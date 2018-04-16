Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

1. Brooke Henderson’s win at the Lotte Championship was her sixth career LPGA Tour victory, a remarkable achievement for a 20-year-old. It moves her just two wins behind the record for Canadian professionals held jointly by Sandra Post, Mike Weir and George Knudson. She is easily the fastest to reach six wins. In comparison, Post was 31 when she notched her sixth while Knudson was 30 and Mike Weir was 32. The sixth for Weir also happened to be the Masters.

2. Henderson dedicated her win to the people of Humboldt, Sask., in a classy move for native of Smiths Falls, Ont.

“For all the survivors that are still fighting through it and all the ones that have passed away, I want to show them that we're here for them and we're supporting them,” said Henderson. “They're always going to be in our thoughts and prayers.”

All the Canadian players wore green and gold ribbons during the tournament, a move initiated by Alena Sharp and her caddie/partner Sarah Bowman. Sharp also posted a photo on social media of her version of the Sticks Out movement, putting her driver in front of the home she was staying in, saying her hockey sticks were back at home in Arizona.

3. The LPGA players weren’t alone among Canadian golfers paying tribute to the Humboldt community. On the PGA Tour, Corey Conners and Mac Hughes wrote “Humboldt Strong” on their caps and Nick Taylor donated $2,000 based on a $500 per birdie program. On the Champions Tour, Stephen Ames also donated money from birdies and was seen sporting a green and gold ribbon.

4. Henderson, by the way, is near the top in a lot of different statistical categories including money won (Second, $496,619); Race to CME Globe (Second); Rolex Player of the Year (Third); Birdies (Third, 118); and Top 10s (Second, four). But surprisingly, she’s tied for 10th in a category she usually dominates: rounds played.

Henderson has logged 27 rounds so far. A year ago she finished up in second with 108 rounds played while in 2016 she was first with 121 18s.

5. After his victory at the RBC Heritage, Satoshi Kodaira becomes the fifth player from Japan to win on the PGA Tour. He joins Hideki Matsuyama, Shigeki Maruyama, Ryuji Imada and Isao Aoki. Kodaira is a non-member of the PGA Tour – he plays the Japanese Tour – but can still gain all the PGA Tour benefits such as a two-year exemption and FedEx Cup points by accepting membership, which he’s expected to do.

6. Si Woo Kim, who lost to Kodaira in a playoff, may be kicking himself at the missed opportunities he had to win the RBC Heritage. Kim, the reigning Players champ, missed putts inside eight feet on each of the last four holes. He was -2.932 in Strokes Gained: Putting on Sunday.

7. The RBC Ambassadors had mixed results at Hilton Head. Dustin Johnson was the best, finishing in a tie for 16th. He’s been struggling with his putting of late and brought out a new putter for the RBC Heritage. At least, it was a new colour of his regular putter, the TaylorMade Spider. The new one has a platinum shade. It didn’t work all that well as Johnson ended up in 63rd spot in Strokes Gained: Putting.

As for the other RBC Ambassadors, here’s how they finished: Matt Kuchar (T23), Brandt Snedeker (T23), Graeme McDowell (T55), Jim Furyk (T70), Ryan Palmer (76th), Nick Taylor (MC), David Hearn (MC).

8. One of the strangest shots seen on the PGA Tour this year came during the second round at the RBC Heritage. Playing the par-3 14th, Kelly Kraft’s tee shot hit a bird mid-flight and dropped down into a water hazard. Kraft made a double on the hole and ended up missing the cut by a single shot, later tweeting out: “Dang bird, shouldn’t have been flying there. Only on freaky Friday the 13th I suppose.”

The comment was meant in jest, perhaps an acknowledgement of the golf gods. However PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, answered back in a statement: “PETA is glad the bird is OK and sorry Kelly Kraft didn't advance, but that's not the bird's fault,’’ PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange. “Of course, he would have advanced if he'd played better on other holes — so practice, practice, practice."

9. Jon Rahm joined a distinguished list of Spanish golfers to win their national open. Rahm captured the Open de Espana on Sunday, making up a two-shot deficit to defeat Paul Dunne with a six-birdie final round. Rahm is now in a group of Spanish winners that includes Miguel Angel Jimenez, Alvaro Quiros, Sergio Garcia and Seve Ballesteros.

The victory came off an impressive but possibly overlooked fourth-place finish at the Masters. Rahm won the CareerBuilder earlier in the year and now has five wins and 17 top-five finishes since turning professional in mid-2016. He is also just the fifth player in the last 30 years with three European Tour wins and two PGA Tour wins before turning 24. The others? A pretty impressive group of Tiger Woods, Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.