1. KYLE LOWRY (Raptors): Simply put, he has been excellent so far. In three games he’s averaging 23.3 points and 8.7 assists per game while shooting lights out from deep at 60 per cent. He’s got to love the increased spacing on the floor with the addition of shooters Danny Green and Kawhi Leonard along with the Raptors’ small/skill ball lineups. Teams can’t load up as much on Lowry and having teammates who can create offensive chances off the bounce or in the post allows him to play off the ball effectively. His willingness to take charges in huge moments has helped swing big possessions the past two games. He’s locked in and playing at a high level.

2. TRAE YOUNG (Hawks): The Atlanta rookie put on a show last night in Cleveland with 35 points and 11 assists. He’s fun to watch. Young possesses deep range and has a terrific change of pace/direction as a ball handler. He’s a crafty player who will have some tough nights because he’s so physically slight, yet other nights, when it’s wide open and finesse-oriented, he’ll be an impact guy. Obviously has to get a lot stronger and the long season will wear him down some, but the tools are there for him to be a nice player.

3. DE’AARON FOX (Kings): Fox more than held his own (22 points, four rebounds and 10 assists) in an upset win at OKC while going up against Russell Westbrook. He’s so quick and explosive. Fox comes downhill right at you and puts tremendous pressure on defences. When he’s engaged, he can guard with his lateral quickness. If he can become a consistent shooter he’ll be a load to guard in transition and the screen-and-roll game.

4. DENVER NUGGETS (3-0): Despite missing 18 free throws (24-42) they found a way to upset the Warriors last night, 100-98. They totally outplayed Golden State and should have won the game by double digits, but they’re still young and inconsistent. For a team that has been a lousy defensive unit the past few years, the most impressive element has been that they’ve held all three opponents under 100 points while playing at a quick tempo. If they continue that defensive improvement they’ll be a playoff team. They have enough offensive weapons to get it done.

5. CEDI OSMAN (Cavs): The LeBron-less Cavs are off to a disappointing 0-3 start, but this young man is a one to watch. I really like his game. Osman is averaging 17 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 53 per cent from deep. He’s got to be more disciplined taking care of the ball (almost four turnovers per game) but he’s deserving of minutes and the chance to play through mistakes. He’s super aggressive and confident with sound awareness. Getting the opportunity to practise and play with LeBron James is a benefit to any young player. I like his toughness. He’ll have lots of expected highs and lows, but the playing time he’s getting now will serve as tremendous teaching/learning opportunities for him to grow.