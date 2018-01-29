Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

1. Jason Day’s win over Alex Noren at the Farmers Insurance Open was his first win since the 2016 Players Championship and the first victory without his longtime caddie-coach Colin Swatton. Day relieved Swatton of his caddie duties last September but kept him on as swing coach.

But his replacement caddie also had to be replaced at Torrey Pines. Fellow Aussie Luke Reardon took over for Swatton last fall but due to visa problems, he was stuck in his homeland. Picking up the bag was Rika Batibasaga, a former pro and pal of Day’s. Looks like he picked a good time to sub in.

2. Noren, by the way, may have been a lesser-known player to some fans, but he shouldn’t be. The Swede is a nine-time winner on the European Tour and spent 13 weeks inside the top 10 on the official world golf ranking last year.

And if you need evidence of how hard he’s been working on his game, consider the photo of his hands that appeared on the European Tour's Instagram account:



3. What if they held a golf tournament and no one came? That was the situation for the Monday playoff finish between Noren and Day. Actually, it wasn’t that no one came, it was that no fans were allowed with the finale closed to the public.

A release issued by the tournament CEO Peter Ripa stated: “Given the security and operational realities necessary to ensure the safety of both fans and PGA Tour players alike, the Century Club of San Diego, in conjunction with the PGA Tour, has closed the competition to the general public for the Monday finish of the Farmers Insurance Open.”

It created a strange atmosphere for the two players with no cheering or even “Baba Booey” yells.

4. A second and a third in two starts after a lengthy layoff isn’t too bad a performance, but for Rory McIlroy, it was still disappointing. That’s especially so in Sunday’s runner-up finish at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

McIlroy led by two after 10 holes on Sunday and looked to be in control but bogeys at 11 and 16 dropped him behind eventual winner Haotong Li. And the 28-year-old didn’t hold back on his faltering finish.

"It was a couple of bad shots, a couple of poor decisions, a couple of mental errors, a few tentative putts out there, as well,” McIlroy said to European Tour media after his round.

"The competitor in me is very disappointed right now. I wanted to win. I always want to win, and I just didn't do enough when I needed to."

McIlroy will now head to the PGA Tour for this next start at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

5. After his dramatic win over McIlroy, Li moved to 32nd in the Official World Golf Ranking. That makes him the first Chinese golfer to get inside the top 50 in the world – on the men’s ranking, anyway. China already has a player ranked higher than that. Shanshan Feng is the top-ranked golfer in the world on the women’s Rolex Ranking. Feng, who won the bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics, took the lead into the final round of the LPGA Tour’s season opener in the Bahamas on Sunday before finishing tied for third.

6. Speaking of the rankings, a couple of reverse milestones occurred after the weekend’s play. For the first time in eight years, Bubba Watson dropped out of the top 100. Watson’s last win came in 2016 and he had just four top 10s last year. He fell to 108th.

And Henrik Stenson fell to 12th on the ranking, marking the first time since August 2013 that he is outside the top 10. Stenson won the Wyndham Championship last year but also missed the cut in five of 15 starts on the PGA Tour.

7. Golf Canada held its annual meeting in Calgary over the weekend and announced that it turned a profit for its last year. The governing body reported a surplus of $1,904. That might not seem like much but considering there were losses of $915,495 and $1,400,675 in 2015 and 2014 respectively, and that it’s a not-for-profit organization, that number looks quite rosy.

What’s not so positive is the continued decline in membership, which dropped 4.1 per cent in 2017. That comes after four years of sliding memberships, which averaged 3.8 per cent per year.

Golf Canada estimates there are 319,000 members at the present time. Retaining members or, at the very least, slowing the decline, is a primary focus for the association but no one is quite sure just how to do that.

8. There was lots of attention on Brooke Henderson and her top-10 finish at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA event, but not to be overlooked was the play of Alena Sharp who posted a tie for 18th after a final-round 70. It’s a solid start for the Hamilton, Ont., product who had knee surgery in the off-season. Sharp had a tear in the meniscus of her right knee and a scope in November corrected that but also sidelined her for about six weeks. She got back to swinging the club just after Christmas and worked with her coach Tristan Mullally the week before heading to the Bahamas. The Olympian wasn’t the only one on her team to go through knee surgery. Her caddie and partner, Sarah Bowman also went under the knife to reconstruct her ACL but was back on the bag to start the season.

9. Two more Canadians punched their cards for the PGA Tour Latinoamerica on the weekend. Blair Hamilton of Burlington, Ont., and Toronto’s Russell Budd finished second and tied for third respectively at the third of fourth qualifiers held in Colombia. There is one more qualifier this week in Argentina.