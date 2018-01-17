Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

Jack Armstrong is back with his thoughts Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis, Dennis Smith Jr. of the Mavericks, Paul Pierce's number retirement and much more.

1. ANTHONY DAVIS (Pelicans)

NBA: Pelicans 116, Celtics 113 (OT) Anthony Davis had a monster night with 45 points and 16 rebounds, DeMarcus Cousins added 19 points and 15 rebounds, and the Pelicans snapped the Celtics' seven-game winning streak.

Davis is on an amazing run right now! He’s averaging 43 points and 12 rebounds along with 2.5 blocks in his last three games. When he’s healthy, he’s one of the most dominant and fun players to watch in the league. His team would be in the playoffs if the season ended today and a significant reason why is the explosive front court of him and DeMarcus Cousins. In a day and age of a major emphasis on perimeter players, these two bigs have managed to make life miserable on their opponents. They're tough to match up with.

2. DENNIS SMITH JR. (Mavericks)

He's having a nice rookie season. Smith Jr. is settling in now to a good rhythm and role for his squad, averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while notching 4.5 assists. He needs to become a more consistent shooter, but I think that will come. I love his explosiveness and intensity. He's a good one.

3. MARIO HEZONJA (Magic)

Finally getting an opportunity to play and he’s done a solid job averaging 13 points in his last six games. The Magic had a big upset win Tuesday over the Timberwolves. He’s certainly talented with a hard charging style. He’s made 10 threes in his last six games, yet his accuracy can improve. I agree with the decision to throw him out there each night and play him. He’s a guy that they’ve got to figure out how good he actually is in s season of losing.

4. PAUL PIERCE (Celtics)

I don’t disagree with his uncomfortable feelings towards the Celtics' desire to also honour Isaiah Thomas on Feb 11th when his number is being retired by the team. He was a terrific player for them and one of the all-time greats in franchise history. It should be his night. He did more than enough to earn that singular focus. Thomas rightfully has sensed that and respects it. Proper approach.

5. JJ REDDICK (Sixers)

I could sense it when I saw it on Monday afternoon vs. the Raptors that this didn’t look good when he injured his leg. They’ve announced that he’ll be out at least twp weeks and then his status will be re-evaluated then. That’s not good. They can ill afford to lose him for a long stretch. At 20-20 in the 9th spot in the East, they’re a dangerous contender for a playoff spot if they could ever figure out how to protect the ball (last in NBA in turnovers). Losing his veteran experience, savvy and shot making ability is a big setback.