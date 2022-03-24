Tapia trade diversifies Jays' outfield portfolio The Toronto Blue Jays’ outfield portfolio just became a little bit more diverse. With right-handed production in spades in George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., it was no secret GM Ross Atkins was searching for a lefty bat to complement that group. He found it in Raimel Tapia on Thursday.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays’ outfield portfolio just became a little bit more diverse.

With right-handed production in spades in George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., it was no secret GM Ross Atkins was searching for a lefty bat to complement that group.

He found it in Raimel Tapia on Thursday.

To get the speedy, 28-year-old outfielder from the Colorado Rockies, the Jays sent veteran right-handed hitting outfielder Randal Grichuk the other way, while also covering approximately half of his remaining salary over the next two seasons, according to a source.

The cash considerations helped the Jays nab prospect Adrian Pinto, a 19-year-old middle infielder who has also dabbled in centre field and will spend 2022 in A-ball.

This trade was all about the different profile Tapia brings in speed, baserunning and defence, mostly in left field.

“There’s a lot of tools, a lot to like about how he complements us,” Atkins said Thursday evening at the club’s player development complex in Dunedin. “The contact ability, the defensive ability, the run tool, obviously being left-handed, we’ve talked about that a lot, love the teammate, so we’re excited to acquire him.”

“It’s just a better complementary piece. Randal Grichuk’s a great baseball player, but his skillset was similar to our other outfielders, so this is a more complementary piece for us.”

It’s a much better fourth outfielder profile, and there could be some remaining upside if you squint.

A career .280/.325/.395 hitter with 19 homers in 1,425 plate appearances, it’s obvious Tapia doesn’t have much power, but last year he stole 20 bases and struck out just 13.1 per cent of the time.

On days he’s in the lineup, he’ll add a bit of speed to the bottom of the order and he could be needed in centre field if Springer were to miss any time.

“The baserunning tool is elite,” Atkins said. “Not just base-stealing, but one of the fastest baserunners in the game — home to first, home to second, second to home — so a lot of ability for him to impact our offence.”

If you want to project a Tapia breakout, you’d point to the 70th percentile max exit velocity and say maybe a change of scenery can unlock some more pop in his groundball-driven swing.

The Jays have been looking at Tapia as a possibility for a while now.

“I don’t remember the exact timing of it, but it has been going on for sometime and then started to get a little bit more serious as we reopened (after the lockout),” Atkins said. “There’s been a lot of dialogue back and forth with a lot of different teams. Our outfielders are very attractive and a lot of different teams have been consistently reaching out to us.”

“All the trades we were looking at for the most part were trades like this, where we’re acquiring major-league talent for major-league talent.”

In Pinto, the Jays are getting an interesting prospect to add to their low-level coffers.

Last year at the age of 18, his Dominican Summer League performance opened some eyes, as his debut featured a gaudy .360/.486/.543 slash line with three home runs and 41 stolen bases in 54 games.

Good prospects are supposed to tear up the DSL, and Pinto doing that is a good sign, despite being listed at just 5-foot-6 and 156 pounds.

Someone in the Jays organization definitely keyed in on Pinto and pointed him out as a target.

“The performance is pretty clear,” Atkins said. “The stolen bases, how hard he hits the ball, how consistently he hits the ball, the plate discipline — he looks like an extremely impressive offensive player, but with a very limited track record. Over the last couple of years it’s been hard to scout those leagues, but we’re fortunate to have enough information that really excited us about him.”

As for what’s next, the Jays may or may not be done adding to their roster ahead of opening day.

It may come down to prices in trade talks and where Michael Conforto’s market goes, as the Jays have been interested in handing out another Marcus Semien-type deal — a one-year prove-it contract for decent money — all off-season but haven’t had the same type of luck.

They could also save whatever resources are left for the trade deadline in July.

“There’s still a couple of good players that are available, but it is getting harder for us to continue to add from a resource standpoint and from a flexibility standpoint,” Atkins said.