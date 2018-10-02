Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs’ practice mannequins didn’t stand a chance once John Tavares came on the ice.

Every now and then, Leafs goalie coach Steve Briere pulls out the dummies to enhance net-front drills for his goaltenders before the full team practice begins.

On Tuesday, Tavares was among the handful of skaters who chose to participate in the session, but he was no peripheral shooter. Tavares took over for the mannequin stationed right in front of Frederik Andersen, tipping pucks and screening the goalie as his teammates looked on.

Head coach Mike Babcock has a noted dislike for the models, but he more than appreciates Tavares’ daily refinement of his game and the effect that has on his team.

“He takes his craft seriously, takes the game seriously, and I think that’s a good thing for our young guys to be around,” Babcock said after practice at MasterCard Centre on Tuesday. “With [Patrick] Marleau and Tavares, the more you get out of them, the better chance they have of influencing the group. The coach can’t be at the back of the bus or the back of the plane or at team meals. You need good help and that’s what those guys do.”

In the three months since Tavares signed a blockbuster seven-year, $77 million free-agent contract with the Leafs, he’s slowly acclimated to only the second NHL team he’s ever played for.

The Mississauga, Ont., native knew all about Toronto’s stable of elite, young talent – that was part of what sold him on the Leafs, after all – but there was no guarantee how quickly or easily he’d be able to gel with them. By all accounts, it couldn’t have been smoother.

Tavares has been on a line with Mitch Marner since the first day of training camp, and the Leafs’ top power-play unit will include Tavares, Marner and Auston Matthews.

While the ways Tavares projects to improve the Leafs have been documented at length, he contends the 21-year-olds are having an important impact on his game, too.

“I knew the young group that’s here was really going to push me and make me a better player,” Tavares said. “I would have to elevate my game and improve in a lot of areas. That’s been fantastic for me already in a short period of time. The type of talent and skill they have, they’re easy to play with. You can have so much trust in them because of how good they are.”

Marner had the same to say about Tavares. In four preseason games together, the linemates showcased a potent chemistry while combining for 14 points.

Unlike Matthews, who had the same primary linemates for two years, Marner has bounced around the Leafs’ lineup. Already he's feels a synergy with Tavares, and vice versa.

“It’s nice to talk to him, and obviously if I have any questions he’s the one to ask,” Marner said. “Every day he wants to get better, he works hard, does things in the gym afterwards and beforehand. He knows what it takes to get ready. You see how hard he works, and just try to learn from that.”

“Whether it’s skating or just making plays quicker, reading the play quicker and better, I think that’ll really help me,” Tavares added of playing beside Marner or Matthews. “Their ability to [compete] day in and day out consistently in practice, in games, with the skill set and the pace they’re able to do it at, I know that’s only going to help me to continue to up the tempo on my game.”

Tavares’ relentless drive to evolve stems from a burning desire to claim that elusive Stanley Cup, a trophy he didn't come close to in nine years with the Islanders.

Tavares has been to the playoffs three times since 2009-10 and advanced to the second round only once. Those “battle scars” as Babcock calls them reflect the message Toronto’s coach conveys regularly to his youngest players about the difficulty of winning in the NHL.

“That’s an important thing for our group [to see] just because we have a lot of kids and they’re fortunate to be on a good team so fast,” Babcock said. “You have to line up the moon and the stars to the win the [Cup]. Everyone thinks you just get a few good players and you’ve got a chance, and they get all excited. But the reality is you’ve got to get prepared and it’s a grind.”

That process begins on Wednesday for Toronto, when they open the regular season against Montreal. Between the addition of Tavares in the off-season and the progress of the young players he’s helping to mentor, expectations couldn’t be higher entering the season. So is Tavares ready to perform?

“I better be,” Tavares quipped. “I still think as time goes on things will only continue to get better, I’ll only continue to get more comfortable. Things have gone pretty well over the two weeks here in camp and I’m ready to start the season tomorrow.”​