Taylor feeling confident in Pebble Beach defence A year ago, Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in dramatic fashion in front of a raucous crowd. The 32-year-old’s play in the new year has been encouraging and he heads into this week’s event “pushing to get better,” Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Coming back to Pebble Beach is always a treat but returning as the defending champion is extra special, even if the landscape is a little different.

A year ago, Nick Taylor won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in dramatic fashion, holding off Phil Mickelson down the stretch while battling difficult conditions in front of a raucous crowd. It was a memorable to win at the iconic American course and remarkable to do it in the fashion he did.

“It’s nice to be back here,” stated Taylor, reflecting on his second career victory. “Like I said, I feel like whenever I show up here I feel like my game just feels pretty solid.”

This year’s event has some significant changes from the one Taylor won a year ago. There are no amateurs due to COVID and, as a result, there will only be two courses in use instead of the usual three. Three rounds will be held at Pebble Beach and one at Spyglass while Monterey Peninsula has been dropped.

No amateurs also means no celebrities at the tournament noted for its star power. If there is an upside to that, it’s that rounds will be faster than the usual six-hour marathons that have become normal for the tournament started by singer Bing Crosby.

It’s also different as for just the second time in his career, Taylor is defending a title on the PGA Tour. That’s some alterations to his schedule.

“There's a few changes. I typically don't have my Tuesday press conference,” he chuckled. “That's slightly different. Yeah, there's a few obligations, but this year I think with, obviously with COVID, it's much more minor than it typically would be.”

Taylor comes into the week off a missed cut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open but his play in the new year has been encouraging. His tie for 11th at the SONY Open in Hawaii marked the first time he’d finished inside the top 29 since his win. His short game, which guided him so well in the final round last year, has also been strong.

“I think tee to green everything feels pretty good,” he said. “Last year everything kind of came together. I was playing well really that whole season and I putted great last year. Everything was really solid. But short game-wise, it feels really good. I feel like I read these greens quite well and it's just hitting the shots now. There's a lot of memories I can go back on and play on.”

Last year’s win also put Taylor in select company. He became just the seventh Canadian to win more than once on the PGA Tour.

“I think it's just to get a second win and kind of back up that first one I think meant a lot to me, proved that I could do it again,” said the 32-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C. who won his first title at the 2015 Sanderson Farms. “There was a long time period in there where I was in contention a little bit but definitely not as much as I would want. And to get the second one definitely I feel like has opened some doors, especially last year with tournaments, but also just kind of a mindset of opening it up and where more wins are definitely possible and kind of keep pushing to get better. So it did a lot for my confidence and my career.”

It also puts him one up on his playing partners from his regular Tuesday practice round, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin. That’s something Taylor can use if the needling in the all-Canadian group gets going.

“I don’t rub it in,” he joked, “but if I need to bring it out I have it in my back pocket.”

Taylor will play in a marquee group with Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler for the first two rounds, hoping to continue his good play and create some more memories. The group will start at 10:09 PT (1:09 pm ET) Thursday on Pebble Beach.