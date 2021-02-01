Josh Lewenberg TSN Raptors Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – After missing a couple of point-blank layups earlier in the evening,was not going to be denied.Rolling to the basket, the Raptors’ forward took a pass fromand sawcoming over to help. Instead of using his patented spin move to try and evade the Orlando defender, or launching a floater over top of him, Siakam opted for power in favour of finesse.Taking off from the middle of the key, Siakam went up strong and threw down a vicious one-handed slam-dunk on Gordon. What happened next was every bit as important.The young vet flexed both his arms and let out a primal scream, while his teammates leapt out of their seats and celebrated on the bench behind him. It was a rare moment of joy in the midst of what’s mostly been a bleak start to the season, for Siakam and for the Raptors.These past few months have been hard on the 26-year-old – as they’ve been on most people – but you wouldn’t have known it from watching him in the second half of Toronto’s decisive win over the Magic on Sunday.Siakam was playing well, his team was playing well, and he seemed to be having a great time in the process. It’s almost like those things are closely tied together.“I feel good, my body feels good, and I think that’s the most important thing,” said the all-star forward, who scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the Raptors’ 115-102 win. “I’m not looking at the points, I’m not looking at anything, I just look at my overall involvement in the game – making sure I find ways to stay involved and have energy and enjoy the game of basketball, and everything comes from that… I just think it all comes from just feeling good and having a good spirit out there.”It was the second straight throwback performance for Siakam, coming on the heels of a two-week slump. After a rough patch to open the campaign, it looked like he was starting to turn the corner. He had strung together five strong outings early in the New Year, culminating in his first career triple-double in a one-point loss to Portland on Jan. 11. Then, over the following six games, his play regressed again – averaging just 14.5 points and 7.3 rebounds on 40 per cent shooting over the span.“Over the past weeks, I haven’t been feeling well, little injuries here and there,” Siakam admitted following Sunday’s game.Siakam has been battling an injury to his left knee, which he sustained when he landed awkwardly from a dunk in the first of two meetings with Miami. He tried playing through it but wound up missing a couple games. He was dealing with a groin ailment before that. And those are just the bumps and bruises that we know about.So much of Siakam’s game is predicated on energy and effort, speed and his elite athleticism. If he’s not feeling right physically, he’s probably not going to look like the same player.In his first 15 games, Siakam averaged 1.9 fast-break points per contest – less than half of his 2019-20 average (4.1). He attempted just 60 free throws (4.0 per game, down from 5.1 last season), but hoisted up 67 three-pointers, despite shooting them at a 24 per cent clip (down from 36 per cent last season).Siakam credits his recent resurgence to simply being healthy again. He’s had to re-focus on taking care of his body – something he emphasized during the off-season, when he expanded his support staff to include a personal trainer, strength and conditioning coach, nutritionist and chef – and says he’s feeling better than he has in weeks.That’s obviously a big factor, but there’s more to it. Over these past two games, Siakam has gone back to his roots as a basketball player – taking fewer jumpers and making a concerted effort to attack the basket. In the win over Orlando, as well as in Friday’s loss to Sacramento, he combined to take only three three-pointers but went to the line 20 times. 36 of his 43 shots came in the paint. All 62 of his points came in the paint or at the free throw line.“I thought he did a good job of not settling much and really working to get deep and draw some contact,” Nick Nurse said after Siakam tied a career-high with 14 free throw attempts against the Kings. “I thought he did a good job of holding composure, putting his body on people, making sure he was getting a really good look, and if he didn't he [made the pass]. Only one or two turnaround fade [away jumpers] and they were probably pretty clean looks too, but the rest of it was done pretty physically.“I think it’s a conscious effort on his part and our part to get him going to the basket, and get him a little bit more composed at the basket, too,” Nurse added on Sunday. “I think you can see, the times that he gets in there [when he] takes his time, gets to two feet, gets to that right-hand jump hook or something, those are going in. It’s the twisting, turning fall-away jumpers that you’re thinking [are] tough shots, and a lot of those don’t go in. But I thought he did a great job of reading the gaps when they were there and playing quicker.”Siakam is at his best when he’s playing up-tempo, utilizing his quickness and craftiness off the dribble to break down the defence and make plays for himself and for his teammates.However, with all of the work he’s put in to extend his range over the years, the three-point shot has also become a big part of his game. Provided he’s not relying on it too much, or it’s not taking away from the other things he does well, it spaces out the offence and makes him even tougher for opposing teams to stop.After hitting 36 per cent of his threes over the past two seasons, Siakam is just 17-for-70 from beyond the arc this year, and has missed 21 of his last 23 attempts. Abandoning the three-ball altogether is not a sustainable strategy, nor is it something Nurse and the team would want him to do.At some point he’ll have to start taking them, and making them, again to keep the defence honest. He still has the green light to fire away when the shot is there and in the rhythm of the offence, but until he gets his feel back, Nurse doesn’t mind him leaning on what he does best.“I think [the three-pointers will] probably work their way back in,” Toronto’s head coach said. “But I’m okay right now, we got plenty of guys bombing threes, so I’m good with him trying to work himself to the paint and getting to the line a little bit more, too.”The important thing is that Siakam finally feels healthy enough to do those things at a high level again.“For me, that’s the main thing,” he said. “If I feel good, I have the ability to go out there and bring the energy and live with the results. If I take shots, I’ll take shots. If it’s attacking the rim, [I’ll] do that. I haven’t really thought, ‘I’m gonna be driving every single game.’ I just think my body is feeling good and I take the game as it comes.”​