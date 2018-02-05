The Monday Nine: Little carries his way to 10th PGA Tour victory

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter

1. You may have missed it over the weekend but one guy from north of the 49th notched his 10th PGA Tour victory.

Brennan Little was on the bag for Gary Woodland when won the Waste Management Phoenix Open in a playoff over Chez Reavie on Sunday.

Little is best known to Canadian fans as the longtime caddie for Mike Weir. He was with Weir for all eight of the player’s PGA Tour wins including the 2003 Masters. Little was also caddying for Camilo Villegas when they captured the 2014 Wyndham Championship.

Little, a native of St. Thomas, Ont., was a pretty good golfer himself. He captured the 1987 Ontario Junior Championship beating none other than Weir down the stretch.



2. The Waste Management may be best known for the stadium-like 16th hole where normal golf decorum goes out the window. It can be fun, crazy and off-the-wall but some are starting to suggest it may be going a bit too far.

“I was a little disappointed with some of the stuff that was said,” Rickie Fowler, normally a fan favourite, commented. “And I don’t want much negativity. The normal boos for missing a green, that’s fine, but leave the heckling to a minimum and make it fun, support the guys out playing.”

Some were a little stronger in their opinion. On Twitter, Juli Ogilvy, wife of golfer Geoff, called it “disgusting” saying, “Drunks leave and wonder [sic] around spewing profanities at the golfers all day. This is our livelihood.”



3. By the way, the attendance at the Waste Management event was 719,179 for the week. That smashed last year’s record of 655,434.



4. The Web.com Tour continues to be a good place for Canadian golfers. While there wasn’t a win from one of the gaggle of Canucks playing that circuit this year, three of them finished inside the top 10 at the stop in Panama.

Roger Sloan used a final-round 66 to move up 15 spots to fourth. Ryan Yip ended up tied for fifth while Adam Svensson, who won the last event in the Bahamas, was tied for seventh.

Although there’s a long way to go before the end of the season, all three are currently inside the top 25, which would give them PGA Tour cards for next year.



5. Canada’s Ben Silverman didn’t win the Waste Management tournament but he did grab a nice consolation prize. Silverman won a Ford Expedition for his play on the 16th hole on Thursday and Friday. The contest rewarded the golfer with the combined best closest-to-the-hole distance for the two rounds and he was best at 15 feet, eight inches. Overall, Silverman tied for 46th.



6. The United States Golf Association held its annual meeting last week and once again, the organization’s chief executive officer, Mike Davis, made a bold comment on the subject of distance.

"We do not think increased distance is good for the game," Davis said. "We've watched these footprints grow. What good has it done?"

Davis made similar remarks last March during a golf summit in Vancouver; however the association has yet to take any concrete actions to help reign in the distance the ball is travelling. Along with the R&A, the USGA sets the rules of the game and can do things such as limit the distance a ball can travel.

It should also be noted that Davis pointed out questions of distance have been debated about and researched at USGA board meetings as far back as the 1920s.



7. It was also interesting to note that three-time major champion Nick Price joined the USGA’s Executive Committee at the annual meeting. That powerful group sets the policy for the association and, in many ways, for the game itself. It’s the first time a tour player has agreed to be a part of the group and Price is expected to provide a viewpoint that many believe the group has lacked over the years.



8. This list of top golfers from India isn’t that long. There’s Jeev Milkha Singh, Anirban Lahiri and . . . well, now there’s Shubhankar Sharma. Haven’t heard of him? You might soon. Sharma won the European Tour’s Maybank Challenge over the weekend, going from 18th at the start of the final round to winner with a final-round, 10-birdie 62.

It’s the second victory of the season for Sharma who also won Joburg Open in December. He now leads the European Tour’s Race to Dubai. That’s not bad for a guy who was only able to earn conditional status at the circuit’s qualifying school in November.

Sharma, who earned $500,000 and a spot in the Open Championship with his win, is the fifth Indian golfer to win on the European Tour.



9. LPGA player Suzann Pettersen was quoted in a Norwegian newspaper saying some harsh things about U.S. president Donald Trump’s golf game last week.

“He cheats like hell. So I don’t know how he is in business,” she was reported to have said. “They say if you cheat at golf, you cheat at business. I’m pretty sure he pays his caddie well, since no matter how far into the woods he hits the ball, it’s in the middle of the fairway when we get there."

Shortly after the comments were released, Pettersen, who said she considers Trump a friend but doesn’t support what he stands for, denied everything, saying the interview had been taken out of context.