The best moves from a busy week in baseball We knew this week would bring a whirlwind of action across Major League Baseball, and it hasn’t disappointed. Steve Phillips looks at his favourite deals as GMs race to shape their rosters for the season ahead.

Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

Since the lockout ended, general managers have been able to re-engage with other clubs and agents in a race to shape their rosters for the upcoming season. All of this is happening as players report to a condensed spring training ahead of Opening Day on April 7.

There have been some amazing moves. Here are the ones I liked the most.

Mariners land OF Jesse Winker, 3B Eugenio Suárez

The Seattle Mariners entered the post-lockout period wanting a left-handed bat and needing a third baseman. They had been tied to free-agent utilityman Kris Bryant for the latter. It was going to take a big payday to get him, as we saw on Wednesday evening when Bryant agreed to a seven-year $182 million deal with the Colorado Rockies.

Before Bryant made his deal, Mariners’ general manager Jerry Dipoto saw the market getting beyond his comfort level. So, he pivoted into the trade market, acquiring third baseman Eugenio Suarez and outfielder Jesse Winker from the Cincinnati Reds.

The Mariners coveted Winker, a left-hand hitting outfielder who had a breakout season in 2021, hitting .305/.394/.556. He is arbitration eligible and slated to make about $7 million. The Reds didn’t really want to trade Winker but Dipoto found a way to pry him away. Enter Suarez, who plays third base, the position Dipoto needed filled.

Suarez had a dismal 2021 season, hitting a meager .198/.286/.428. He did slug 31 homers, but last season was a far cry from the 49 home runs he hit in 2019 while batting .271/.358/.572.

The Reds are looking to cut payroll and were hoping to find a taker for the three years and $35 million left on Suarez’s deal. The only way they could find a taker was if they attached an attractive player to him. So, Cincinnati told Dipoto: If you want Winker, you also must take Suarez and his full remaining salary.

The Mariners are counting on a Winker to continue at as an elite offensive player. They are also hoping that the past couple of years have been a fluke and that Suarez will return to form. I love the creativity of this deal for the Mariners. They found the perfect trading partner to fill their need. Seattle gave up four minor leaguers in the deal, but none of their top five prospects.

So, instead of acquiring Bryant for $182 million, the Mariners got Suarez and Winker for $42 million while maintaining financial flexibility for other moves.

Braves add 1B Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos fought tears of sadness this week while announcing the biggest trade he has ever made.

He had just acquired Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson, who slugged 39 home runs in 2021 and is arguably the best defensive first baseman in the game, for four good prospects. Anthopoulos got the all-star he wanted, so why the sadness?

It was because trading for Olson closed the door on the Freddie Freeman era in Atlanta.

The 32-year-old first baseman became a free agent after Atlanta’s World Series championship. Freeman was the team leader and beloved by Braves fans. His agent wanted a six-year extension, while the Braves were only willing to offer five.

Everyone assumed the two sides would work out a deal, even when it wasn’t completed before the lockout. But as more time went by, other clubs started to ponder how Freeman could help their lineup. If the Braves weren’t willing to offer six years, maybe their team had a shot at landing him. As other teams started thinking in terms of a six-year deal, the Braves became steadfast in their position.

Once the lockout ended and Anthopoulos realized nothing had changed in either side’s position, he moved to Plan B. He called the A’s and made the deal for Olson.

The Braves gave up four very good prospects to get the lefty slugger. And then, even more remarkably, they signed the 27-year-old Olson to an eight-year $168 million deal. The Braves not only got the next closest comparable player to Freeman, but they also got a much younger player at a better price point. Olson is a native Georgian as well.

Anthopoulos made a tough decision, especially after winning a World Series. It would have been easy to get sentimental and give the extra year. Instead, he got a player who is nearly as good, and with the difference in money between what Freeman would have made compared to Olson, he also added reliever Collin McHugh and re-signed NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario. Atlanta will be a better team this year and in the future because of this decision.

Freeman got his sixth year from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night. The rich get richer. The $162 million deal is a homecoming for the native Californian. He effectively replaces Cory Seager’s spot in the lineup after the shortstop received a 10-year $325 million deal from the Texas Rangers. The Dodgers will continue to be a powerhouse for years to come.

Nationals sign slugger Nelson Cruz

With the universal designated hitter now in play, the Washington Nationals signed the game’s best DH in Nelson Cruz.

The 41-year old is still slugging like men half his age. He is a pure DH who doesn’t play a position in the field. Most other clubs will use the DH role to rotate players on and off the field for a bit of rest. Cruz got a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2023.

The signing is a good one for the Nats because Cruz will be a productive hitter. But his real value will come when the Nationals trade him at the deadline. In such a tough division, the Nats feel like a fourth-place team at best. Cruz will get a shot at a ring with another club and Washington will get prospects.

Mets bolster pitching depth with Bassett, Ottavino

The New York Mets dominated the free-agent market before the lockout by adding ace Max Scherzer, outfielders Starling Marte and Mark Canha, and infielder Eduardo Escobar.

The spending continues now that the lockout has ended. The Mets added starting pitcher Chris Bassett in a trade with the Oakland for prospects and signed veteran reliever Adam Ottavino.

Bassitt was the ace of the Athletics and is the Mets No. 3 starter behind Scherzer and Jacob deGrom. He will be a free agent at the end of the season, so he’s motivated to make this a great year. Ottavino is from the New York area and has pitched for the Yankees. He is a quality setup man who knows what to expect and relishes the fans.

Owner Steve Cohen has not hesitated on spending despite the new competitive balance tax threshold. The Mets may not be done with moves.

Blue Jays add an arm and a Platinum Glove

The Toronto Blue Jays have had a good week.

The addition of Yusei Kikuchi was outstanding. Consider him Robbie Ray part deux. The Jays hope they can get Kikuchi in the strike zone more consistently and tweak his sequencing of pitches to make him more effective. A 30-year-old lefty with a 95 mph fastball is hard to find. His addition to the Jays’ staff places the rotation at the top of the American League for me.

Couple the Kikuchi signing with the big trade for third baseman Matt Chapman from the A’s and the Jays are becoming the team to beat in all of the American League.

Chapman has been a run producer in his career, but his most significant value is in run prevention. He is an elite defender and has twice won the Platinum Glove as the best defender in the baseball.

Toronto’s team defence was subpar last season. Jays’ third basemen had more fielding opportunities than any other team. Their pitching staff induces those grounders, and many more will be converted into outs with Chapman at the hot corner. He plays the deepest third base in the game, adding to his range. It’s Chapman’s strong arm that allows him to do so. Shortstop Bo Bichette will be able to play up the middle more, allowing room for Chapman to roam.

At 28, Chapman is in the prime of his career. He struggled offensively last season as he was recovering from hip surgery the previous off-season. Another year removed, he should be strong and productive.

Stay tuned, there is plenty more to come in this roster frenzy.