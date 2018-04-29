The Toronto Blue Jays rode a solid start from J.A. Happ to end a four-game slide with a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers.

GAME 27, APRIL 29: RANGERS AT JAYS

RESULT: 7-2 win (Rangers win series 2-1)

RECORD: 15-12

STREAK: W1



1—The Jays made a mildly surprising roster move Sunday morning, optioning struggling second baseman Devon Travis to Triple-A Buffalo and recalling right-handed reliever Carlos Ramirez to aid a heavily worked bullpen. There are a few layers to this transaction. Even though Travis is carrying a .148/.212/.246 slash line, his demotion was more about the fact he could be optioned and he’s also stuck in a second-base-only role. Aledmys Diaz and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who both have options remaining, as well, can play both middle infield spots. Getting an eighth arm into the ’pen was the biggest reason, and manager John Gibbons believes Travis will be back soon. He’ll have to stay down a minimum of 10 days, unless he’s replacing an injured player. “We definitely didn’t want to (send Travis down),” Gibbons said. “We’re strapped in the ’pen right now. Those guys are pitching a lot.”

2—Similar to last season, centre fielder Kevin Pillar is enjoying another hot start. After hitting a pair of home runs in Saturday’s loss, the 29-year-old stayed red hot Sunday, walking and homering in his first two trips to the plate. Coming into the day, Pillar was leading the club in hits, doubles, runs and stolen bases. He’s now hitting .310 on the season.

3—Russell Martin’s bat has been ice cold to begin the year, but he’s started to show signs of life over the last few days with hits in four of his last six. With Travis sent down, Martin is also Gibbons’ emergency backup infielder for the time being.

4—On a day the Jays were forced to bring up bullpen help, J.A. Happ also provided some relief, firing seven innings of two-run ball in his sixth start of the season. Happ was in control all day long, scattering just five hits, walking nobody, and striking out nine to lower his ERA to 3.50. Happ has been the most consistent starter in the rotation to begin the season and he’s whiffing batters at a career-high rate, now sitting at 50 strikeouts in 36 innings. Happ’s scheduled to take the ball again Friday in the series opener against the Rays in Tampa.

5—The Jays also released veteran infielder Danny Espinosa from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. Espinosa was hanging around on a minor-league deal, hoping for an opportunity, but that wasn’t going to come anytime soon in Toronto.

UP NEXT: RHP Aaron Sanchez (1-2, 3.69) vs. RHP Lance Lynn (0-2, 7.71) on Monday in series opener against Minnesota Twins at Target Field​