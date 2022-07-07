McGroarty bringing Tkachuk-style leadership to NHL Rutger McGroarty is on track to become the first player from Lincoln, Neb. to make it to the National Hockey League. TSN's Mark Masters has more.

Rutger McGroarty is on track to become the first player from Lincoln, Neb. to make it to the National Hockey League.

"It would be unbelievable," the U.S. National Team Development Program product said. "It's a non-traditional hockey market. It's definitely part of me. It would mean the world to me."

McGroarty will take a big step toward that goal when he becomes the first Nebraska-born player drafted since Jake Guentzel in 2013. He expects to have 25 supporters from the Cornhusker State in Montreal.

"A lot of people roast Nebraska and go, 'What's even there?' but I loved it," the 6-foot-1, 204-pound forward said. "There's only a couple hockey rinks, but it was unbelievable. It's so laid-back and people are so nice there. It was definitely an awesome experience."

#NHLDraft prospect @RutgerMcgroarty, a native of Lincoln, Neb., had his love for hockey stem from his father, Jimmy, who grew up in Toronto as a hockey fan. Jimmy ended up as a head coach for the @@USHL’s @LincolnStars before his current position of GM for the @MuskegonJacks. pic.twitter.com/GG265Rv78H — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 3, 2022

McGroarty, who came in No. 27 on TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie's final prospect rankings, also has ties to the centre of the hockey universe. His dad, Jim McGroarty, was born in Toronto.

"I used to come up to Toronto all the time," the 18-year-old said. "I spent, like, a month every summer with my friends and family there. Back in my youth hockey days I'd come up there all the time. I feel like Toronto's a great spot, and I love it ... I grew up a Maple Leafs fan."

During a conversation with TSN, McGroarty reflected on his unique hockey journey and explained why Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are his role models. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

TSN: How would you describe your game?

McGroarty: "A two-way, skilled power forward. I compete. I bring energy every single day. I feel like I'm a leader in the locker room and on the ice. I have a goal scorer's touch and make my linemates better."

TSN: What did it mean to serve as captain this season?

McGroarty: "It was unbelievable. Wearing the 'C' for your country and having the respect of my teammates who voted me captain, it was a big thing. I loved every second of it. But honestly, I didn't really change too much. I didn't feel like I had authority over anyone. I just felt like the same kid I'd always been."

TSN: What was your best leadership moment this season?

McGroarty: "There was just a bunch of times in practice where I raised the compete out of people. My teammates know that I'm going to want to make them better that day. I definitely brought the best out of my teammates."

What an absolute BLAST of a shot from the captain @RutgerMcgroarty!#U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/GP842j9Rh6 — USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 1, 2022

TSN: How did working with skating coach Barb Underhill last summer help you?

McGroarty: "Barb is the best. She's my first skating coach, so everything she's teaching me, I'm soaking it in like a sponge. There have been so many different things on the mechanical side. The No. 1 thing is not being so tense and relaxing and being loose, because once I get tense, I feel like my stride gets a little more choppy."

TSN: What's it like getting a skating coach at this stage of your development?

McGroarty: "I feel I got in at the perfect time. I've taken time to develop a lot of different parts of my game and it just happens that skating was later. Now I'm fully engaged with my skating and really looking forward to improving it. It's definitely something I need to work on."

Rutger McGroarty may not be the fastest player in the #2022NHLDraft but his skill/ awareness combo make him a special talent anyway@MitchLBrown goes into the Film Room to look at how McGroarty could be an exception to the rule in a speed-driven NHL



🔗: https://t.co/r4jvTlmxbO pic.twitter.com/BqhOClIsWi — EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) July 4, 2022

TSN: What was your favourite fan moment growing up?

McGroarty: "My first ever Leafs game. They played the Montreal Canadiens. Auston Matthews has been one of my favourite players and he definitely had himself a game. It was a regular-season game against the Canadiens, and it was a blast. Seeing the atmosphere there, it was really exciting."

TSN: How did the interview with the Leafs go at the combine?

McGroarty: "Good. It's definitely awesome shaking [general manager] Kyle Dubas' hand. I watched a lot of his interviews over the past few years and he's a great guy. It was a good interview. I really enjoyed it."

TSN: Who are your NHL role models?

McGroarty: "The Tkachuk brothers. They both wear a letter for their team and that's something I want to really try and do is wear a letter. I feel like I'm a great leader. Brady practised with us when he was waiting to sign his contract [with Ottawa] and just seeing how he attacks the day every single day it's, honestly, unbelievable. And seeing that competitiveness, that energy, I feel like that would be a great role model and someone to model my game after."

TSN: Do you like to get under the skin of the opposition?

McGroarty: "I definitely love to do that. I need to try and do it a little bit more, but it's something I enjoy."

TSN: How can you do it more?

McGroarty: "That's what I'm trying to figure out. Going into college next year [at the University of Michigan] will be good because I will have the student section behind me. They'll be throwing a couple chirps and I can ride off of them."

TSN: Are you a guy who talks a lot on the ice?

McGroarty: "Yeah, I definitely chirp a decent amount."

TSN: What was your best chirp last season?

McGroarty: "My dad is the GM of the Muskegon Lumberjacks [in the USHL] ... Someone on the Lumberjacks was chirping me and I was like – my dad's never said this – but I was like, 'My dad hates you! Like, come on. Why are you even on this team still? Like, what are you doing?!' And the guy, his face got all red. I was like, 'Oh, I probably shouldn't have said that.' I honestly felt kind of bad. My dad doesn’t talk to me about anything within the organization."

TSN: What was your dad's response?

McGroarty: "I told him about it after and he was like, 'Come on, you can't be doing that.'"

🔒 of the century? Rutger McGroarty scoring against Muskegon! 🚨#USAvsMUS pic.twitter.com/YAP7Z1OO6Q — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) March 13, 2022

TSN: What's the best advice your dad’s given you?

McGroarty: "Both my parents have told me, 'Find the hardest worker and go outwork them.' It's easy to find the hardest worker whether it's on the ice or in the weight room or at a job. It's easy to spot those people. So, go be friends with them and compete with them."

TSN: Speaking of your parents. You have a great name. Is there a story behind Rutger?

McGroarty: "My grandpa's name is Roger and my mom was looking at a book and trying to relate my name in some way to Roger. The Scandinavian form of Roger is Rutger. My grandpa is a great human and I'm honoured to be named after him."

TSN: Let's wrap up with a little word association on your teammates. What's the first thing that pops into your head when you think of Logan Cooley?

McGroarty: "Creative."

TSN: Cutter Gauthier?

McGroarty: "Dominant."

TSN: Frank Nazar?

McGroarty: "Speed."

TSN: Jimmy Snuggerud?

McGroarty: "Slippery."

TSN: Lane Hutson?

McGroarty: "Competitive."

TSN: Ryan Chesley?

McGroarty: "Heavy."

TSN: Isaac Howard?

McGroarty: "Goals. A lot of goals."

TSN: He called you a clown.

McGroarty: "Really? Yeah, I would expect that."

TSN: He said you guys went head-to-head in practice a lot and helped fuel the energy of the group.

McGroarty: "He scores so many goals and he loves to celly, so he'll get in people's faces about it. He's a big driver in practice. He'll piss people off and raise the competition."