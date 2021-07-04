Shapovalov, Auger-Aliassime aim to keep historic Wimbledon run going on 'Manic Monday' Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime have made Canadian history at Wimbledon by both advancing to the fourth round in singles. It's the first time in the Open era that two Canadian men have made it to this stage at the All England Club in the same year, Mark Masters writes.

The pair of pals, who teamed up to reach the Wimbledon junior doubles final five years ago, have taken different routes to this point. Auger-Aliassime split two sets with Nick Kyrgios on Saturday before the Australian retired with a left abdominal strain. Shapovalov made his Centre Court debut on Friday night, defeating crowd favourite Andy Murray in straight sets.

"It's probably one of my best performances even outside of Wimbledon," Shapovalov said when asked if it was his finest performance in London. "I definitely played really flawless and just super solid. It was an incredible experience."

Shapovalov, the No. 10 seed, will face No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut on 'Manic Monday' when all remaining singles players will be in action. You can watch Shapovalov's match on TSN4 at approximately 7:30 am ET.

Shapovalov benefited from a walkover in the second round and will have plenty of gas in the tank as he faces the 33-year-old Spaniard for the first time.

"He doesn't give much to the other guy," noted Shapovalov, 22. "It's definitely a match I'm going to have to earn. For sure, it's going to be a long battle."

Bautista Agut made the semifinals the last time Wimbledon was held in 2019 and boasts a 35-15 career record on grass. Shapovalov has only played 20 grass-court matches on the ATP Tour (9-11), but is looking more and more comfortable.

"There is so much room for me to grow on this surface and to get better," said Shapovalov, who won the Wimbledon junior title in 2016. "There are definitely things I want to keep working on throughout the years so that one day I could be a really, really tough opponent on this surface."

Auger-Aliassime, the No. 16 seed, has played some of his best tennis on grass courts posting a 17-5 record on the surface, including 9-2 this season. On Monday, he will take on No. 4 seed Alexander Zverev at approximately 9:30 am ET. You can watch the match on TSN5.

"I do believe that grass is his best surface," Zverev said. "He enjoys low balls. He can generate a lot of power out of low balls, because of the spin he has and because of the acceleration, the racquet speed that he has. A lot of players struggle with lower balls, struggle to play aggressive, but I think he quite enjoys that."

Zverev has won all three previous matches against Auger-Aliassime, with two coming on a hard court and one on clay. The 20-year-old from Montreal hasn't won more than six games in any of the encounters.

"He's got a great serve," Auger-Aliassime observed of the 24-year-old German. "Even though he's had some trouble with the second serve and everybody has been talking about it, I think we need to remember that he's one of the best servers on the tour. We need to focus on what he does well and that's his serve. He's just very solid, one of the best backhands too. He's got everything in his game. I'm going to try to find ways to give myself chances, but I need to start by protecting my own serve and then just play aggressive and try to dominate."

Auger-Aliassime is into the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the third time, but has never made it over this hurdle. He lost in straight sets to eventual champion Dominic Thiem at the 2020 US Open and then squandered a two-set lead against Aslan Karatsev at this year's Australian Open.

"There is always the first time for everything," said Auger-Aliassime. "I hope that will be my chance, you know, this Wimbledon, to go one step further than I have been before. Of course, on paper, yes, he's the higher seed. He's been at these places before. He's won matches like this before. But I highly believe in my chances and I have to come with a lot of confidence."

Zverev has made it to the quarterfinals or better at six majors although never at Wimbledon.

"Experience plays a big part," Zverev said of second-week success at majors. "Knowing how to manage your time and knowing how to manage your matches is a big part of it. It was something that I needed to learn in the beginning of my career. I remember when a lot of people were criticizing me and saying, 'This guy is playing extremely well at big tournaments, but never at slams.' I hope I kind of changed my position on that a little bit."

Like Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov is also into the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the third time in his career. He made it to the quarterfinals at last year's US Open, bowing out in five sets against Pablo Carreno Busta.

If Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime both win on Monday, it will be the first time in history that multiple Canadian men have reached the quarterfinals in singles at the same Grand Slam.