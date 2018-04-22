The Toronto Blue Jays dropped the series finale against the New York Yankees 5-1 Sunday afternoon, losing three of four to their AL East rival. Teoscar Hernandez was a bright spot however as he hammered his third home run in eight games. TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell provides his key takeaways from the game.

GAME 21, APRIL 22: JAYS AT YANKEES

RESULT: 5-1 loss (Yankees win series 3-1)

RECORD: 13-8

STREAK: L2

1—Luis Severino had the Jays off balance for seven innings of one-run ball, but Teoscar Hernandez did get to the Yankees starter for a solo home run in the sixth inning, his third in eight games. He also added a single to bump his slash line to an impressive .343/.395/.743. Hernandez is entrenched in the No. 2 spot right now.

2—Ranked No. 5 overall in baseball by MLB Pipeline coming into the season, prized prospect Gleyber Torres made his debut in pinstripes hitting eighth and playing second base. Blue Jays pitching kept him hitless, but the 21-year-old will be a problem for years to come. New York broadcasters described the 1996-born Torres as “just a baby,” putting in perspective Vladimir Guerrero Jr. potentially arriving in the majors as a 1999-born teenager.

3—Facing Severino, lefty Jaime Garcia had to be really good to give his team a chance but he couldn’t match the young ace. Didi Gregorius hit a solo homer in the first inning, and New York tacked on two more in the second. Garcia is doing pretty much what you’d expect as a fifth starter in the AL East, having completed at least five innings in all four of his starts, but he’s allowed at least one long ball in each of them. He’ll take a 4.57 ERA to the mound Saturday at home against Texas.

4—Lourdes Gurriel Jr. suffered through the first oh-fer of his career, but he hit a rocket to left field in the fifth inning that Giancarlo Stanton stole with an over-the-shoulder catch. It was scorched off the bat at 110.7 mph. With Devon Travis (foot) returning from a two-game absence, Gurriel also made his debut at shortstop.

5—After starting the first 19 games, Justin Smoak returned to lineup from his first day off of the season, walking and singling in four trips to the plate. Smoak is just 4-for-34 in his last nine games and hasn’t hit a home run since April 1.​