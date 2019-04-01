TSN Toronto reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on the Maple Leafs. The Leafs skated at Nassau Coliseum Monday morning ahead of tonight's game against the Islanders.

John Tavares is back in the eye of the storm. On Feb. 28, he was booed and taunted by Islanders fans as the Maple Leafs fell 6-1 in his first game back at his old home.

"You learn from it," the 28-year-old said. "It's definitely a unique experience. So, I mean, I think overall you'd just like a better result for our team. So if I can play better and be more effective that's just what I try to worry about."

Tavares was the subject of derisive chants throughout the night and had plastic snakes and a jersey tossed at him during the warm-up. Did the experience make him mentally stronger?

"You continue to try and find ways to get better and how to handle certain things, overcome adversity and what not, and certain challenges. So, I guess, yeah, it is a good way to learn more about yourself and continue to grow."

Considering how hard he worked for the organization during nine seasons in New York, was Tavares at all disappointed with the rude welcome?

"Everyone has their feelings," he said. "You know, it is what it is."

The best revenge would be a win tonight. Tavares has gone two straight without hitting the scoresheet matching his season-long drought. Despite the high expectations this season in Toronto, the centre has been the model of consistency.

"He's a great person," said head coach Mike Babcock, "and a great teammate and a great man for us and that's all, to be honest with you, we really care about. We would have liked to have a better showing. We came in here on a back-to-back and had a good first period, but didn't sustain it through the game. In the end, we've got an opportunity here tonight and want to do better."

Are his teammates eager to win one for Tavares?

"Yeah, I think so," said defenceman Morgan Rielly. "I think we had that (feeling) last time, but it didn’t go our way. This time around it’s even more. I believe we have an opportunity to clinch so there’s more than just that on the line and the expectation is we’re going to come to the rink and be ready to play."

"He's a great human being," said goalie Frederik Andersen, "so, yeah, definitely want to try and battle for him tonight."

The other two games against the Islanders this season came on the second half of a back-to-back set, so this will be the first time Andersen will start against them this year. He hasn't played since Wednesday's shootout loss in Philadelphia, making this his longest break between starts since the bye week in January.

How has the rest helped him?

"It’s been good," he said. "Good to work on a few things more in practice and balancing that with some rest. It’s always good to get a few extra days between games. At this time of year it’s usually a pretty packed schedule, so it’s been good."

Andersen posted an ugly .890 save percentage in 11 starts last month while questions about his workload grew louder and louder. What's more important at this time of year: rest or getting in a rhythm?

"Both are really important so you got to try and balance that," Andersen said. "I don’t know the secret recipe, but we're trying to get it right and hopefully be ready to go."

Last week, Babcock said the hope was that Jake Gardiner would get into a couple games before the playoffs. Is the defenceman, who has been out since late February with a back injury, still on track to return in the coming days?

"That's our plan," the Leafs coach said. "Now, I don't know until that day ... I don't know for sure. That's our plan. He'll get pushed hard here today and we're making steps towards that happening."

The Leafs have three games left after tonight: at home against Carolina on Tuesday, at home to Tampa Bay on Thursday and in Montreal on Saturday night. Toronto still needs one more point (or for the Canadiens to lose a point) to clinch a spot in the playoffs. If they get it done tonight would that have an impact on the psyche of the group moving forward?

"It would help, for sure," Rielly admitted. "We got a chance to do it last game and we let it slip and it's not a good feeling so I think tonight it’s important we take it seriously and make sure we're ready."

The Leafs have stumbled down the stretch, posting a 6-6-3 record since Feb. 28, which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The Islanders, meanwhile, wrapped up a spot in the postseason with a win over Buffalo on Saturday.

"They’ve had a great season," Tavares observed. "You have to tip your cap to the way they’ve played and the type of season they’re having. Obviously, when you make the Stanley Cup playoffs, it’s a very difficult thing to do so they’ve had a great season."

The Islanders made the playoffs three times during Tavares' tenure, advancing to the second round once.

Left winger Andreas Johnsson and defenceman Jake Muzzin missed the morning skate because they were feeling under the weather.

"One, I think, has food poisoning and the other one had chills," Babcock said. "I don't know if they're playing. We think they are, don't know."

At the skate, Kasperi Kapanen filled Johnsson's spot on the left side of Auston Matthews while Travis Dermott moved up to Muzzin's spot opposite Nikita Zaitsev.

Recalled from the Marlies Sunday, defenceman Calle Rosen will make his season debut tonight for the Leafs.

"We thought probably on our napkin last summer that he was going to be on the team," Babcock said. "It didn't go that way at training camp. He's had a good year ... Playing in the National Hockey League on D and playing in the American League are two different things, as we've seen. In saying all that, we like his skill set and he gets an opportunity here tonight."

Rosen may be in the NHL, but he didn't have a stall in a packed visiting dressing room on Monday morning. Instead, his gear was hanging on a folding chair.

The Swede played in four games with the Leafs early last season.

"I'm ready for this now," Rosen told a group of reporters, including Leafs Nation Network. "I'm confident in myself and my game and I’m just going to go out there and do my best."

Lines at Leafs morning skate:

Forwards

Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Kapanen-Matthews-Nylander

Marleau-Kadri-Brown

Ennis-Gauthier-Moore

Petan

Defence

Rielly-Hainsey

Dermott-Zaitsev

Rosen-Marincin

Holl-Ozhiganov

Gardiner

Goalies

Andersen starts

Sparks

Power play units at Leafs morning skate:

Rielly

Matthews-Kadri-Marner

Tavares

Rosen

Ennis-Kapanen-Nylander

Marleau