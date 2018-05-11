Steve Phillips TSN Baseball Insider Archive

The clamouring is getting louder with every good offensive day Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has as a member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

The Blue Jays’ top prospect went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI on Thursday to extend his hitting streak to 15 games. He’s hitting .396 with five homers, 24 runs scored and 36 RBI in just 28 games played at Double-A. He has a ridiculous 1.113 OPS and is dominating the Eastern League.

A scout recently said he thinks Guerrero Jr. is ready to hit at the major-league level right now. Player personnel directors are fond of saying that players tell you when they are ready for the next level by their performance. If that is the case, Guerrero is screaming, “Call me up!”

At some point, the Jays might consider moving Guerrero Jr. to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. But that isn’t the call up Blue Jays fans are talking about right now. They want him in the major leagues.

Clearly, it’s not a matter of if he will be a major league star; it’s just a matter of when. There are some who wonder if the time is now.

There are pros and cons to this decision that general manager Ross Atkins and team president Mark Shapiro have to consider. Here are a few of those considerations:

Pros

The pros to calling up Guerrero Jr. are best seen in statements of affirmation:

- Calling up Guerrero Jr. would fortify the club’s offence as he is a dynamic young hitter. He would add to the length and depth of the lineup. He’s a real offensive threat and changes how opponents would have to game plan against the Jays’ offence.

- Guerrero Jr.’s presence would help protect the health of Josh Donaldson’s shoulder, allowing him to DH on more occasions. If Donaldson became comfortable as a DH, there could be room for both Guerrero and Donaldson on the same club moving forward.

- Calling Guerrero Jr. up to the majors would energize the fan base, the major league roster and the entire farm system. When one of the organization’s own gets promoted and makes an impact, it serves as motivation for the rest of the minor league players, staff, scouts and fans.

- If Guerrero Jr. performs well the Jays would have leverage in contract discussions with Donaldson. If his asking price is too high they’d be able to comfortably let Donaldson leave for free agency and build their team in a different way. That would allow the Jays to spend money in areas where they really need it.

- If Guerrero Jr. plays another position other than third base upon his promotion, he offers the Jays another option for building the club moving forward; one which could include both Guerrero Jr. and Donaldson.



- Guerrero Jr. may be the piece the Jays need to compete for the second wild-card spot this year. It seems unlikely that the Red Sox and Yankees will collapse in a way to allow the Jays to win the division or first wild-card spot in 2018, so they will have to compete with the Angels, Mariners and Twins for the second spot.

Cons

The cons in the consideration of a 2018 promotion for Guerrero Jr. are best presented in the form of questions:

- Is calling Guerrero Jr. up in 2018 worth losing a full extra season of control?

- A 2018 promotion starts Guerrero Jr.’s service-time clock, which means he’d be under control through 2024. If the Jays wait and promote him in mid-April next season, they could ensure his control through 2025. Shapiro and Atkins have to ask themselves what their chances are of making it to the playoffs and winning a World Series this year in comparison to the 2025 season. If a call up now doesn’t get the Jays to the playoffs it would be a waste of a season on the front end of Guerrero Jr.’s career. He will have more value in his prime in 2025.

- What if Guerrero Jr. isn’t really ready for a promotion? What damage could be done to him by failing in the majors? How quickly could he recover?

When players fail at the major-league level they get sent back to the minors to rebuild both their psyche and their physical game. Putting the pieces back together isn’t always that easy. Sometimes young players look like they are physically ready to play at the highest level but they aren’t ready mentally or emotionally. There have been occasions where players have never fully recovered from getting to the majors too quickly.

- How would Guerrero Jr. fit on the current roster? Where would he play in 2018? Can he play another position? How would Donaldson feel if he wasn’t the everyday third baseman anymore?

When a player gets called up you want to set him up to succeed. Playing him at a new position in the majors without development time in the minors isn’t the ideal scenario. Making sure your star is accepting of a position change caused by a young guy getting promoted is also critical, especially when he is facing free agency in the off-season. Calling up the youngster and playing him at third base may clinch Donaldson’s departure.

- If Guerrero Jr. plays third base and Donaldson becomes the DH, does it bury Kendrys Morales and his $11-million salary on the bench?

If Morales doesn’t play, his contract would be nearly impossible to be traded.

- Is it fair for the young man to get called up right now, creating expectations that he is the saviour this season?

There is already enough pressure on this young man because of his father’s career. Bringing him up now would be a statement that the Jays think they can win now if he plays like a star. That’s heaping a ton of pressure on him.

- Would Shapiro and Atkins look impetuous with a call up after they said all along that Guerrero and Bo Bichette weren’t options this season?

Shapiro and Atkins never set anything in stone because they know player personnel decisions can be fluid. But it seemed pretty clear that they weren’t counting on the kids helping the big club this year. A change in direction can be sold as a change of mind forced by the rapid growth of the young player(s). But owners don’t like big changes in thinking and direction on the fly.

What would I do?

I wouldn’t promote Guerrero Jr. at all this year. I would wait until mid-April next season. It doesn’t make sense to sacrifice his age-26 season in 2025, where he will be in the prime of his career, for part of this 2018 season when he is just 19. Plus, his promotion now puts too much pressure on him to be a superstar and saviour for the Jays’ season. That’s too much to ask of a 19-year-old. Plus, the roster becomes cumbersome with his promotion.

I also don’t like the idea of displacing Donaldson from third base or playing Guerrero Jr. at a different position. The only way I would play him at another position at any point in his career is if he has the appropriate preparation to handle such a change at the major-league level.

In the meantime, I would hope that Morales heats up with regular playing time so he can be traded this off-season. I would love to clear his $12 million salary for 2019 from the books. He’s a clogger on the bases and on the roster. He can’t play a position in the field, which locks up at-bats in the DH role and limits John Gibbons’ flexibility to rest his regulars by having them DH on given days.

I would also explore whether Guerrero Jr. can play in left field for a couple months in the minor leagues this summer. I want to know that he can play another position effectively if I can re-sign Donaldson to play third base. I have no doubt that Guerrero Jr. is part of the long-term solution in Toronto but I want to know all that he can do before I promote him and start to use up his service time.

The bottom line is that Guerrero Jr. is an elite talent. That means I want to maximize his time in my team’s uniform. I want him to play as many games as possible as a Blue Jay. The only thing that would push me off of that course is if by doing so it would help me win a World Series. The Jays aren’t in that place at this stage of the 2018 season.

Patience everyone! Patience!

----

Steve Phillips was general manager of the New York Mets from 1997 through 2003, helping lead the club to a National League championship in 2000 and its first World Series appearance since 1986. His analysis appears each week on TSN.ca, TSN Radio and SportsCentre. Follow Steve on Twitter at @StevePhillipsGM.