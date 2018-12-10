Jack Armstrong TSN Basketball Analyst Archive

TSN Basketball Insider Jack Armstrong is back with his thoughts on the recent struggles of the Raptors point guard, coach Jim Boylen’s tough start in Chicago and more.

1. KYLE LOWRY (Raptors): I’ve watched him for a lot of years and, quite frankly, I’m a bit baffled right now witnessing his struggles. He’s obviously a terrific player who will have his number rightfully hanging from the rafters in Toronto one day. He’s been the heart and soul of the organization. Clearly he doesn’t look like that guy right now after looking awesome just a few weeks ago. He’s too good a player to stay in this funk for a long period of time. It just jars you a bit when you see him so passive and reluctant to take over the game with his scoring. To his credit, he’s a pro who is still giving outstanding defensive effort and playmaking for his teammates. It’s just strange to watch such a good player struggle like this. He’s spoiled us with his consistency.

2. GEORGE HILL (Bucks): To add insult to injury, a very good team adds another top-notch, two-way guard with significant playoff experience. When you’re contending, it’s the short strokes and little details that make the difference. Hill is an ideal addition to their team and the style they utilize. He’s a perfect fit who will make a dangerous team even better once he figures out his teammates and surroundings. He played in San Antonio and is familiar with coach Mike Budenholzer, so the move makes complete sense for Milwaukee.

3. TREVOR ARIZA (Suns): The veteran is on a one-year, $15-million contract in Phoenix and is eligible to be traded after Dec. 1. It was an interesting decision by the Suns to give him a big-money, short-term deal when the team is so far from being any good. My read on it is they look at him as a tradeable asset with high value to a contender, so they can use him to improve the team. The smart play here could be if they move him for player and draft assets. He’ll be a name to watch because clearly his future isn’t in Phoenix.

4. WILLIE CAULEY-STEIN (Kings): The surprising Sacramento squad is opening eyes with a 13-12 record. Cauley-Stein’s positive energy and effort, giving the Kings 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds a night on 54 per cent shooting, is a big plus. He’s developed into a steady force in the lane and is simply relentless in his approach.

5. JIM BOYLEN (Bulls): What a mess in Chicago. The new coach takes over and after getting destroyed by 133-77 by the Celtics, he’s got a team that wants to meet and air out grievances rather than practise hard. At 6-21, the players on this Bulls team need to look in the mirror and see if they have the willingness to pay the price. This team is undermanned, but the desire to compete and outwork opponents has to be there. Somehow they’ve all got to get on the same page.