monday, picking up four fouls in his first eight minutes of action. Still, he scored 10 points, grabbed three rebounds and helped spark a 10-0 run during that same shift.

He was even better against the 76ers on Wednesday night. With Montrezl Harrell playing off him, Achiuwa found Boucher for an open three at the top of the arc late in the first quarter.

VanVleet set him up for another three, this time from the corner, to open the second quarter. A minute later, Scottie Barnes found him on a back cut to the rim for a dunk. Then, he hit a baby hook shot over Joel Embiid off a broken possession. That was all part of a 16-6 run that gave the Raptors a 13-point lead, one they would never relinquish.

“He just plays with a little bit more energy than the rest of us at times,” VanVleet said of Boucher, who finished that game with 13 points in 17 minutes. “Fresh legs and just being able to fly around, throw some corner-threes in, [grab] offensive rebounds. He just finds creases that a guy like him is skinny enough to slip through. He’s just a great presence for us out there.”

At this time last year, Boucher was limited by another training camp injury, a dislocated finger that required surgery. It set him back, and while he was ready to start the season, he struggled to find his place on an improving team. During the Raptors’ ill-fated 2020-21 campaign in Tampa, Boucher put up career numbers as a high-volume scorer on a bad team, but that approach wasn’t going to work last season. At age 28 and in his fifth NBA season – a contract year – he had to reinvent himself or risk being run out of the league.

What happened next would ultimately save his career and change his life forever. Boucher realized and accepted that you don’t need to start or even score to impact games. Just because anybody can bring effort and energy each and every night, doesn’t mean that everybody actually does. If Boucher could do that – combined with his natural length, speed and athleticism – he could blossom into the type of player that every team in the NBA needs. So, he studied the way somebody like Dennis Rodman carved out a long and iconic professional career through hard play, defence and rebounding, and he set out to become a star in his role.

By midseason, his renaissance was complete. His numbers were down but his impact on winning had never been higher, and the Raptors rewarded him with a new three-year, $35.3 million contract over the summer.

Without Boucher to begin this season, Toronto’s bench was outscored in each of the first three games, 92-59 overall. Since his return, they have a 51-23 advantage. The Raptors have bested opponents by 21.1 points per 100 possessions in Boucher’s 29 minutes.

No team got fewer points from the bench than the Raptors last season, and they rank second-to-last in that category through five games. With Nurse leaning so heavily on his starters, and because the team doesn’t have a microwave scorer like Tyler Herro or Jordan Clarkson coming off the bench, they’re never going to have a high-scoring second unit, but that’s fine.

That group’s job is to come in, play with pace, and change the game with their energy. If that means outscoring an opponent 6-4 over a five-minute stretch, then so be it. At least they’ve protected a lead or held serve while the starters get some rest.

That unit should get a boost when veteran sharpshooter Otto Porter Jr. is finally able to make his Raptors debut, likely sometime next week. Porter was nearing his return to the lineup, also from a hamstring injury he sustained in camp, but he’ll be away from the team for a few days due to a personal matter. Once he’s back, he’s expected to join the rotation and immediately become a key member of that second unit, bringing floor spacing and veteran leadership.

He and Thaddeus Young – who’s played sparingly so far this season – are the old heads of the group. Achiuwa’s got the most promising future. But make no mistake, their playing personality has Boucher’s DNA all over it.

“I think it could be exciting,” Boucher said. “I think we’re starting to realize our roles and how we can help the team. I think it’s a good combination of guys who can do a lot of different things and really disturb the other team. Hopefully we can figure it out really quickly and keep up with the starters and win games.”