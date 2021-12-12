Wright looking to showcase talents in first World Junior championship Hockey Canada's roster for this year's World Juniors will come into focus on Sunday night after the final game of the selection camp. Shane Wright doesn't have to worry. So secure is his spot that the Kingston Frontenacs centre didn't have to audition in Saturday's game.

Last year, Shane Wright was cut by Team Canada.

"I felt like I left a lot out there at the camp," he recalled. "I was a little timid. I was a young 16-year-old. I was the youngest guy there and just didn't bring my best. I wasn't feeling the most confident out there and I didn't really deserve to make that team. I learned from it and hopefully it changes this year. It's definitely given me a lot of motivation."

"He's a complete player," said Team Canada head coach Dave Cameron. "He's a mature player. He's as good away from the puck as he is with the puck. When you talk about elite players like Shane, a lot of generational ones, it's the offensive side of the puck, but he's every bit as good away from the puck. He's going to be a real big player for us."

With no Ontario Hockey League season, Wright's opportunity to showcase his talent was limited last year. He did star at the World Under-18 Championship producing 14 points in five games while captaining Canada to gold.

Granted exceptional status to play in the OHL as a 15-year-old, Wright responded by posting 66 points in 58 games as a rookie in the 2019-20 season. He didn't light it up as much early this season, but was impressive nonetheless.

"When he wasn't putting up maybe the numbers that people expected, there was never any cheating in his game," observed Ottawa 67's general manager James Boyd, who heads up Hockey Canada's management group. "He maintained that standard of defensive play. It takes a strong player to stick with it and Shane's done that and he's going to be rewarded."

Wright produced 11 points in five games before leaving for Canada's camp. It was his most productive five-game stretch of the season.

"I'm just sticking to what I do best," the 17-year-old said.

What does he do best?

"Just think the game well," Wright said. "Whenever I'm thinking the game at a high level and just going out there and having fun and enjoying myself ... I feel like that's when I play my best."

Wright's momentum has carried over to Calgary.

"Early on he's elevating his game," Boyd said. "You can see the jump in his stride and he hasn't missed much when he's around the net. The one thing that's stood out about Shane over the last year is the development of his complete game. He's one of the top defensive players in our league and he's always had the ability to score."

---

Wright appears on track to be picked first overall in the 2022 National Hockey League draft and supporters of struggling teams are hoping their pain may lead to Shane. A fan at a recent Kingston game even brought a Montreal Canadiens sweater with Wright's name on it.

"I heard someone banging the glass behind me," Wright recalled of the viral moment. "I looked back and saw 'Wright' on a 51 Habs jersey so it was pretty funny and pretty funny someone got a picture of that as well."

What does the Burlington, Ont. native think about the possibility of playing in Montreal?

"I wouldn't mind that," he said with a grin. "That'd be an unbelievable place to play. It's such a storied franchise, unbelievable city and the fans are some of the best in the league."

Wright isn't worried about the pressure of playing in Canada. In fact, he's looking forward to the atmosphere in Edmonton at the World Juniors.

"Obviously, there'll be pressure, but I feel mostly excitement and pride," he said. "You know, 20,000 fans cheering you on, representing your country on the world stage, it's something you dream of doing as a kid. I try not to think about it so much as pressure, but more as an opportunity to go out and make your country proud."

---

Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard didn't suffer any stage fright in his first game at this year's camp. The 16-year-old phenom scored twice against the team of U Sports players while playing alongside Coyotes first rounder Dylan Guenther and Canadiens prospect Joshua Roy.

"Our line was generating a lot and it's nice to get a couple goals," Bedard said. "We were creating a lot and able to get our cycle going. Those are older, bigger guys and we were able to work them down low."

Bedard is trying to become the first 16-year-old to crack Canada's roster since Connor McDavid in 2015. What does he think about people comparing him to the likes of McDavid and Sidney Crosby?

"It's pretty cool," he said. "I'm young and McDavid's two points per game in the show so that's definitely high expectations. It's pretty humbling to hear my name in the same sentence as those guys."

Cameron, meanwhile, did his best to keep the hype in check.

"Connor's a real good player with the puck and he stood out tonight obviously, but a lot of the evaluation of Connor is his play away from the puck and I thought tonight he did alright there," the coach said. "The only complaint about Bedard I'd have tonight is shift length."

---

What did Ryan Tverberg think when he got invited to Canada's final selection camp?

"A surprise, first and foremost," the University of Connecticut forward readily admits. "Playing college is so different than playing in those [Canadian major junior] leagues. You just don't think you get that look so it's good to know I got noticed and they appreciate my game."

Tverberg wasn't invited to Hockey Canada's summer camp. Toronto's seventh round pick (213th overall) in the 2020 draft seemed like a long shot to make the World Junior team. Now, he's on the brink of completing a Cinderella run to the roster.

"I liked him," Cameron said after Saturday's game. "He's tenacious on the puck. That's his biggest asset. He's around it. I thought he had a couple of opportunities that he kind of whiffed on. But high energy, good reads around the puck, good on the forecheck, good in battles."

Tverberg generated seven points in 14 games as a freshman last season. He's already up to 16 points through 14 NCAA games this season.

"Been playing on a good team and have confidence in myself within the team," Tverberg said of his success. "Playing more minutes and getting more confident with the puck and making more plays. Trying to do, like, not more, but better stuff with the puck and without the puck."

The World Juniors were never on his radar.

"It's not something you really think about," he said. "I'm just playing hockey and trying to do my own thing and things come about when you're doing well. It's not something I thought about during the year or recently. It's something that just happened."

---

Last year, Ridly Greig never really got a chance to impress at Canada's selection camp.

"I got COVID and came in late and never really recovered for a month or two," he recalled. "My lungs were just, I don't even know, I couldn't even explain it. My lungs were nowhere near where they should be and I was throwing up on the ice. It was a bad look. Definitely happy to be back and recovered."

Like Wright, Greig's spot is so secure this year that he didn't have to play on Saturday. The Brandon Wheat Kings forward is poised to fill an important role for Team Canada.

"I see Ridly playing anywhere in our lineup, but probably against the other team's top unit," Boyd revealed. "That feisty style, that aggressive style is going to frustrate the opponent. He's also shown here, in the first couple sessions, a real knack around the net so he's going to be a threat offensively as well."

Greig has 28 points in 19 games in the Western Hockey League this season. He has 49 penalty minutes, which is more than any other player at Canada's camp. He's also been suspended for a couple games.

"He's a player that plays on the edge, for sure, but we're confident that Ridly knows where that edge is," Boyd said.

Greig, an Ottawa Senators prospect, is cognizant of the stricter standard in the international game.

"I probably should tone it down a little bit from league play in the WHL," he acknowledged. "I'll probably be pretty nervous and scared to take some penalties. So, maybe I will be a little shy in the first couple games. I always want to play with an edge and don't want to change my game but, at the same time, I don't want to cost the team a bad penalty."

Greig has never been shy about throwing his weight around. And he has more of it this season. A big summer goal was packing on some muscle and he says he's added five "solid pounds" to his frame.

"I can feel it a lot," he said before breaking into a smile, "and definitely looking in the mirror, it feels nice."

---

Owen Power wasn't loaned to Hockey Canada for last year's World Juniors, but the Michigan defenceman kept a close eye on the games in the Edmonton bubble.

"Any time you get to watch you pick up little things," he said.

The United States beat Canada 2-0 in the gold-medal game. The biggest lesson?

"Just sticking to our game plan," Power said. "It's easy, when things aren't going your way, to get away from it, but it's real important, especially in tournaments like this, to stick to your game plan and play the right way."

Power will play a big role as Team Canada seeks redemption. The first overall pick in July's NHL draft has produced 23 points in 18 NCAA games this season, which is already more than the 16 points he put up in 26 games last year.

During the summer, Power focused on improving his in-zone offence.

"Before, I created a lot of my offence off the rush," the Mississauga, Ont. native said. "I really wanted to work on creating more offence on my own in the zone. Its definitely been a part of my game that's grown a ton and helped me put up those numbers."

---

McDavid isn't the only Edmonton-based player to pull off a one-on-four goal this season. Oil Kings captain Jake Neighbours pulled off a similar show-stopping move.

"Originally, I was just thinking shoot, maybe chip and go get it and try and keep it simple," Neighbours said. "A guy threw his stick out at me and I tried to get out of the way of that and it just kept happening. It's kind of a reactionary play. I wasn't really thinking to attack one-on-four. I don't think you're ever thinking that, but it just ended up working out."

"I was right behind him there so I saw it all," said teammate Dylan Guenther. "I saw him wheeling through the ice. I didn't know what he was going to do, but I didn't think he was going to do that, I'll tell you that."

The Neighbours play against Moose Jaw on Dec. 4 immediately earned comparisons to McDavid's masterpiece against the New York Rangers on Nov. 5.

"Guys were kind of giving it to me in the dressing room after the period about how similar it was," Neighbours said. "I didn't think it was that similar. I thought McDavid's was a lot nicer, probably a little bit cleaner, but it was kind of cool it was on the same net and in the same building. We both turned to the same corner after the goal so I think that aspect of it was cool to see. It was definitely unique seeing it side by side."

Neighbours is riding a wave of confidence after getting a nine-game look with the St. Louis Blues at the start of the season.

"Just coming back to junior knowing I can play at that next level, having that confidence in myself is huge and I think confidence is everything when playing hockey," the Calgary native said.

---

Hockey Canada lines in Saturday's game:

F

Evangelista - Desnoyers - Tverberg

Roy - Guenther - Bedard

Dean - Lapierre - Bourgault

Cuylle - Finley - Dufour

D

Sebrango - Zellweger

Lambos - Iorio

O'Rourke - Cormier

Hunt - Seeley

G

Cossa

Garand

Brochu

Scratches: Bourque, Greig, Guhle, McTavish, Neighbours, Perfetti, Power, Sourdif, Wright

Injured: Stankoven