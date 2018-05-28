Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. LEBRON JAMES (Cavs): What can you say that hasn’t already been said about this guy? He’s been on a simply spectacular run this season and, obviously, over the last eight years in the East. You just knew in a Game 7, even without all-star Kevin Love, that if you let LeBron hang around into the second half he’d find a way to win. He sure did.

2. JEFF GREEN (Cavs): Cleveland is getting terrific return on the one-year, $2.3 million investment they made in this guy. He’s quietly made significant contributions in each series to help get them over the hump. There’s lots of experience and versatility in his game. He’s played calmly and with purpose throughout the postseason.

3. TERRY ROZIER (Celtics): Rozier is the big reason why his team had an excellent finish to the season despite the absence of Kyrie Irving. His two-way play was sound. Unfortunately he had a very poor Game 7, shooting a woeful 0-for-10 from three-point range. They really needed him to make a few, particularly the wide open ones he had. It’s a tough but important learning experience for him. He and his team will be heard from in future.

4. KLAY THOMPSON (Warriors): His Game 6 performance on Saturday night was classic – 35 points with nine threes. The Golden State guard is so calm and under control and possesses a beautiful shooting stroke. He also moves well without the ball and really defends. Thompson is an intelligent, understated player who has wonderful feel in the big moments.

5. ROCKETS BALL PROTECTION: Houston’s 21 turnovers in Game 6 were awful. They really missed injured point guard Chris Paul’s playmaking. In addition, their offence can be very guardable and predictable in the half court. The Rockets were outstanding when they ran early. How do they accomplish that in Game 7? They must get great defensive effort and rebounding, which will open the game up for them. It’s too hard to consistently score in the half court against a sound Warriors defensive scheme. Houston must run every chance they get off their defence. It should be a fun game tonight.