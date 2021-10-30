Pendrith heads to Sunday with three-shot lead in Bermuda Any golfer who has ever won on the PGA Tour will tell you that a victory isn’t all about great play. A few good breaks are required too. TSN's Bob Weeks has more on Canadian Taylor Pendrith at the Bermuda Championship.

If Taylor Pendrith goes on to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, he might look back at the 17th hole on Saturday as one of those moments.

The 30-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., continued his fine play, recording a six-under 65, good for a three-shot lead heading to Sunday’s final round. He started slowly, playing his first six holes in one-over par, but then got on a roll with four consecutive birdies from holes seven through 10. He added two clutch birdies on the 13th and 16th holes, both par 3s, with the latter one coming as he drained a 40-foot putt.

On 17, his tee shot appeared headed for water up the left-hand side of the hole but it landed softly and slowed to an unlikely stop well before the hazard. He played the second shot from the rough onto the green and rolled it in for a birdie.

“I've hit driver there every day and hit two really good ones the first two days,” said Pendrith explaining his wayward tee shot, “and today the wind was kind of in off the right so it was a perfect driver for me, but I kind of pulled it a little bit and I was worried that it was going to be wet, but stayed up and hit 6-iron to 15 feet.”

In addition to that break, the Kent State grad who shot a career-best 61 on Friday, had a full complement of great shots such as a long birdie putt on the 16th, but he took a while to hit his stride.

”For whatever reason, it is hard to follow up a low one with another low one,” he stated. “But I've been hitting it really nicely and just had to stay patient today. I hit some really nice shots early and didn't make a birdie until I think [7].”

He almost added one more birdie on the 18th when he hammered a drive that veered right, bounced off the cart path and then wound up just a wedge away from the green. He lobbed the ball on and rolled his eagle attempt to within five feet but missed the birdie attempt.

Pendrith had plenty of support during his round as a healthy contingent of Canadian fans cheered him on as he made his way around the Port Royal Golf Club.

“A lot of Canadian support,” he said. “They were singing the national anthem, which was really cool. They seem to be everywhere you go, there's Canadians every place, so that was really cool to see. Made me feel at home.”

Pendrith has put himself in a great position to join his college teammates and close friends Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners in the winners’ circle. Not only will he have to hold off a pack of chasers but he’ll likely do it in tough weather conditions. Rain and wind are in the forecast, strong enough that the PGA Tour has moved up starting times for the final round.

“I haven't looked at the forecast recently,” he said, “but it looked like it's going to get nasty. It's nice to have a couple-shot lead, but anything can happen. It's going to be crazy out there, so just try to make some pars I think will be good tomorrow and hit some solid shots and try not to fall over.”

Pendrith also said he might seek out some advice from an expert who has done what he is trying to do and text with Conners, who served as the best man at his wedding two weeks ago.

“I've never been in this position before, so it's new to me,” he said. “Just going to try to enjoy the day and maybe see what he's got to say.”

A victory would give Pendrith a two-year exemption, a cheque for $1,170,000 and a spot in the Masters. It would also make him the 16th Canadian to win a PGA Tour event.

Adam Svensson posted his third-consecutive round of 68 and is in a tie for 10th spot. Adam Hadwin is tied for 37th and David Hearn is in a tie for 50th.