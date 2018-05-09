Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

Jack Armstrong returns with his thoughts on the end of the Raptors season, head coach Dwane Casey, Chris Paul and more.

1. TORONTO RAPTORS: I’m still stunned today after being at locker cleanout Tuesday. I was fully expecting at this point to be working Game 5 here this evening in Toronto. I thought the series would be tied 2-2 and we’d be watching the tipping point game of the series. Instead, it’s a hollow and empty feeling. When a season ends this abruptly it’s a jolt to the system. With all that being said, it’s time to reflect, pick up the pieces and move forward. There are a lot of significant decisions, large and small, coming from ownership and management in the days, weeks and months ahead. I have faith that each action will be based upon deep thought, reflection and a firmly rooted calculation of all the variables in play with no emotions involved. This is a really well-run operation. Is it perfect? Far from it, but who bats 1.000? As things settle down and unfold, I’m confident in that approach and, more importantly, the folks involved.

2. DWANE CASEY (Toronto Raptors): I have no clue what his future is or what will happen at this stage. I’ll say this though: He’s the finest head coach in Raptors’ history. That’s not only a fact statistically, it’s the truth based upon closely watching him do his work over the years. He’s an outstanding basketball man. Much more importantly, he’s a true gentleman who represents the ideals that all coaches should strive for. Leadership is both a difficult and lonely position to have in our world of hot takes and instant gratification. You see the true colours of a man through the good and the bad of the roller-coaster ride of the sports industry. What I’ve seen is all class. At the end of the day in my world, that’s ultimately what matters. Life’s too short to waste much of your time hanging out with folks that don’t strive to be their best in everything they do. My level of respect for the man is very high. The job is never going to love you back and it’s many times a cruel and unforgiving grind, yet very satisfying as well. When Casey looks in the mirror he should feel a sense of overwhelming great pride in what he’s accomplished here. That’s all you can ask.

3. CHRIS PAUL (Rockets): Last night’s Rockets – Jazz matchup was one of those games of when you reflect and realize why talent, experience and savvy prevail in the playoffs. It’s why you go out and do everything to acquire high-end talent with great character. Guys like Houston guard make a major difference at the critical times of pressure-packed elite competition.

4. SIXERS VS. CELTICS: I can’t wait for Game 5 tonight. I loved the offensive toughness and poise that Philly exhibited in the last game. That has to be there even more on the road tonight to extend this series. Your offence has to be disciplined, efficient and functional on the road to an even greater degree than it is at home to win. Let’s see if this young team can keep growing against a very good defensive team.

5. KLAY THOMPSON (Warriors): It’s funny how this guy’s name gets attached to trade rumours so often. He’s one of my favourite players to watch. Thompson is super cool and calm. I love his makeup. He’s an outstanding two-way player. I honestly don’t think he gets nearly enough credit for how good he really is. A joy to watch play, he’s got superb polish to his game. Often overshadowed by the other big names in Golden State, he’s adjusted to it all.