As Canada's quest for gold gets tougher, so does Hunter

VANCOUVER — For Team Canada, the road to gold at the World Junior Championship is like a trip up Whistler Mountain.

The climb began easily enough with a 14-0 laugher over Denmark, grew tougher with a white knuckle 3-2 victory over Switzerland, and is about to get progressively steeper with matchups against the Czech Republic and Russia.

The only way to reach the summit is up.

The rubber finally meets the road on the Sea to Sky Highway with the Czech Republic on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1/3/5 and 4K).

Knowing what lies ahead, the air around Team Canada changed completely on Saturday.

After beginning the tournament as an open book, Team Canada coach Tim Hunter said he would now be clamping down on information with the media. No players were made available to the media pre-game.

“You know, after this news conference, I’m not talking about our lines anymore, because it’s getting competitive and I don’t need the other team knowing everything that we do,” Hunter said. “So, I’m not talking about our lines, who’s going where, who’s doing what so that’s the end of it. You’ll see who starts tonight.”

In other words: Game on.

Goaltender Mikey DiPietro is expected between the pipes after Hunter said following the opening win over Denmark that “Mikey is our guy and he’s going to carry the load.”

MacKenzie Entwistle is expected to be elevated to the fourth line from 13th forward, while the team’s two youngest players - 17-year-old Alexis Lafreniere and 18-year-old Joey Veleno - will likely rotate through that 13th forward role.

All eyes will be on Team Canada’s special team play. The team with the best power play in the tournament has won gold four years in a row. Canada, just 1-for-8 (12.5 per cent) with the man-advantage through the first two games, is tied for fifth in the 10-team tournament.

For just the third time in the last nine tournaments - a span of 46 games played - Team Canada was outscored by an opponent on special teams by two goals on Thursday night against Switzerland. Canada’s penalty kill is 7-for-9 (78 per cent) so far, which is tied for sixth.

Hunter downplayed both units on Friday.

“We’ve had lots of good looks, we just haven’t had enough success,” Hunter said. “We would’ve like to close out the game with a power play goal last night for sure. Like I said after the game, these guys are still finding their way playing together, building the chemistry that they need to click.”

As for the penalty kill, Hunter said it is a work-in-progress: “It’s a tournament. We don’t need our penalty kill to be great right now.”

The Swiss threw in a wrinkle, running their power play in an inverse formation with the bulk of the movement below the goal line, that Team Canada’s killers did not adapt to - despite watching video on it pre-game.

Defenceman Ian Mitchell said “it definitely threw us for a bit of a loop.”

“That play, we watched it and we knew about it, but our guys were half asleep on it,” Hunter said.

Mitchell vowed “if we see it later on in the tournament, we’ll definitely be ready for it.”

Hunter said he planned to keep his power play unit in-tact, but said he would be forced to consider changes if they did not produce against the Czech Republic.

Undoubtedly, the temperature is rising.

“The next game, if it’s going on, you have to curb it and hope it doesn’t happen again so that’s the only reaction,” Hunter said. “That’s how you coach. That’s how guys get better."

