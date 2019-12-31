Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

VANCOUVER — Team Canada captain Maxime Comtois skated to the penalty box clutching his arm.

When he sat down, Comtois unleashed the fury on his Russian counterpart Klim Kostin.

Both Comtois and Kostin are teenagers, too young to know about the 1972 Summit Series or the frosty Cold War, but there was no love lost between them.

“In his previous life, he worked at a circus,” Kostin said of Comtois on Russian TV during the first intermission on Monday night.

Yes, these are two hockey world superpowers with a long history of healthy hate.

Tensions were high. Emotions were charged. But on this New Year’s Eve, the Russian Federation’s national anthem was playing.

The Russians punched first and knocked Canada and Comtois off their game, then hung on to deal Canada its first loss of the 2019 World Junior Championship by a 2-1 margin on Monday night.

Boston Bruins seventh-round pick Pavel Shen danced through Team Canada’s top line and top defensive pair to net the game-winner with nine minutes to play.

Russian goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was sensational, stopping 30 of 31 shots, to stun the Canadians in front of a 17,500 sellout crowd on home soil. Shen’s goal marked the first time Team Canada trailed in the tournament.

With the win, the Russians (4-0) took first in Group A, halting Canada’s (3-1) bid for the top spot through the preliminary round for a third straight tournament.

A cupcake quarterfinal matchup in Slovakia now awaits Russia. A significantly tougher test awaits Canada, with certainly no guarantee for a trip to the semifinal.

Consider this New Year’s Eve battle just the appetizer.

Canada will now face either Finland or the United States on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET on TSN 1/3/4/5 or 4K. The loser of tonight’s final preliminary round game will be Canada’s opponent. Canada fell to Finland, 5-2, in a pre-tournament game on Dec. 23.

Comtois and coach Tim Hunter talked about Canada keeping their emotions in check before Monday night’s game, but the Russian’s tested that mettle.

“I’m proud of our guys so far with their emotions,” Hunter said, “and their discipline and I expect nothing different tonight.”

Monday night was the first time they were thrown off their game - in their first true test of the tournament. Canada controlled significant portions of territory in this matchup, but didn’t have much to show for it. Russia was one goal better.

Now, Team Canada will have to regroup, the team many believe to be the best team in the tournament coming through the preliminary round without much to show for their first three lopsided victories. Not a Happy New Year, indeed.

