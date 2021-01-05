Keefe keeps intensity high at Leafs camp When Sheldon Keefe was named head coach of the Maple Leafs in November 2019, the fragile team he inherited could hardly handle any more tough love. Toronto wasn’t even in a playoff spot at the time, holding a paltry 9-10-4 record while teetering on the edge of total collapse.

Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

When Sheldon Keefe was named head coach of the Maple Leafs in November 2019, the fragile team he inherited could hardly handle any more tough love. Toronto wasn’t even in a playoff spot at the time, holding a paltry 9-10-4 record while teetering on the edge of total collapse.

Back then, Keefe’s primarily goal was to keep the Leafs above water. Now, it’s to see them soar. So in his first full training camp as an NHL head coach, which finished off its second day of on-ice sessions at Ford Performance Centre on Tuesday, Keefe has kept the pressure and intensity as high as possible on his players.

“I’ve always tried to make training camp one of the more, if not the most, difficult phases of the season,” Keefe told reporters on a Zoom call Tuesday. “Coming in mid-season [last year] with a team that was reeling and needed to find its way [when] morale and energy were low, coming in and doing this type of [intense] approach, I don't think would have served team morale very well. I didn't even consider that as an option at the time. But I think we're in a good place there as a team now, and I knew that we needed to make changes with our standards and our habits and all the things that we do.”

Keefe always intended to address those missing links, but found it nearly impossible between one-off practices and playing games every other day. He never stopped talking behind the scenes about what would eventually be done, though.

“We [knew we] needed to sort of readjust things here and it was going to take a reset in a training camp to be able to do that,” he said. “So we went from trying to patch holes, I guess you could say, to now really working towards setting a proper foundation and building from there. I just felt that the principles of the training camps I’ve had in the past, I need to stick with those – regardless of whether it's a short camp, long camp; we were going to get our work done.”

This is the most traditional preseason Keefe has run in several years, going back to his days as head coach for the OHL’s Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds from 2012-15. Unlike during his subsequent tenure with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies from 2015-19, Keefe previously had his club’s entire complement of players to work with from the start, just as he does now. Keefe took great pains to warn players throughout the off-season that when training camp came around, they’d better be ready to push.

“They told us all summer that conditioning was a priority,” said Jason Spezza. “They prepped us with emails and follow-up phone calls to remind us throughout this break and even leading up to it that camp was going to be very difficult, it was going to be very physical and they wanted to get us up and running quickly. Yesterday we started with about 20 minutes without pucks and today we finished that way, so lots of skating, but it's great.”

With no media present to watch the sessions due to provincial restrictions related to COVID-19, Keefe has done his best to describe what it’s like out on the ice. So far, it’s been an impressive showing.

“We asked a lot of them today; it was a long practice,” he acknowledged. “We covered a lot of different things. Energy is really good though. That's the real standout for me after two days is just the energy and the vibe around the team, lots of positivity and lots of chatter. Our practices have got a lot more positive noise to them, which is very good. And then that energy I've seen so far is transferring to the drills and the competitiveness.”

At some point on Tuesday, forward Alexander Kerfoot was forced to leave after getting “a little banged up” according to Keefe. The Leafs will wait and see what Kerfoot’s status is following further evaluation, but Keefe is calling him “day-to-day” at this point and doesn’t expect he’ll skate on Wednesday.

Keefe has also opted not to do any special teams work to this point in camp. That won’t come about until later in the week, after Toronto has a chance to scrimmage on Wednesday.

“We made the decision that we wanted the focus to be on our five-on-five play here for the first few days,” Keefe explained. “Just because we knew what we wanted to get done in terms of the demands and the physicality and the pace that we want to establish in practice and that was the priority. Special teams generally slow down the practice; you're only using some guys and the pace is not nearly the same.”

Keefe hasn’t made any final decisions on power play groupings, but did admit the off-season additions of Joe Thornton and Wayne Simmonds have him considering either player for a spot on the Leafs top unit with Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander.

In the month since Mikko Lehtonen arrived in Toronto from the KHL’s Jokerit Helsinki, the 26-year-old has established himself as not only one of the team’s hardest-working players, but also its most serious.

"I like joking around with him, just to make him smile,” said Lehtonen’s defence partner, Zach Bogosian. “He's really determined, he's really focused; you can tell that and it's good to see. We’ve built some great chemistry.”

“He's very focused and hardworking,” agreed fellow blueliner Jake Muzzin. “You see him in the gym, and he's in there early, he's in there late. He's getting ready, he's asking questions, he's playing hard in practice, he's making the right plays. I'm excited to see him play and look forward to watching his success grow here.”

Lehtonen signed a one-year contract with the Leafs in May 2019, but because of COVID-19 never made the journey from Finland to North America until last November. Toronto has high hopes for its rookie off the hop though, especially after he posted 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 17 games for Jokerit this year.

“He's looked good even before camp,” said Keefe. “We want to give him every opportunity to get confident and just try to ease that transition so he can feel like himself and get out here and play as quickly as possible.”

So far, Lehtonen’s feeling good in his new surroundings. And if anything, he’s glad not to have tried making the jump to an NHL team before now.

“I think I'm a way better player than at 20 or 22 years old,” he said. “But for me now I feel like I know my strengths and what I'm good at. I use those strengths and I just feel right now I'm good to be here and try my best. I’ll use my skating and quick passes and shoot the puck to the net and also defend well.”

Like most European players, Lehtonen expects there to be a continuing learning curve on the NHL’s smaller sheet of ice. Fortunately, he’s found many allies around the Leafs' room who are happy to help him get comfortable.

“There's a lot of new faces, new things for me, but it's been good so far, and I like it a lot here,” he said. “I think the game is a little bit faster, but for me it's not a big deal. Also the other players are good here, too. It's the best league in the world, so it should be like that.”

Jimmy Vesey never got his game off the ground with the Buffalo Sabres last year, and he’s using that disappointment as fuel in his first camp with the Leafs.

“What set the tone for my year in Buffalo was not getting off to a good start,” he said. “So I’ve come here early, and I've put in the work to try to eliminate as much of the adjustment period as possible. I think I will learn from that and draw from that experience just in the sense that, it's a 56-game season and we've talked as a team [about how] there's not a lot of time to have off nights. It's going to be a sprint, and we have to be ready from the drop of the puck. That goes the same for me personally as well.”

Keefe is certainly giving Vesey ample opportunity early, slotting him onto the second line with Tavares and Nylander. Back when he signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with Toronto last fall, Vesey had hoped for that kind of chance to contribute.

“I knew they had some departures with [Kasperi] Kapanen and [Andreas] Johnsson being traded,” Vesey said. “So when I signed I thought it was a pretty loaded forward group [I could be joining]. Any time you step on the ice, there’s going to be skill on the ice with you. That was the biggest thing for me, just having a chance to play anywhere [in the lineup] and be with great guys.”

Little did Vesey know at the time, but he’d also soon be sharing a dressing room with his childhood idol. Growing up in the Boston area, Vesey loved watching Thornton (as then-captain of the Bruins) and even wore No. 19 for a time in homage to the veteran.

“Just to be on the same team as him and see him on an everyday basis, it's unreal,” said Vesey. “I'm trying not to act like an idiot in front of him. He's obviously got a great resume and when he walks into a room, you know he's in there and he commands a lot of respect. I've been quiet, just observing him and learning as much from him as I can. Everyone's talking about how positive he is, how he carries himself and I think that's something that can really rub off on the team and rub off on me especially as well.”

In a season where the Leafs will see just six other teams over the course of a 56-game slate in the North Division, there’s a certain attitude they’ll need to adopt pretty quickly – or so says a Stanley Cup champion.

“It comes down to a battle of will at the end of the night,” said Muzzin. “Who wants it the most? Most times, it's the team that wants it the most that'll come out on top. There are adjustments; it’s a chess match. They're going to do this; we got to do that. If they do this, we got to do that. There's certain changes that have to be made when your heads up like that again and again and again.”

Rather than be daunted by the uncertainty of their new schedule, Spezza said the Leafs should embrace this potentially once-in-a-lifetime experience with their Canadian counterparts.

“I think it's going to be really fun. It kind of gives a playoff feel to see these little mini-series,” he said. “The coaches are going to definitely break down video a little more and make adjustments to other teams. But it's kind of cool to play the same teams over and over, and with an all-Canadian Division there'll be lots of eyes on us. I welcome the challenge.”

Players also knew sacrifices would have to be made in order for this NHL season to proceed amid a pandemic, and it’s started to sink in just how restrictive the next few months will be on their day-to-day lives.

“You just try to keep yourselves to home and the rink at home, and on the road you try to keep yourself in the rink and just the hotel,” said Spezza. “You don't really leave the hotel. You can just get yourself ready and keep your distance when you can. Around the dressing room, we've been very diligent. They have lots of people around here reminding us to keep our masks on and it becomes second nature, so like anything we'll adapt. If it gets us playing hockey we'll do it.”

Leafs lines at training camp:

Forwards

Thornton-Matthews-Marner

Vesey-Tavares-Nylander

Mikheyev-Kerfoot-Hyman

Barabanov-Spezza-Simmonds

Defence

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Lehtonen-Bogosian

Sandin-Dermott

Goalies

Andersen

Campbell