Hayes: It’s almost like the hockey gods are evening things out with the Leafs

TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Penguins and Maple Leafs (optional) skated at PPG Arena on Saturday morning.

In recent showdowns with the Maple Leafs, Sidney Crosby has usually been matched up primarily against either Auston Matthews or Nazem Kadri. But tonight the Pittsburgh Penguins captain will likely see a lot of his old rival John Tavares. The centres have gone toe-to-toe plenty of times, including once in the playoffs, as Tavares spent the first nine seasons of his career in the Metropolitan Division.

But the dy​namic will be a little different tonight as Tavares will have Mitch Marner by his side. The energetic right winger has 16 points on the season, tied with the injured Matthews (shoulder) for the Leafs scoring lead.

"He's always been a fast guy, but his speed seems to be pretty apparent this year," Crosby observed when asked about Marner. "He's handling the puck a lot. And he's shooting it, too. He's more of a pass-first player, but he's been taking it to the net and holding on to it a little more, it seems like. That's just more of a confidence thing. The more you see what you're capable of doing the longer you hold on to the puck and the more confidence you build and he's been playing really well for them."

"He's got speed, skill, he's got a great hockey IQ," noted defenceman Kris Letang. "He’s always been on our radar, trust me."

Crosby notices Marner's confidence rising: 'He’s been taking it to the net' Mitch Marner has been a driving force of the Leafs' offence, registering over a point per game through Toronto's first 13 contests. Penguins Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang aren't surprised by Marner's play this season, praising his speed, playmaking ability and increased confidence.

As for Tavares, Crosby is well aware of what to expect, but that doesn’t make the task any easier.

"Just every shift he competes," Crosby said. "He's always ready to compete when you play against him at both ends of the ice. He’s a guy who likes to get offensive-zone time and handle the puck down low so you have to be quick to get out of your own zone or he can possess it for a while there."

Following Friday's practice, Tavares was asked what it takes to have success against Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins.

"Just being as ready as you can be," he said. "Understand they capitalize on mistakes and they can make a lot happen with a whole lot of nothing. Whether that’s time or space or just not even having the puck very much and then all of a sudden they get one chance with it and they’re able to capitalize … It's a great opportunity to raise your game and have that challenge."

Crosby, Tavares renew rivalry; Pens hope 'smart' play stymies Leafs again Playing in the same division as Sidney Crosby for years, John Tavares knows first-hand how hard it is to contain the Penguins' captain. While both players are aware of each other's strengths, the Pens are looking to replicate their performance from their last meeting with the Leafs where they shut them out in their own building.

—-

The Penguins took round one against the Leafs this season shutting out Toronto 3-0 at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 18.

Here's how head coach Mike Babcock addressed the loss in his post-game news conference:

"It was right there for us to find another step and get better and find a way to get on the inside a little more and they did a good job. They kept us from doing that. There's a lesson learned in that. They're a more veteran, polished, playoff team than we are. It showed."

What do the Penguins recall about that win?

"We were smart," Crosby said. “I mean, they’re going to get chances, I think we were just smart managing the puck and not beating ourselves with big mistakes. We had a lot of good offensive-zone time, which helps. We didn’t sit back and I thought we were smart and patient with the way we played."

“We played hard without the puck,” said Letang. "We put a lot of pressure on their skilled guys to make sure they didn’t have time and space. We tried to counter with a good neutral-zone regroup and try to create some offence off the turnovers.”

Toronto did put the puck on net quite a bit in that game, but Matt Murray was equal to the task turning aside all 38 shots faced.

"We did a lot of good things, but we were easy on their goaltender," said Babcock. "We didn’t have enough seconds, weren’t at the net enough and that’s a big part of scoring is you have to make it hard on the other team’s goalies."

Murray, who's been inconsistent early this season (4-2-1, .897 save percentage), will start again tonight.

"They do a pretty good job of holding guys up at the blue line," noted Leafs centre Nazem Kadri, "so I think you have to lay the pucks in behind them and really play that heavy style game."

—-

The loss to Pittsburgh is when Toronto’s offensive funk began. Since then the team has scored just 10 times in six games.

The contribution from the third and fourth lines has been minimal. The bottom-six forwards who will dress tonight have combined for just four goals.

"There’s tons of opportunity for everybody," Babcock said. "Show us what you have. This is your opportunity. This is your chance to create value."

Andreas Johnsson is among those depth forwards still looking for a breakthrough moment. He's got just one assist in eight games and has sat as a healthy scratch on five occasions. But in Thursday’s loss to Dallas he registered two shots on net while playing 12 minutes, the first time he’s been in double digits this season.

"Especially last game I felt good," the 23-year-old Swede said. "I felt like I had my best game. The intensity I have to play (with) when I play my best, I felt that was there and I’m getting more comfortable and more confident."

Johnsson made a positive impression in a brief NHL audition last season and then was a force of nature in the Calder Cup playoffs racking up 24 points in 16 games in helping the Marlies win a title.

"Last season, I didn’t really have any bumps," he pointed out after taking part in Saturday’s optional skate. "Of course, when you have these bumps it’s hard mentally. You try to change a little bit how you prepare and find ways and find those lights that gives you more happiness and confidence. Of course, it’s been tough."

Johnsson also pointed out that, as a seventh round pick, he's had to overcome his share of adversity in the past.

Johnsson is part of a new-look third line with Par Lindholm and Connor Brown. Lindholm and Brown have played together most of the season, but only the last couple games with Lindholm at centre.

"I feel like we have a lot of speed," said Johnsson. "I felt last game we got the puck forward and could use our speed to forecheck and create a lot of offence."

Lindholm has one goal this season while Brown has just one as well, which came into an open net.

"I think (Johnsson) played really well last game," Brown said. "We need to do a little (better) job sustaining pressure, but we’re getting to know each other a little better on the ice and I feel like we’ve had some good practices and that goes a long way."

What’s clear is that it’s not just the big boys feeling the heat with Matthews and William Nylander (unsigned RFA) out. The depth players realize they have to make a tangible contribution.

"It’s important," Johnsson agreed. "They can’t score every game. We can’t rely on them every game. We got to step up and score a couple goals. I feel like we create chances, but at the end of the day you have to put it in the net."

Leafs Ice Chips: Babcock issues challenge to Johnsson, depth players The Leafs' offence has run dry, scoring just 10 goals in their last six games, and things won't get any easier as they face a Penguins squad that shut out Toronto in their last meeting a month ago. Mike Babcock issued a challenge to his depth forwards, urging them to step up in the absence of top goal-scorer Auston Matthews. Mark Masters has more.

—-

Malkin scored twice and added an assist in Pittsburgh’s win over Toronto last month. He’s only been held without a point in one game this season, the second outing of the year against Montreal.

"I think he's shooting the puck more," said Letang. "He’s just on. He’s just in a groove. When he moves his feet and shoots the puck usually good things happen for our team."

Malkin has 20 points in 11 games and has absolutely feasted on the Leafs over the years. He has more points (62 in 36 games) against Toronto than any other non-divisional opponent.

So, how does Toronto slow Malkin down tonight?

"Just try not to get so mesmerized with his stick handling and his playmaking abilities," said match-up specialist Kadri. "So you just got to worry about watching the body and try not to let him sneak by you. He's a special player with his size and uses his body well to protect the puck down low. He’s a good skater with exceptional hands and can pass the puck as well so he’s kind of got it all. You want to try and be physical on him, wear him out over the course of the game. It'd be tough, but I think that’s your best bet."

Malkin has a seven game point streak against the Leafs.

Kadri on strategy to slow down red-hot Malkin: 'Be physical on him, wear him out' Evgeni Malkin has been playing lights out this season, failing to register a point in only one game all year while racking up 20 points through the Penguins' first 11 games. The Leafs are well aware of Malkin's skill, but Nazem Kadri hopes playing physical can get the red-hot Russian off of his game.

—-

After playing for the Marlies last night in Cleveland, Trevor Moore was recalled by the Leafs in a precautionary move.

"We're in a spot where we don’t have any extras (forwards)," Babcock explained. "He's played real good down there. It's my understanding they don't have a game for a while so this gives us an opportunity to look at him and if we need him we’ll use him."

Moore has 11 points in 10 games to lead the Marlies, who are off until Friday when they play in Belleville.

—-

Projected Leafs line-up for Saturday’s game:

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Kapanen

Johnsson-Lindholm-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Leivo

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Andersen starts

Sparks

Lines at Penguins morning skate:

Guentzel-Crosby-Simon

Hagelin-Malkin-Kessel

Rust-Sheahan-Hornqvist

Grant-Cullen-Sprong

Dumoulin-Letang

Maatta-Oleksiak

Johnson-Ruhwedel

Murray starts

DeSmith