Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. BLAKE GRIFFIN (Clippers): Griffin is hopeful to make his return on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing 14 games. Obviously, he would be a big boost to their fortunes. He’s by far their best player and impacts the game on multiple fronts. Griffin will help a languishing team find its way. Good news for coach Doc Rivers who has endured plenty of injury setbacks this season.

2. VINCE CARTER (Kings): The 40-year-old, who is in his 20th NBA season, dropped 24 points in a significant win against the Cavs on Wednesday. He might be 40, but he can still play. They're many younger players with more spring in their step, yet don’t play the game with the positive purpose that he does. It's a nice accomplishment for a young Kings team to witness and learn from.

3. JEFF TEAGUE (Timberwolves): He’ll be out close to a month with a knee injury. Teague is a valuable guy in their scheme, averaging close to 34 minutes per game while averaging 13 points per game and seven assists per game. He makes the Timberwolves go with his dribble penetration and quickness. There will be lots of pressure on Tyus Jones to carry the load. He has big shoes to fill.

4. NORMAN POWELL (Raptors): Feel for him right now. He looks like he’s pressing and frustrated which is common for a young guy whose minutes are squeezed with multiple options at coach Dwane Casey’s disposal. In the past four games, he has only played a total of 47 minutes, scoring only 13 points and has taken an amazing 21 shots in those limited minutes. Powell has only made five of them. It's been a hard adjustment for him after signing a big contract in the fall and now his minutes have dwindled and he clearly looks like he’s trying to make something happen (often times too much) in his short stints which hurts him even more. Hopefully he figures it out. He’s a good young player going through a tough stretch. Must learn and grow from it all.

5. NEW YORK KNICKS: The league gave them a favourable schedule to start their season with them already having played 21 home games (15-6). Tim Hardaway, Jr is still out of the lineup and the treacherous road swings (2-11) are now upon them. Is it once again time for their fade from playoff contention after a solid start? It will surely be if they can’t figure it out quickly on the road. Time to get it done or they’ll drift away again.