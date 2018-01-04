Dominique Ducharme doesn’t believe his players will have any trouble dealing with the pressure of the medal round.

“When you sit down at the exam and you studied, you know, you’re like, ‘Bring it on. I know the answers.’ And we all have this feeling,” Team Canada’s head coach said. “When you feel good, when you feel confident, when you feel you’ve done your homework and covered all the bases, checked all the boxes, then you can be yourself and then from there you play the game, you play it the right way and hard and good things happen.”

Victor Mete, who missed Tuesday’s quarter-final with a lower-body injury, is good to go for Thursday’s semi-final.

“He’s 100 per cent and will be in the lineup,” Ducharme said. “No setbacks, no surprises.”

Mete’s minutes won’t be managed tonight.

“No, not unless we see something or the doctor says something and there’s a setback,” Ducharme said.

With Canada playing the late semi-final, Ducharme did hint he may rest players if the game is in hand late.

“At one point you don’t want to expose guys just to expose guys, but that’s not our mindset coming in, we’re ready to play guys we need to play to win.

“We have a full lineup, 100 per cent. That’s what we wanted. We managed the ice time for the whole tournament to make sure guys were coming back 100 per cent and that’s where we’re at today.”

Czech coach Filip Pesan is celebrating his 40th birthday today. The team surprised him with a cake and signed jersey at dinner last night.

"The whole team signed it and there’s a big 40 on the back, unfortunately,” he said with a smile. “I was really surprised. I was touched. Unfortunately, I cannot wear the jersey on the bench."

Unlike Canada, the Czechs decided to have a morning skate.

“We want to be ready,” Pesan explained. “The game starts at 8 p.m. so it’s a long day so we want to beat the time.”

Starting goalie?

“You know the answer,” he said with a smile.

Josef Korenar, who was excellent in the quarter-finals against Finland, gets the start once again.

American forward Logan Brown is expected back for today’s semi-final against Sweden. The Senators prospect missed the last three games with a lower body injury. Is there any concern about rust or conditioning?

“No," said head coach Bob Motzko. "Any player that's been out, you come back and your adrenaline's going and you’re pumped to get back in."