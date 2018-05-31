TORONTO — Ahead of Monday’s 2018 MLB Draft, Blue Jays director of amateur scouting Steve Sanders took some time away from his big board to field questions on a conference call with reporters.

With the draft only four days away and no real consensus on who’s going to go No. 1, let alone No. 12 when the Jays are on the clock, Sanders touched on a number of topics.

Here are seven notable quotes from Sanders, the man in charge of stocking the Jays’ pipeline around Vladimir Guerrero Jr.:

On if there’s pressure to draft top-ranked Canadian Noah Naylor, a catcher/third baseman from Mississauga, Ont., and a projected first-round pick.

SANDERS: “I think the answer to the question is we take great pride in being the only team in Canada and, I think, that absolutely is reflected in the way we scout amateur baseball in Canada. Not just as it relates to the draft but also just as far as it relates to our presence in amateur baseball across the country…While I can’t speak specifically to that player or the pick specifically, less pressure and more just a sense of pride and it’s certainly a priority for us as an organization to make sure Canada is something that we’re well positioned to scout and acquire talent from our home country.”

On signability factoring into the decision to draft a college player versus a high school player, and if the current depth in the Jays’ system at Double-A means taking players with similar timelines.

SANDERS: “Our focus is really on getting the best player available to us, and that’s hard to anticipate where that player is going to come from, whether it’s a college or high school player or what position that guy is going to play. So, for us, you referenced where some of the depth in our system may be, it’s really a tough thing to incorporate into our scouting process. I think largely in part to the fact that players’ timelines change. Not just the ones that we’re looking at to draft this year but even guys in our own system change. For us to anticipate when some of the guys coming through the draft may get to the big-league level or may meet some of the prospects that are already in our system is something that we probably don’t spend a ton of time focusing on in the draft, but rather making sure we’re acquiring as much impact talent as possible and letting those guys develop on their own timelines. I would just say, where our current depth is in our minor-league system probably won’t play much of a role in terms of what players we’re targeting, but instead focusing on taking the best player available to us at each pick, especially up near the top of the draft.”

On how/if MLB’s slotting system for signing bonuses has changed the draft since bonus pools were implemented in 2012.

SANDERS: “Like anything, our job is to be flexible and be prepared for changes, whether that’s in the player pool or in the rules and regulations that are part of the draft. I think we’re now quite a ways into the new system as far as the draft bonus pools. There are adjustments being made from MLB’s end, but our job is really just to scout and stick as close as we can to our process and be well-positioned to take advantage of what the draft gives us. We do work within boundaries and we have resources and financial resources that we’re allowed to spend up to and we have to work within the bounds of those guidelines, but I don’t think it’s changed things tremendously over the last couple of years since the new CBA’s been in place. It’s certainly something that we are cognizant of and looking for ways to get better, and that comes with time.”

On whether picking at No. 12, compared to last year at No. 22 and No. 28, makes it easier to figure out who’s going to be available.

SANDERS: “For us, picking 12 and only having to worry about what 11 teams are going to do in front of us is different than having 21 in front of us, but the process is really the same. Unless you’re picking [first overall], what happens in front of us is out of our control. We’re certainly monitoring the landscape of what could possibly happen ahead of us. Our job, whether we’re picking 12th or 30th, is really just to be prepared for every possible scenario that could play itself out, so that when it is our turn to pick we’re able to execute that plan that we’ve put together and put a lot of time and thought and resources into. There’s a level of unknown that comes with what happens in front of us no matter where we’re picking, but probably a little bit more control just by sheer number of players that will come off the board before we pick this year.”

On when it starts to become clear which players are going where and what will be available when they’re on the clock at No. 12.

SANDERS: “While we may start to hear things and stuff may be out in the media about possibilities, I think, really, until names start coming off the board, we have to be ready for anything and everything. If anything, we’ve all learned that, inevitably, there are surprises.”

On the depth and talent available in this year’s first round.

SANDERS: “First and foremost, we’re really excited about the calibre of player we’re going to be able to add with the 12th pick. As to how it relates to other years, it’s really hard to say. The strength of the draft class kind of fluctuates over the course of the spring season, and we’ll probably know a lot more about this draft class a few years from now. But that being said, we certainly look at this as a tremendous opportunity to pick this high in the draft, and while, I think, we’d all like to be picking 30th as a result of success at the major-league level, being afforded the opportunity to pick where we are this year, we’re really excited we’re going to be able to add an impactful player to the organization and somebody we’re going to be really excited about come this time next week.”

On how long it takes before you can truly evaluate a draft class.

SANDERS: “It’s a tough question. I don’t know that I have the answer in terms of a specific number of years. We’re constantly evaluating ourselves and looking back on last year’s draft and the ones before that. Less for us to deem them successes or failures and more just to learn from areas we could’ve done better. Learn from our mistakes, learn from our successes. That again comes back to what I said earlier about player’s timelines differing. While some players may bear themselves out very quickly, some take quite a long time. I think a draft class is probably pretty similar, and like the draft talent itself, may not really fully become clear for a number of years down the road. I think we’re still learning things about last year’s draft class and we're still learning things about the 2012 draft class.”