Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

1. After winning the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday for his second title of 2018, Jason Day admitted that when he was No. 1 for 51 weeks in 2016-17 he was run ragged being the top golfer in the world.

“It’s easy to get burned out in a position that you’re in the spotlight. It can be demanding at times. You’ve got to give time to people and sometimes you don’t get a lot of time to yourself,” he stated.

Of course Day also had to deal with a lot of other issues in the last year and a half, including his mother’s battle with cancer, a miscarriage suffered by his wife, Ellie, and a nagging back injury.

But Day isn’t the first golfer to feel the glare of attention while being best in the world and see it affect his performance. There’s a long list of those who have been faltered. All of which makes Tiger Woods’ 683 weeks atop the world ranking that much more remarkable.

Day, by the way, climbed to seventh from 14th on the Official World Golf Ranking after his win.

--

2. Any PGA Tour winner will tell you that no matter how well you’re playing, breaks always play a part in nothing a win. Exhibit A was Day’s tee shot on the 17th that clanged off the flagstick setting up a birdie on the toughest hole at Quail Hollow. As great as that shot turned out it’s likely Day’s ball would have been off the back of the green had it not been stopped by the pin, possibly turning a birdie into a bogey.

“Things like that are what you need to win golf tournaments,” said Day after the victory.

Yes indeed.

--

3. As part of winner’s ceremony, Day slipped on a jacket awarded to the champion. Really? A jacket? Are golf tournaments simply that uncreative that they can’t come up with something other than a blazer to hand out? There is only one jacket in golf that means anything (although I’ll give a pass to the RBC Heritage’s plaid jacket which is also quite something) and other tournaments should find a different reward. Kudos to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, for example, for awarding a cardigan like the King used to wear and to the Valero Texas Open for giving the champion a pair of cowboy boots.

--

4. Day’s victory was the 12th of his career. If you’re keeping count, he’s now third among Australian golfers in wins since 1983. Greg Norman leads with 20, while Adam Scott has 13.

--

5. Woods and Phil Mickelson will continue the bromance they exhibited during a practice round at the Masters as they’re paired together for the first two rounds of the Players Championship. It marks the first time they’ve teed it up in a PGA Tour event since the first two rounds of the 2014 PGA Championship. Woods and Mickelson also played together in the third round of the 2001 Players, which included Woods’ famous “better than most” putt on the 17th hole. The third member of this week’s group is Rickie Fowler, who was 12 in 2001 when Woods dropped that putt.

--

6. Is there a hotter golfer on the planet right now than Patrick Reed? The Masters winner was 67, 69 on the weekend at Quail Hollow to end up in eighth spot at the Wells Fargo Championship. That marks his sixth consecutive top-10 finish, dating back to his tie for second at the Valspar Championship. He was ranked 27th in the world before the run started; he’s now 10th. That’s a guy without a club contract, by the way.

--

7. Speaking of world ranking, Adam Hadwin moved to 44th from 46th spot after his tie for 16th at the Wells Fargo. He’s a perfect 12 for 12 in cuts made this year with half of those finishes inside the top 25. He’s in the field at the Players Championship this week where he’s finished T30, T39 and missed cut the last three years. Hadwin has attributed a lot of his fine play this year to having a defined schedule that’s allowed him to play when and where he wants as well as get proper rest. There’s also the fact that he’s not planning a wedding this year.

--

8. While Day’s birdie on the 71st hole at the Wells Fargo may be getting most of the attention in highlights, there was an equally dramatic shot made on the LPGA Tour Sunday. Sitting at 10 under, Sung Hyun Park missed the green on the 18th hole and then promptly chipped in for birdie. Her 11-under score was eventually good enough for a one-shot win over Lindy Duncan, who ended her round birdie-birdie-birdie. Unfortunately, due to weather delays, the tournament was limited to 36 holes meaning tee times were all over the place. Duncan finished 45 minutes after Park so the importance of the latter’s chip-in wasn’t known until much later.

--

9. Finally, the golf world can rest easier this week. The long Bernhard Langer slump is over. The German golfer won the Insperity Invitational for his first victory since last year’s penultimate tournament on the Champions Tour schedule. For a guy who has now won 37 times on the 50-and-over circuit, that qualified as a dry spell. Langer, 61, has won an event in 12 consecutive years and trails only Hale Irwin’s mark of 45 in career wins.