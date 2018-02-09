Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. RAPTORS (Buyout Market): The Raptors have a very nice team, but they need to boost their long- range shooting accuracy and shore up their defensive rebounding. Can it be addressed to some extent in this market? Possibly, but it’s not easy to do, considering that you’ve got to bid on available guys against other contenders. Role, playing time and the chance to get to and win the NBA Finals will be issues that attract an available player. In addition, the starting unit has to get more consistency and better efficiency and productivity from Serge Ibaka and OG Anunoby. Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan and Jonas Valanciunas need the other two to simply be better consistently. When the competition and games get bigger, you need all of your parts functioning properly and at an optimum level. These are good problems to have. Now it’s the smaller details that become more crucial as you move along. The second unit is good, deep and productive. Any late addition has to be the right guy with a terrific attitude and approach who can complement and enhance what’s taking place here now and over the past five seasons of sound success. If they have a chance to improve ever so slightly, it makes sense.

2.CAVALIERS: You have to give Cleveland credit for getting it done in an impactful way at the trade deadline. Anyone who doubts owner Dan Gilbert’s commitment to winning is wrong. Look at the additional salary he’s taking on and the amount of money he has paid in luxury taxes. Gilbert puts his money on the line to try to win championships. Gilbert might not always do it right, but Cleveland fans can’t deny that he’s tried to do his best for the city and region. Actions do matter.

3. ISAIAH THOMAS (Lakers): Thomas caught a lot of flak on his way out the door from the Cavaliers. I’ll say this: He was terrific for the Celtics last season and brings awesome energy. I feel bad for him with his hip injury and the struggle to get back on the court. It’s unfortunate that it didn’t work out in Cleveland. This will be a big few months for him as he approaches free agency. He has to be able to show that he’s close to back to form to land a big contract in a limited market this summer.

4. LAKERS: They created a good cap situation on deadline day for their future plans. They were recently fined again by the NBA ­– this time for inappropriate comments by Magic Johnson that can clearly be construed as tampering with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. First Paul George, now this. We’ve seen a few fines and slaps on the hand by the league, but it’s like NCAA football and basketball— If the enforcement isn’t severe (which is rarely the case for the big-market franchises or schools) folks will do what they want and feel they’ve got to do to get deals done. Want to greatly reduce tampering? Don’t allow the team that tampered the ability to sign the player they’re messing with. That would get folks to think more than twice.

5. DWYANE WADE (Heat): Back in Miami where he belongs. Cool story. Nice to see the relationship re-established between the two sides. Wade is arguably the most popular and respected athlete in South Florida ever. He will definitely be energized playing there and will provide solid leadership as well. Sometimes you can go home again.