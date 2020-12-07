Things to know about this week’s U.S. Women’s Open Canadians Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharp among the players competing for the largest purse in women’s golf, Bob Weeks writes.

The last major of the year goes this week in Houston as the United States Women’s Open concludes the major season. It was originally scheduled for June 4-7 but moved due to the COVID pandemic.

As with the American men’s championship, there was no qualifying this year and the field is comprised of exempt players.

The purse for the tournament is $5.5 million, the largest in women’s golf, with the winner receiving $1 million.

The Course

The Champions Golf Club was opened back in 1957 by two notable champs. Jackie Burke, who won 16 times including two majors, and Jimmy Demaret, a three-time Masters winner. At 97, Burke still goes to the course every day to work.

Champions is made up of two courses: Cypress Creek and the Jackrabbit. The latter will play to a yardage of 6,731 yards while the former is measured at 6,558 yards. Both are par 71.

Cypress Creek is long, flat and notable for its massive greens. It’s quite possible more than one player will bring out a wedge while on the putting surface. The toughest hole is the par-3 fourth, where Ben Hogan made a quintuple bogey in his last PGA Tour event.

The Jackrabbit course has many of the same features and is generally regarded as the most difficult of the two.

Due to the limited daylight and the field of 156 players, the Open will make use of both courses for the first two rounds before moving to Cypress Creek for the weekend.

Champions has hosted many top events over the years, including the 1967 Ryder Cup and the 1969 U.S. Open won by Orville Moody. In 2001, Mike Weir captured the Tour Championship here.

What About Brooke?

Brooke Henderson will be making her eighth start in a U.S. Open, which seems remarkable for a player just 23 years old.

Her first appearance came as a 15-year-old where she managed a tie for 59th spot. A year later, she was the low amateur, posting a tie for 10th, and a year after that, playing as a professional, she carded her best result in the major championship, a tie for fifth.

Henderson comes into this year’s event off solid finishes in the last two majors. She lost in a playoff at the ANA and was sixth at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

After the LPGA Tour resumed play following the pandemic pause, Henderson said she would focus primarily on the major championships as well as next week’s CME Group Tour Championship.

She’s played just six times since the restart and in her last four starts, she’s finished second, sixth, sixth and sixth.

The courses this week will suit Henderson’s game as length will be a key and the Smiths Falls, Ont., product is currently ninth in driving distance, averaging 266 yards. She will need to have a good week with her putter, however, as she currently sits 74th in putting average with a mark of 30.21 per 18 holes.

And Also Alena

Alena Sharp will be playing her first tournament as a married woman at the U.S. Open. Two weeks ago she married Sarah Bowman, her long-time partner and full-time caddie.

The veteran will make her 10th start in the U.S. Open, which has not been kind to her. She’s made just three cuts in her nine appearances with her best finish coming in 2016 when she tied for 21st.

She’s coming into the week having made the cut in nine of 11 starts since the LPGA Tour restarted play with a tie for 22nd at the Women’s Open highlighting her record.

At 39, Sharp still has plenty of distance off the tee but, just as with Henderson, will need a hot putter to get into contention at Champions.

The Difficulty of Defending

No player has won consecutive U.S. Open crowns since Karrie Webb in 2000 and 2001. In fact, no defending champ has made it into the top 10 the following year since Juli Inkster was eighth in 2003. That makes the task very difficult for Jeongeun Lee6, the defending champion.

Lee6, who won last year with a brilliant final-round 70, was the 11th different winner of the U.S. Open in the last 11 years.

So far this year, Lee6 has had mediocre results with a tie for 23rd her best finish in her past six starts.

Here Comes Inbee

Watch out for Inbee Park, who comes into the U.S. Open as the leading money winner on the LPGA Tour this season, having won prior to the shutdown and adding four top-five finishes since resuming play.

Already a two-time U.S. Open winner, Park finished fourth at the Open Championship and second at the KPMG PGA Championship earlier this year. Last week, at the Volunteers of America Classic, she was tied for second.

Of her 20 career wins, seven of them have come in major championships.

The Favourites

Normally the No. 1 ranked player in the world would be the top pick in any pool, but that’s different this year.

Jin Young Ko has made just two starts on the LPGA Tour, coming at the last two events. Due to the pandemic, she elected to stay home in Korea where she finished inside the top eight in six tournaments on the Korean Women’s Tour.

Ko has a strong record at the U.S. Open with her last three tournaments yielding a tie for 16th, a tie for 17th and a tie for 15th.

The oddsmakers have established Sei Young Kim as the betting favourite, which is no surprise. Kim has won twice this season with one of those coming at the KPMG PGA Championship. She won again in her next start in November at the Pelican Women’s Championship. At last year’s U.S. Open she ended up in a tie for 16th.

Danielle Kang has also won twice this season although both victories came right after the LPGA Tour resumed play in July. Ranked second in the world, her best finish at the Open was two years ago when she ended up fourth.

Lexi Thompson has finished tied for second and tied for fifth in her last two starts at the U.S. Open. The long hitter who is averaging 270 yards off the tee this season, should be right at home with the lengthy layouts. However she’s also ranked 100th in putting average which she’ll need to tidy up to win this major.

Television

