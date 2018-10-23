Kristen Shilton TSN Toronto Maple Leafs Reporter Follow|Archive

TORONTO – Nearly half an hour after Mike Babcock called an end to the Maple Leafs' Tuesday practice, John Tavares was the lone player still remaining on the ice, working on shooting drills with assistant coach Jim Hiller.

It’s been five games since Tavares scored, and now that his team is also mired in a two-game slide, the centre is taking even a small dip in his production personally.

“Just being considered part of the leadership group here, you feel a responsibility to set the standard for a team in terms of work ethic,” Tavares said. “When things are tight and there’s not much room to make moves, it’s about finding ways to generate offence, generate some momentum and do what you’re counted upon to do. I have high expectations for myself and I want to help this team as best I can.”



As a whole, the Leafs players agree with Babcock’s assessment that they've been outworked over the last six periods, where they've managed to score just one goal.



But being stymied offensively isn’t how this season started for Tavares. He developed quick chemistry with linemates Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman, and after four games had already tallied his first hat trick in a Maple Leafs’ sweater and scored six times.



Over the five games since, Tavares has added five assists (four in one game), prompting him to say after Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues that the Leafs’ offensive improvements, “Start with me.”



More than just lip service, it was Tavares’ call to action.



“He’s all in every day. A professional,” said Babcock. “He wants to get better. When your team doesn’t play as good, you dig in, and try to find a new way to be better every day. You have to reinvent yourself and get better every single day if you want to be the best.”



Tavares’ commitment to doing that starts with using practice time as efficiently as possible, particularly when things aren’t going the way he’d like. Tavares says that’s where he builds confidence and creates the habits and attitude he feels carries over to the next game.



And while Toronto’s young stars like Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner have discussed perusing YouTube to study elements of a veteran player’s game, Tavares admits to doing the same with guys of every age in the league.

Even 10 years into his NHL career, Tavares hasn’t slowed in trying to find any possible edge.

“I try to never be satisfied with what I’ve done or where I’m at,” he said. “I try to improve and be productive. I still think I have a lot of room to grow, and I’m trying to be aware and open-minded to what those possibilities can be.”

Those principles go for Tavares’ linemates as well, who have been similarly stifled recently. Marner has a goal and an assist in his last four games, while Hyman has tallied five assists and zero goals through nine games.

Tavares had high praise for Hyman after Tuesday’s practice, saying his forechecking and puck support is so good, “that there’s just so much trust there, it’s automatic.”

While Tavares put the onus on himself and Marner to help Hyman break through on the scoresheet, what's more important to Hyman is that the line gets back on track, starting Wednesday night against Winnipeg.



“We have to get back to what we do [successfully],” Hyman said. “We have to get behind other teams and get on the cycle. That’s when we’re at our best. We haven’t had many opportunities down low, and, honestly, I think we’re excited to get back to creating those."



Despite the Leafs being able to ride a wave of off-season expectations into a hot 6-1-0 start, encountering a few blips early on was inevitable. Tavares has learned many times over not to get too high or low starting a season for just that reason, but still needs a reminder of that when he hits a hurdle.

“I know sometimes I can be too hard on myself,” Tavares said. “It’s such a long year that you have to go with the ebbs and flows. It’s about finding that balance, and having that habit base and a consistent type of attitude and work ethic that will bring out best in you. Then try to understand the process one day at a time and give it everything you have."