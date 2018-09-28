Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

1. Kyle Lowry (Raptors): I get a kick out of the frustration that develops when he blows off the media. At this stage of his career, he is who he is. You know that when he gets inside the lines he competes his tail off to win at all costs. That’s truly who he is. His message comes through his play. I understand the desire for folks to hear more from star players on a regular basis. In a perfect world, all of these guys would be incredibly accommodating and full of juicy quotes. Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work that way – and that’s across the board in all sports. Bottom line: Give me the grumpy guy who produces and competes hard any day over the media-friendly guy who doesn’t get it done for you on the floor. Fans will live with productivity over quotes.

2. Lonzo Ball (Lakers): He practised yesterday with full contact for the first time since off-season knee surgery. With Rajon Rondo now a teammate, breathing down his neck for minutes, and the opportunity to play with LeBron James, this will be a big season for him to elevate his game. Hopefully his father stays quiet and in the background. I love his defensive disposition, nose for the ball as a rebounder and outstanding vision as a passer. Obviously he’s got to tighten the screws on his wonky shot, but he knows how to play. Playing with a legend like James and terrific playmaker in Rondo will really help his growth.

3. Isaiah Thomas (Nuggets): He previously played for Denver coach Mike Malone in Sacramento, and he’s a guy who can really change the tempo and pace of the game when he’s on the floor. This is a big season for him, playing on a one-year deal while trying to prove he’s healthy and capable of helping a team to get back into position to cash in on a big-money deal. The clock is ticking and I think he picked a good situation to get his game and health back on track.

4. Jimmy Butler (Timberwolves): There’s a lot of chatter that Minnesota president/coach Tom Thibodeau and GM Scott Layden are playing hardball with their trade expectations. They’re in a tough spot. Owner Glen Taylor did them no favours by publicly stating that a trade would be accommodated. The sharks are circling in the water, trying to get a bargain deal. On top of that, Butler is steadfast that he’s done in Minnesota. It’s not an enviable position to do business from as an executive. Ultimately someone is going to have to blink to break through and create a fair deal for all sides. The clock is ticking and Minnesota loses leverage each day we get closer to the season.

5. Jonas Jerebko (Warriors): Subtle under-the-radar move, yet a smart one. He was a nice addition to the Golden State roster. I’ve always liked his game. Jerebko plays super hard, guards at a few positions and is a capable offensive player. He’ll be an ideal veteran second-unit guy who will bring a lot of energy.