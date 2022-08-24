Stamps to ‘ride the hotter hand’ with second-year QB Maier Sophomore quarterback Jake Maier will start against the two-time defending Grey Cup champions with his mentor Bo Levi Mitchell relegated to the sidelines as his backup Thursday night in Winnipeg. Salim Valji has more.

Almost a year to the day after losing a nail-biter to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in his second career Canadian Football League start, Jake Maier will once again face the two-time defending Grey Cup champions – this time, however, under radically different circumstances.

Last year, the rookie Maier was filling in for injured veteran quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and set a Stampeders franchise record with 17 straight completions in an 18-16 loss. He promptly started his CFL career by becoming the first quarterback in league history to throw for 300 yards in each of his first three starts.

On Thursday night, the 25-year-old American takes the field in Winnipeg with his mentor Mitchell relegated to the sidelines as his backup. The news, big but not surprising, was made official when the Stampeders (6-3) released their depth chart that had the sophomore ahead of the 10-year veteran.

Maier started the second half of Calgary’s 22-19 victory – he was 14-of-18 in the air for 156 yards and one interception – in Toronto in Week 11 after Mitchell threw two interceptions in the first two quarters.

“I think it’s time to see what he can do and I’m just looking to ride the hotter hand and see where Jake can take us,” head coach Dave Dickenson said on the Stampeders website on Wednesday.

“A tough decision but, at this point, the right decision.”

Maier is relishing the chance to prove himself as Calgary’s go-to quarterback starting Thursday against the league-leading (9-1) Bombers.

“I’m very excited,” Maier said. “I’ve worked a long time for opportunities like this and I don’t think anything’s really changed in terms of preparation and how I interact with the team.”

The 32-year-old Mitchell was not available to reporters but did address the demotion on social media, saying he is “not above coaching or criticism. I believe in Jake and believe he will play great, winning football.”

Longtime Stampeders' QB Bo Levi Mitchell reacts to getting benched for this week's game in Winnipeg🔻 pic.twitter.com/1UAjcZtjQI — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) August 24, 2022

Unlike previous years, this season Calgary has had a strong ground game – and relied on that more than Mitchell’s arm.

Despite missing three games, Ka’Deem Carey is fourth among league running backs with 471 rushing yards and fifth in touchdowns with five, while his 16 runs of 10-plus yards are second.

Mitchell, meanwhile, is sixth in yards (2010), seventh in passing touchdowns (9) and 14th in efficiency rating (87.2). No Stampeder ranks among the top-10 league receivers in yards or touchdowns, and the team went back-to-back games without a passing score earlier this season.

“The offence, I would like to think, doesn’t really change much with me in the game,” Maier said.

Maier went under the radar when the Stampeders signed him in 2020, but even then they felt he had the potential to replace the franchise legend Mitchell. T

Maier’s coach at the University of California, Davis Dan Hawkins, told him he would flourish in the three-down, wide-field game and mentioned him to Ryan Dinwiddie, then Calgary’s quarterbacks coach.

“I told [Dinwiddie], ‘Hey, you’d better put this kid on your [negotiation] list cause he’s legit,’” Hawkins said. “He’s got the ‘it’ factor. He has what I call the ‘rage to master.’”

“He was the epitome of a professional,” said UC Davis Aggies wide receiver Jared Harrell. “He always carried himself with a business type of mentality. For me, that was really inspiring to see, that he came to work every day. Every rep mattered to him.”

Adding to the intrigue this season in Calgary is that this is the final year of both Mitchell and Maier’s contracts. Both players will become free agents in 2023. Much more could now be at stake with Maier tabbed for the Thursday night tilt against Winnipeg.