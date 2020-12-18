Team Canada gets back to work ahead of World Juniors Defenceman Thomas Harley talks to TSN’s Mark Masters about the excitement of stepping back on the ice after spending 18 of the past 24 days quarantining in a hotel room.

After spending 18 of the past 24 days quarantining in their hotel rooms, Team Canada's players are finally able to rev up their engines ahead of the World Juniors.

"Everyone here is excited," said Mississauga Steelheads defenceman Thomas Harley. "We're all ready to get out of the hotel rooms. We've all seen enough of them over the past month. We're ready to get back on the ice and get this tournament rolling."

The selection camp in Red Deer, Alta., was halted for a 14-day quarantine after two players tested positive for COVID-19. Protocols then dictated that all the teams had to quarantine for four days upon arriving in Edmonton on Sunday night.

"A lot of the same stuff, ​really," Harley said of the activities this week. "We had a poker night. The Wi-Fi is better here [at the JW Marriott] so a lot of Xbox, a lot of Call of Duty: Warzone being played."

Team Canada will now have three practices before their first ​pre-tournament game against Sweden on Monday. They will also play Russia on Wednesday before things get going for real on Boxing Day against Germany.

The stacked Canadian roster features 20 first-round National Hockey League draft picks, including all 14 forwards.

"Very special," said Harley of the team's potential. "The goal is gold. Everyone knows that and we have a great shot to win. The forwards are incredible. I mean, how many first-round picks do we have? It's nuts. But we just got to keep our heads down and not read our press clippings too much."

During an interview with TSN before leaving quarantine, Harley offered insight on Canada's top players and described what it was like to find out he had made the team via a FaceTime call from his dad.

The following is an edited transcript of the conversation.

You were in the NHL's Edmonton bubble this summer with the Dallas Stars. If a Canadian teammate asks what's it like playing in a bubble, what do you say?

"Playing in a bubble isn't a whole lot different than playing outside of a bubble. You're so focused on the game you don't really notice the lack of fans. Life outside of the rink is definitely different, and you don't have a ton of options to go out and do stuff, so it's a lot of just staying busy and keeping your mind active. You don't want to be laying down all day. Maybe read a book or go for a ride on a stationary bike to stay active, stay awake and make sure you're not getting too bored."

The #WorldJuniors will be held in a bubble in Edmonton and one advantage Team Canada 🇨🇦 has is previous bubble experience on the roster.@markhmasters spoke with Thomas Harley, Bowen Byram & Peyton Krebs to find out what they learned: https://t.co/j3rvpBiNPV#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/Duki5Dq5jr — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 6, 2020

Have you heard from any Stars players lately?

"A couple guys texted me. [Jamie] Benn texted me a couple times. [Andrew] Cogliano checked up on me. We were interested in each other’s fantasy football team, so we kind of kept that going. They say, ‘Congratulations' and 'Enjoy it' and 'We’ll see you in a couple weeks.' To be part of their little group and tight-knit team they have is really special. It's a place I want to be when this tournament's over."

We weren't able to broadcast the last two scrimmages of camp due to strict COVID protocols. Who stood out to you in the last week?

"I thought [Northeastern University goalie Devon] Levi looked really good and has been tough to score on. [Kirby] Dach looks pretty dominant out there. I think that's pretty safe to say. But I don't think there's any one guy standing out above everyone else. It's pretty even. We're all really competitive, which has led to good practices."

How do you assess your camp?

"Coming into camp I hadn't played an organized game in a couple months, so was a little rusty coming back and didn't want to get hit in the first game. But then as soon as you get hit you're like, 'Alright, I'm into it,' and you remember it doesn't hurt and it’s just part of the game and then you get more comfortable. So, each game I got better and better and better so hopefully I can keep that momentum going into the tournament."

I want to do a little word association with you when it comes to some of your teammates. What's the first thing that pops into your head when you think of Lethbridge centre Dylan Cozens?

"Fast."

London's Connor McMichael mentioned the speed is really evident through the neutral zone.

"When he's winding up and he's swinging low and gets the puck he kind of knifes his way through the neutral zone with ease. It's tough to get the puck off him. He's strong as well. He's a big guy and he can move pretty well."

How about Dach?

"Strong. He's a farm boy. Holy!"

How hard is it to get him off the puck?

"I'm not a small guy. I'm 6-3 and over 200 pounds and it's hard to move him. I was going one-on-one with him in the corner and I couldn't get the puck off him. I just resorted to cross-checking him in the back and hoping he'd get annoyed and move the puck."

How about Jack Quinn, who you face in the Ontario Hockey League?

"Sneaky. You don't notice him out there and then all of the sudden he's in the slot with the puck on his stick and he roofs it and you're sitting there like, 'How did this guy get open?' You don't really recognize him out there and then you look at the end of the game and he's got three points and it's like, ‘Damn.'"

McMichael?

“Sniper. That guy can score. I swear every shot he takes has a greater than 50 per cent chance of going in in practice. He doesn't miss very often."

Kamloops goalie Dylan Garand was saying the way he pulls it in and changes his release is tough to read.

"I know it comes off his stick real quick. It's tough to get stick on puck on him. It's on and off his stick in a heartbeat."

How about Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram?

"Controlling is the best word for him. When he's on the ice everything seems to just run through him. The puck's always following him around. He's always in control of what's going on. Even when he doesn't have the puck it seems like he's never out of position."

And his partner, Erie's Jamie Drysdale?

"Smart. I've been playing against him for two years now and I haven't seen him make too many mistakes. There's only a handful he's made and when he does make mistakes he's got the wheels to make up for it and get back."

Both Byram and Drysdale like to get up in the play. How's it working so far?

"They're both smart players. They understand the give and take of the position. They both realize they'll get opportunities to join the rush and when they're out there they're not exactly playing a lot of defence. They always seem to have the puck, so I don't think that's a problem for them."

What about Thomas Harley? What would you want someone to say about you?

"Good looking."

About hockey?

"Smooth, I guess. I don't love talking about myself."

You have that in common with a lot of hockey players.

"I always try to be in the right position and never try to overextend myself. I play within myself, you know? Make the simple play when it's there [and] if there's an opportunity to join the rush I'll be up there in the play and hopefully won't mess up too badly and still get back and play D."

What about Boxing Day at the World Juniors? What's the first thing that pops in your head.

"Sitting on the couch with my dad and wearing a Canada jersey and just watching the games."

He was the one who called you last week to officially tell you that you made the team. What was that like?

"I was surprised. I thought it was breakfast, honestly. I went to the door and I'm half asleep and I had my retainer in. There was a lady videotaping and [assistant coach Mitch Love] Lover is there with my dad on FaceTime. I'm like, 'What's going on here?' It took me a minute to kind of recover and figure out what was going on. Definitely a nice surprise."

“I thought it was breakfast, honestly...”



Defenceman Thomas Harley recalls getting THE knock on door from Team Canada 🇨🇦 for the #WorldJuniors: https://t.co/MPhW7dyTHK#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/NIQsjkIcMz — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 18, 2020

Your parents live in Syracuse, N.Y., but I'm guessing they won't be shy about supporting Canada. Perhaps some flags in the windows?

"Yeah, they'll have them out in the windows. We put our Christmas lights out, but they're not red and white like the Schneiders. That was pretty cool. Braden wasn't very happy, though, when he saw it on TSN and he was like, 'Come on!' But, yeah, the Canadian flags will be up at the Harley household.”